BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
BANG
31%
Chance of Winning
PAK
69%
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Nida Dar, Pakistan’s skipper, emerged as the top-scorer of the match with 35 runs and also claimed three wickets during her six-over spell, underscoring her all-rounder capabilities.
- Fahima Khatun of Bangladesh has the best batting average in the series so far (18.00).
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning
Bangladesh came into this match on the heels of winning their T20I series against Pakistan, with a 2-1 victory overall. They secured wins in the first two matches of the series but stumbled against Pakistan in the final one. Despite Bangladesh’s form, it seemed like Pakistan carried the momentum from their previous victory in the final match of the T20I series and made light work of Bangladesh in their first ODI encounter.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss appeared to be a misstep for Bangladesh. Their batting efforts led to a meager total of just 81 runs after 50 overs. After a disappointing batting performance, the onus fell on their bowling unit to defend the modest score. Unfortunately, they fell short as Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 24.5 overs, winning by five wickets with a whopping 151 balls to spare. Despite their slow scoring rate in the match, Pakistan appears to be in much better form than their opponents.
- Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 31%
- Pakistan Women chance of winning - 69%
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips
Fahima Khatun currently stands as Bangladesh’s top batswoman and the second highest run scorer in the series so far with 18 runs to her credit. Ritu Moni and skipper Nigar Sultana are next with 14 and 13 runs, respectively. Nahida Akter was brilliant on the bowling front with three wickets under her belt.
Nida Dar, Pakistan’s skipper, was nothing short of sensational in their previous match. She emerged as the top run-getter of the series thus far, having scored 35 runs in the first innings. She is a brilliant all-rounder considering she also claimed three wickets during the course of the match and conceded just 10 runs in six overs. She appears to be in a league of her own with the performance she delivered in their most recent match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Pakistan
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction
The game is scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. In the previous five matches hosted at this venue, two were won by teams batting first, two were claimed by teams batting second, and one concluded in a tie. Nonetheless, taking into account the recent match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at this ground, where Bangladesh suffered a significant loss after winning the toss and deciding to bat first, it is likely that the toss winner in the upcoming match will opt to field first.
Weather Report
The weather at Mirpur on the day of the match is forecasted to be mostly cloudy but with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Lata Mondal.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shamima Sultana
|
Batter
|
Fargana Hoque
|
Batter
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Batter
|
Nigar Sultana (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shorna Akter
|
All-rounder
|
Fahima Khatun
|
All-rounder
|
Ritu Moni
|
Batter
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sultana Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh was absolutely annihilated by Pakistan in their last encounter despite winning the T20I series. They could be looking to recuperate from this loss for the next match but their form remains underwhelming.
Pakistan Women Player List
Nida Dar (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akter, Omaima Sohail.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Ameen
|
Batter
|
Sadaf Shamas
|
Batter
|
Bismah Maroof
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
|
Aliya Riaz
|
Batter
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Umm-e-Hani
|
Bowler
|
Diana Baig
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan wiped the floor with Bangladesh in the past two matches which includes the T20 and ODI format.
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head
In their last five matches against each other, Pakistan has emerged victorious twice, including their most recent encounter in the series.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Bangladesh - 3
Pakistan - 2
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
Pakistan to score more runs than Bangladesh in the first ten overs
During their prior meeting, Bangladesh struggled to accumulate just 15 runs within the initial ten overs of the match, while also losing three wickets along the way. In contrast, Pakistan found themselves in a significantly stronger position at the same stage, as they had notched up 35 runs and experienced an identical loss of wickets as their counterparts. This massive disparity in performance suggests that Pakistan is poised to once again outdo Bangladesh during the powerplay overs.
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters
Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter
Nigar Sultana, Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batswoman as well as their skipper, was the third highest run-scorer from her team in their previous match. She scored 13 runs from 32 deliveries. Despite the squad’s current struggles, she can be expected to build on her form and emerge as the top batter of her team in the upcoming match.
Nida Dar to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Nida Dar, Pakistan’s captain, was the top scorer of the match given that she contributed 35 runs from 59 deliveries. She remained not out throughout the innings. Considering her form and the fact that she was miles ahead of every other batswoman in terms of runs, it seems likely that she will be able to replicate her performance and once again be their standout batter.
Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers
Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler
Nahida Akter delivered a brilliant spell in their previous match against Pakistan. In 8.5 overs, she conceded just 30 runs and claimed three wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 3.39. She was also the top wicket-taker of their T20I series prior to this. Given her form, she can be anticipated to continue as their best bowler.
Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Sadia Iqbal was the top bowler of the entire match in their previous encounter against Bangladesh. In her 9 over spell, she only allowed 13 runs and captured four wickets which translated to an economy rate of 1.44. This also included two maiden overs. She can be expected to maintain her position as their premier bowler in their next fixture, too, given her excellent form at the moment.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan Women
- Bangladesh Women to win @ 2.658 (1xBet)
- Pakistan Women to win @ 1.48 (1xBet)
1xbet