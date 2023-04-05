CND (Canada) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction
CND
60%
Chance of Winning
PNG
40%
National teams
United Cricket Club Ground
Facts
- Canada bowlers had an ordinary outing in their previous fixture against Namibia in the Powerplay, conceding 51 runs from the first 10 overs without any success.
- Papua New Guinea were knocked over for 118 against the United States of America (USA) in their recent encounter. They could only last 34.5 overs after coming to chase 236.
Canada vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning
Keeping in mind how Canada began the competition with back-to-back wins against Jersey and the United States of America (USA), the bookmakers have considered Saad Bin Zafar and his boys as favourties, handing them odds of 1.65. Papua New Guinea, who had four losses on the trot, have been rewarded with excellent odds of 2.24.
- Canada’s chances of winning @ 60.61% (Melbet)
- Papua New Guinea’s chances of winning @ 44.64% (Melbet)
Canada vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
With zero points from four matches at an NRR of -0.985, Papua New Guinea are currently at the bottom of the points table. Unless they win against Canada by a big margin, which is highly unlikely to believe, they might finish at the bottom as well.
PNG’s bowling attack, save for Semo Kamea, disappointed the most, with none of Sese Bau, Chad Soper, and Riley Hekure being consistent to restrict the opposition to a reasonable total. On the other hand, the PNG batting unit, consisting of Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Kiplin Doriga, and Charles Amini among many others, have staged a decent performance thus far, albeit they did not get any positive results.
Canada, meanwhile, will rely on Pargat Singh and Nicholas Kirton among the batters. While Pargat hit a fine hundred against the UAE, Kirton’s scores of 50 and 35 against the UAE and the USA provided stability in the middle order. Among the bowlers, skipper Saad Bin Zafar, who has taken seven wickets in three matches, holds the key.
Canada vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction
In the last five matches at United Cricket Club Ground before Jersey versus USA fixture, four matches were won by the side that batted first. Although Jersey was tempted to bowl first against the USA, expect whichever team win the toss will opt to bat. Not to forget, both of Canada’s victories in the opening two fixtures came while batting first.
Weather Report
According toworldweatheronline, there is no chance of rain in Windhoek on April 5, with the temperature likely to be around 30°c. The humidity will be around 17% throughout the day, while skies will be partly cloudy during the evening. Therefore, don’t take any stress on the weather Gods to interrupt the game.
Canada Player List
Canada squad:Saad Bin Zafar (c), Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Shreyas Movva
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aaron Johnson
|
Batsman
|
Pargat Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Spoors
|
Batsman
|
Nicholas Kirton
|
Batsman
|
Srimantha Wijeratne
|
Wicket-keeper & Batsman
|
Harsh Thaker
|
All-rounder
|
Ravinderpal Singh
|
Batsman
|
Saad Bin Zafar (C)
|
Bowler
|
Nikhil Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Kaleem Sana
|
Bowler
|
Jeremy Gordon
|
Bowler
Canada Team Form
Before facing Namibia, Canada played three matches and enjoyed two successes, against Jersey and the United States of America (USA) respectively. However, they failed to carry the momentum in the UAE fixture, which they lost by six wickets prior to meeting the hosts.
Papua New Guinea Player List
Papua New Guinea squad: Assad Vala (c), Kipling Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Hila Vare, John Kariko
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kiplin Doriga
|
Wicket-keeper & Batsman
|
Tony Ura
|
Batsman
|
Sese Bau
|
Batsman
|
Assad Vala (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Charles Amini
|
All-rounder
|
Riley Hekure
|
All-rounder
|
Hiri Hiri
|
Batsman
|
Chad Soper
|
All-rounder
|
Gaudi Toka
|
Batsman
|
Semo Kamea
|
Bowler
|
John Kariko
|
Bowler
Papua New Guinea Team Form
Having lost four successive matches in the competition, Papua New Guinea could not have got the worst possible form at present. They were first beaten by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 28 runs, followed by a 48-run loss against Namibia, an 11-run loss against Jersey, and then endured a humiliating 117-run defeat against the USA. Interestingly, they batted second on all four occasions and ended up losing the contests every time.
Canada vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head
This will be the first time when Canada and Papua New Guinea will go up against each other in any format. Therefore, there is no insight for the punters in this section.
- Matches played - 0
- Canada - 0
- Papua New Guinea - 0
Canada vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds
PNG to score well in the Powerplay
PNG openers Tony Ura and Kiplin Doriga tend to score runs quickly, and their Powerplay scores of 70, 66, and 44 in the first three matches indicate exactly that. Even though they could only muster 34 from the first 10 overs in their previous fixture, which was against table-toppers USA. This time, they will face a comparatively weaker Canada bowling attack, therefore, watching the duo get them off to a rousing start should be on the cards.
Canada vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Batsmen
Pargat Singh to be Canada’s top batter
After two disappointing outings in the opening two ODIs, Pargat Singh showed his composure against the UAE by hitting a brilliant 96-ball 102, which included 13 fours and two sixes. Although it did not come in a winning cause, Pargat, Canada’s No. 3, made headlines by staging a stupendous performance against a comparatively stronger side in the competition, and don’t be surprised to see him go all guns blazing against Papua New Guinea.
Assad Vala to be Papua New Guinea’s top batter
Despite four defeats on the trot, Assad Vala has been consistent with the bat for Papua New Guinea, having scored 42, 75, and 57 against the USA, Jersey, and Namibia respectively after a failure against the UAE in their tournament opener. In all, he has tallied 175 runs, 17 fewer than Charles Amini, who is leading the runs chart among PNG batters. Yet, considering Vala’s consistency and caliber with the willow, bank upon on him should be the best idea for the punters.
Canada Volts vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Bowlers
Saad Bin Zafar to be Canada’s top bowler
Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar has been doing wonders in the competition, having picked up seven wickets in the opening three fixtures. He had two three-wicket hauls (3/51, 3/43) in the first two matches to begin the proceedings with a bang, and then claimed 1/53 against the UAE, all in Windhoek. Remember, Zafar just made his ODI debut in the ongoing World Cup Qualifying Playoffs, and the performances that he has staged so far is nothing short of commendable.
Semo Kamea to be Papua New Guinea’s top bowler
Having picked 12 wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 19.5 and an economy rate of 4.87, Kamea has been in impeccable form for Papua New Guinea. Unsurprisingly, he is leading the wickets chart (by April 3 at midnight), having returned excellent figures of 2/38, 5/68, 2/52, and 3/32 in the competition. Thus, there is little doubt that he can keep up the good work, and finish things off in style.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Canada
Papua New Guinea are yet to win a single game in the competition, which forced them to languish at the bottom of the points table. They are unlikely to end the losing streak against in-form Canada, who have performed very well thus far despite being the comparatively weaker side on paper. Hence, we would like to recommend that punters can keep faith in Canada for reaping rewards.
- Canada to win @ 1.65 (Melbet)
- Papua New Guinea to win @ 2.24 (Melbet)