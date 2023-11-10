BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction BANG 42 % Chance of Winning PAK 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On November 10, 2023, Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will clash in the final match of the One Day International series as part of Pakistan Women’s Tour of Bangladesh. It will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh and Pakistan have engaged in two matches out of three in the series. During the first match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first but their display was absolutely abysmal as they posted a total of 81 runs at the end of 50 overs. Pakistan was able to chase down the score in 24.5 overs, eventually winning by five wickets with 151 balls left to spare.

In the second match, however, things got interesting as Bangladesh won the toss once again and opted to bat first, but this time they were able to set a target of 169/9 by the end of 50 overs, which is still not a particularly exceptional score in the format. Pakistan achieved the score in 49.5 overs and tied the match. The super over that followed was won by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 42%

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 58%

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh skipper, Nigar Sultana, and their opening batswoman, Fargana Hoque, currently stand as the first and third highest run scorers in the series so far with 67 runs and 48 runs, respectively. They have been exceptional with the bat and are the highest contributors for their team currently.

Nida Dar, Pakistan’s captain, stands as the second highest run-getter and wicket-taker in the series. She is undoubtedly their most valuable player, given that she has amassed 62 runs and claimed four wickets in two innings. In the bowling department, Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani stand as the first and third highest wicket takers with six and four wickets, respectively, to their credit.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan Women 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. In the last two matches played here during this series, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first on both occasions. They lost the first match to Pakistan but managed to tie the second match. However, chasing seems to be rather easy at this venue and the toss winner could elect to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions with scattered showers expected and 60% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Lata Mondal.

Predicted Playing XI

Murshida Khatun Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Fahima Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nishita Akter Nishi Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh seems to have improved significantly in their recent match after a humiliating defeat in the initial one. However, their form has been fluctuating.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akter, Omaima Sohail.

Predicted Playing XI

Sadaf Shamas Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Bismah Maroof All-rounder Aliya Riaz Batter Nida Dar (C) All-rounder Iram Javed Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Diana Baig Bowler Umm-e-Hani Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s squad has been rather consistent in the past two matches. They seem to be in great form at the moment.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters in the ODI format, Bangladesh has won three times, Pakistan has emerged victorious once and the remaining match ended in a tie.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bangladesh - 3

Pakistan - 1

Tie - 1

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

In their last match against each other, Bangladesh’s openers, Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque, managed to score 25 runs before the fall of their first wicket, which happened in the sixth over. Pakistan, on the other hand, only lost their first wicket in the seventeenth over after having scored 41 runs between their openers, Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Ameen. There is a massive disparity in their performance, and Pakistan can be expected to establish a better first wicket partnership in the upcoming match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Odi Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.24 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.574 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana began the series on a sour note as she was only able to score 13 runs from 32 deliveries. However, in the second match, the skipper turned her fortunes around and emerged as the top run scorer of the match, having accumulated 54 runs from 104 deliveries. She appears to be in brilliant form and can be expected to be Bangladesh’s top batswoman once again.

Nida Dar to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Nida Dar, Pakistan’s captain, has been consistent across both matches so far. In the first match, she emerged as the top run scorer of the match, having amassed 35 runs in 59 deliveries. In the second match, she was the second highest run-getter for her team with 27 runs from 47 deliveries. Considering her consistency and reliability as a batswoman, she can be anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Rabeya Khan delivered an exceptional spell in the second match of the series. In her full quota of ten overs, she only conceded 29 runs and claimed three wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 2.90. This includes two maiden overs. Given this incredible display, there is a good possibility she could continue as their top bowler in the next game.

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal was tied as the top wicket-taker for Pakistan in the second match with two wickets to her credit. In the ten overs she delivered, she only allowed 32 runs which translates to an economy rate of 3.20. She stands as the top wicket-taker in the tournament at the moment, making her an obvious candidate to emerge as the best bowler once again.