CND (Canada) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction AE 62 % Chance of Winning CND 38 % Bet Now! Canada would aim for a third win on the trot when they face the United Arab Emirates at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on April 1, Saturday. The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off encounter, beginning at 1 PM IST, is crucial for both sides in the race for a World Cup spot for later in the year.

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Canada are eyeing a rare qualification to a marquee ICC event with the prospect of at least playing the likes of Sri Lanka and West Indies, should they manage to finish in the top two of the six-team qualifier play-off. The side registered an impressive 26-run victory against the United States of America in their second game of the tournament after defeating Jersey in the opener, therefore going top of the league. Their rivals, United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have been on a terrible run of form despite being ranked much higher at 19th by ICC. The team’s hopes of a perfect run were already dashed in the second encounter when the USA got the better of them by five wickets in an emphatic run chase. Thus, aware that their opponents are weak, Canada would be hopeful of punching upon rare back-to-back wins against teams with ODI status, even though bookmakers have given them gigantic odds of 2.59 as compared to the UAE’s 1.5. The implied odds for each team stand at 38.61% for the North Americans while it is at a stead 66.67% for the Asians.

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Canada vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Canada dominated the six-team Challenge League, winning 13 of its 15 ODIs with just a solitary loss, against Singapore. The victories came by huge margins as well, including four 100-run plus triumphs and two 200-run plus wins. They have started the Qualifier Play-off on the same foot, earning a rare one-up over the USA. Batting first, the side collapsed to 9-3 before Nicholas Kirton and Harsh Thaker provided some stability in the middle order. They ended with a 35-ball 69 and a 73-ball 43 respectively, taking the side to a competitive total of 198.

In response, the United States of America kept losing wickets at regular intervals to their North American rivals albeit looking comfortably on for the chase at hand. It was largely courtesy of opener Sushant Modani that the side did not suffer an instant collapse, as he anchored along one end with 64 off 126 deliveries. However, even he could not limit the damage when wily slow left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar got his hands at the middle over, reducing the side from 96/4 to 128/7 with three quick wickets. Once Kaleem Sana got rid of Modani, thus returning sensational figures of 9-3-14-3, with 45 runs still required off 35 balls, the game was all but done.

UAE, meanwhile, endured a horrible end to their CWC League 2 campaign, eventually finishing sixth with just 15 wins in 36 matches. The middle-eastern contingent managed just four wins in their last 15 games, run ragged by the likes of Nepal and Papua New Guinea to dent their chances of making it to the marquee World Cup in India later in the year. They have already suffered a defeat in the Qualifier as well, against the USA, the same team that Canada beat comprehensively. Electing to bat first, the Asian outfit was driven by an Asif Khan century to put up a good total of 279/9, while ace batter Vriitya Aravind also registered a half-century. However, the bowlers could not replicate the level of performance achieved by the batters as the USA openers played with flamboyance, racing to 44 in the ninth over before losing a wicket. Thereon, Saiteja Mukkamalla took charge and plundered an unbeaten 120 off just 114 deliveries, taking his team across the line with five wickets and an over still to spare.

Thus, with the UAE and Canada having contrasting fortunes of late, the latter seem bound to come out on top in Windhoek and offer a grand payday to punters given their odds of 2.59 as compared to their opposition’s 1.5.

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches that have taken place in Windhoek in the ongoing Qualifier Play-off, three have been won by teams defending a total. This includes UAE’s triumph over Papua New Guinea and Canada’s thrashing of the USA. Therefore, both teams are likely to opt to bat first should they win the toss on Saturday.

Weather Report

A warm and sunny morning awaits players in Windhoek with no rain or cloud cover forecast throughout the day as perworldweatheronline.Although affairs will be cooler early morning with an average temperature of 14 degrees Centigrade, the afternoons will feature a bright sun raising the temperature to 31 degrees Centigrade. The winds will also pick up as the day progresses, from 6 km/h early in the day to upto 23 km/h by evening. Humidity throughout the day would remain more or less stagnant in the early 10s of percentage.

Canada News & Player List

Canada squad:Saad Bin Zafar (c), Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Aaron Johnson, Ammar Khalid, Nicholas Kirton, Parveen Kumar, Shreyas Movva, Kaleem Sana, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk)

Canada Predicted Playing XI:

Aaron Johnson Batsman Pargat Singh All-rounder Matthew Spoors Batsman Srimantha Wijeyeratne Wicket-keeper batsman Ravinderpal Singh Batsman Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Harsh Thaker All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar (c) All-rounder Nikhil Dutta Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada are currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak, including eight victories and a solitary no result. They are already at the top of the table in the Qualifier Play-offs with two wins in two games and a positive net run rate of 0.570.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Matiullah Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Rameez Shahzad, Sanchit Sharma, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Captain and All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Rameez Shahzad Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates have won just four of their last 15 ODIs, encountering 10 defeats in the process. They are presently fourth in the Qualifier Play-offs having won and lost a game so far, with their net run rate reading 0.137.

CAN vs UAE Head to Head

Even though Canada has never won against the United Arab Emirates, the sides have only played each other twice and that too in 2009 and 2014. Cricketing landscapes in both countries have changed drastically since and it remains to be seen who comes out on top in their first ODI meeting in nearly a decade.

Total ODIs – 2

Canada – 0

United Arab Emirates – 2

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates to lose their first wicket for under 25.5 runs @1.91

In their last eight ODIs, the United Arab Emirates have had a duck for their opening stand thrice, while the highest stand between the openers has been 49. Only twice has the side managed to surpass the required mark, their average partnership for the first wicket reading a shambolic 6.5 runs. In the two games in the tournament so far, the UAE batters tallied 19 runs against PNG before losing a wicket while Muhammad Waseem succumbed to the USA when the team’s scoreboard read just 2. Thus, expecting anything of UAE’s batting order is a fool’s endeavour and expect the side to crumble once again against Canada on Saturday..

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Batters

Aaron Johnson to be Canada’s top batter @ 5.1

Canada have been shifting their focus back to the longer form of cricket after predominantly focusing on T20s for the last year. Fortunately for them, the players have transitioned extremely well with the top performers maintaining their standards in 50-over cricket. Their highest run-getter over the last year in T20Is, Aaron Johnson with 407 in seven innings at an overwhelming average of 67, showed his class in the latest ODI with a 47 against the USA that greatly contributed to a win in a low-scoring affair. The newcomer even managed a 60 in a List A game against Singapore in December and his last four international innings read 47, 4, 68, 7 and 89. Therefore, Aaron Johnson is an obvious choice for those who are betting on the best performer with the bat for Canada in the upcoming ODI, boasting tremendous odds of 5.1.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter @3.84

Muhammad Waseem has quickly scaled the ranks for UAE, ascending to the throne of skipper less than a year into his ODI career and leading the team from the front with the bat. Over the past 12 months, the 29-year-old has been the team’s second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 569 in 22 innings at an average of 25.86. However, the opener has found his true form in recent encounters, with two half-centuries and a century in his last four encounters. The streak started with a match-winning 119 off just 76 deliveries against Papua New Guinea followed by another attacking 63 off 49 balls against Nepal. Again schedule to play the PNG, Waseem excelled once more albeit with a quieter 106-ball innings, only missing out on a three-figure score by four runs. Thus, with four career-half centuries and a ton after 33 ODIs, Waseem would need to serve as inspiration once again for UAE’s batting unit in Windhoek.

Canada vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Bowlers

Saad Bin Zafar to be Canada’s top bowler @ 3.74

Canada’s two ODIs last week were their first in over a year, yet skipper Saad Bin Zafar adapted to it like duck to water. The spinner came away with three wickets each in both encounters, including a devastating spell against the USA that triggered a match-changing collapse leading to a win for Canada. Zafar has not gone wicketless in his last seven 50-over games, tallying 18 wickets. The veteran’s streak started with a 4/28 against Oman while he scalped a memorable five-wicket haul against Singapore while conceding just 18 runs in December. No wonder then, he is amongst the favourites for the bookies as well with odds of 3.74.

Junaid Siddique to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler @ 4.74

Junaid Siddique has been on a hot streak with the ball in ODIs for the United Arab Emirates of late, tallying 17 wickets across the last 10 ODIs including a wicket-taking streak of 8 matches. In the same timeframe, the right-arm quick managed three-wicket hauls, including one in the latest ODI against the United States of America. Even as the side cruised their way to a total of 280 in the second innings, Junaid offered his team some hope with 3/49 in his 10 overs. With an economy rate of sub-five and an average of 25.44 in ODIs, except the 30-year-old to wreak havoc once again on Saturday.