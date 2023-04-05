CND (Canada) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction CND 60 % Chance of Winning PNG 40 % Bet Now! Canada and Papua New Guinea will take on each other for the first time in any format on April 5 in Match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. This will be the last match of the competition, which will get underway at 9.30 AM Local Time (1 PM IST).

Canada vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

Keeping in mind how Canada began the competition with back-to-back wins against Jersey and the United States of America (USA), the bookmakers have considered Saad Bin Zafar and his boys as favourties, handing them odds of 1.65. Papua New Guinea, who had four losses on the trot, have been rewarded with excellent odds of 2.24.

Canada’s chances of winning @ 60.61% (Melbet)

Papua New Guinea’s chances of winning @ 44.64% (Melbet)

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Canada vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With zero points from four matches at an NRR of -0.985, Papua New Guinea are currently at the bottom of the points table. Unless they win against Canada by a big margin, which is highly unlikely to believe, they might finish at the bottom as well.

PNG’s bowling attack, save for Semo Kamea, disappointed the most, with none of Sese Bau, Chad Soper, and Riley Hekure being consistent to restrict the opposition to a reasonable total. On the other hand, the PNG batting unit, consisting of Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Kiplin Doriga, and Charles Amini among many others, have staged a decent performance thus far, albeit they did not get any positive results.

Canada, meanwhile, will rely on Pargat Singh and Nicholas Kirton among the batters. While Pargat hit a fine hundred against the UAE, Kirton’s scores of 50 and 35 against the UAE and the USA provided stability in the middle order. Among the bowlers, skipper Saad Bin Zafar, who has taken seven wickets in three matches, holds the key.

Canada vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches at United Cricket Club Ground before Jersey versus USA fixture, four matches were won by the side that batted first. Although Jersey was tempted to bowl first against the USA, expect whichever team win the toss will opt to bat. Not to forget, both of Canada’s victories in the opening two fixtures came while batting first.

Weather Report

According toworldweatheronline, there is no chance of rain in Windhoek on April 5, with the temperature likely to be around 30°c. The humidity will be around 17% throughout the day, while skies will be partly cloudy during the evening. Therefore, don’t take any stress on the weather Gods to interrupt the game.

Canada Player List

Canada squad:Saad Bin Zafar (c), Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Shreyas Movva

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batsman Pargat Singh All-rounder Matthew Spoors Batsman Nicholas Kirton Batsman Srimantha Wijeratne Wicket-keeper & Batsman Harsh Thaker All-rounder Ravinderpal Singh Batsman Saad Bin Zafar (C) Bowler Nikhil Dutta Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Before facing Namibia, Canada played three matches and enjoyed two successes, against Jersey and the United States of America (USA) respectively. However, they failed to carry the momentum in the UAE fixture, which they lost by six wickets prior to meeting the hosts.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Papua New Guinea squad: Assad Vala (c), Kipling Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Hila Vare, John Kariko

Predicted Playing XI

Kiplin Doriga Wicket-keeper & Batsman Tony Ura Batsman Sese Bau Batsman Assad Vala (C) All-rounder Charles Amini All-rounder Riley Hekure All-rounder Hiri Hiri Batsman Chad Soper All-rounder Gaudi Toka Batsman Semo Kamea Bowler John Kariko Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Having lost four successive matches in the competition, Papua New Guinea could not have got the worst possible form at present. They were first beaten by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 28 runs, followed by a 48-run loss against Namibia, an 11-run loss against Jersey, and then endured a humiliating 117-run defeat against the USA. Interestingly, they batted second on all four occasions and ended up losing the contests every time.

Canada vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head

This will be the first time when Canada and Papua New Guinea will go up against each other in any format. Therefore, there is no insight for the punters in this section.

Matches played - 0

Canada - 0

Papua New Guinea - 0

Canada vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

PNG to score well in the Powerplay

PNG openers Tony Ura and Kiplin Doriga tend to score runs quickly, and their Powerplay scores of 70, 66, and 44 in the first three matches indicate exactly that. Even though they could only muster 34 from the first 10 overs in their previous fixture, which was against table-toppers USA. This time, they will face a comparatively weaker Canada bowling attack, therefore, watching the duo get them off to a rousing start should be on the cards.

Canada vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Batsmen

Pargat Singh to be Canada’s top batter

After two disappointing outings in the opening two ODIs, Pargat Singh showed his composure against the UAE by hitting a brilliant 96-ball 102, which included 13 fours and two sixes. Although it did not come in a winning cause, Pargat, Canada’s No. 3, made headlines by staging a stupendous performance against a comparatively stronger side in the competition, and don’t be surprised to see him go all guns blazing against Papua New Guinea.

Assad Vala to be Papua New Guinea’s top batter

Despite four defeats on the trot, Assad Vala has been consistent with the bat for Papua New Guinea, having scored 42, 75, and 57 against the USA, Jersey, and Namibia respectively after a failure against the UAE in their tournament opener. In all, he has tallied 175 runs, 17 fewer than Charles Amini, who is leading the runs chart among PNG batters. Yet, considering Vala’s consistency and caliber with the willow, bank upon on him should be the best idea for the punters.

Canada Volts vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Bowlers

Saad Bin Zafar to be Canada’s top bowler

Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar has been doing wonders in the competition, having picked up seven wickets in the opening three fixtures. He had two three-wicket hauls (3/51, 3/43) in the first two matches to begin the proceedings with a bang, and then claimed 1/53 against the UAE, all in Windhoek. Remember, Zafar just made his ODI debut in the ongoing World Cup Qualifying Playoffs, and the performances that he has staged so far is nothing short of commendable.

Semo Kamea to be Papua New Guinea’s top bowler

Having picked 12 wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 19.5 and an economy rate of 4.87, Kamea has been in impeccable form for Papua New Guinea. Unsurprisingly, he is leading the wickets chart (by April 3 at midnight), having returned excellent figures of 2/38, 5/68, 2/52, and 3/32 in the competition. Thus, there is little doubt that he can keep up the good work, and finish things off in style.