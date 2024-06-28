ENG (England U-19) vs SRI (Sri Lanka U-19) Match Prediction

ENG

71%

Chance of Winning

SRI

29%

Parimatch

1.41
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Melbet

1.45
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Megapari

1.402
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Youth teams

County Ground in Chelmsford

Sri Lanka U-19 and England U-19 U-19 will clash in the first youth ODI of the Sri Lanka U-19 tour of England 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at County Ground, Chelmsford on June 28. Let’s have a look at the detailed preview of the game before it begins.

Facts:

  • Sri Lanka U-19 lead the tally by 32-20 in the last 56 clashes between the sides.
  • Sri Lanka U-19 lost the four out of the last five clashes against England U-19.

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England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chance of Winning

England U-19 are recently coming from playing the Under-19 World Cup. They reached the Super Sixes but were knocked out as they could not finish at the top two spots of their group table. They won three out of their last five outings. The team will be confident against the Sri Lankan team and will bring their A-game to the series.

Sri Lanka U-19 finished at the fifth place of their group table of the Super Sixes in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup. The team was not up to the mark and were knocked out in the competition. The team lost their last three outings and looked in poor form. They are visiting England for experience and the scouts will keep a keen eye in search for fresh talent in the team.

  • England U-19’ chance of winning: 71%
  • Sri Lanka U-19’ chance of winning: 29%

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England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Tips

England U-19 to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

England U-19 is a fantastic team and are probably the favourites for this series. The team participated in the Under-19 World Cup before this. In the competition, the opening order revolved around Theo Wylie, Ben McKinney and Jaydn Denly. The openers could not give their best and were knocked out for low opening partnership scores. In their last three outings, ENG-U19s scored 0, 7 & 29 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the team is very likely to lose an early wicket in the first Youth ODI of the current series.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sri Lanka Under-19 s's score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs

1.85
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England U-19 Under-19 s's score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs

1.85
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Best Opening Partnership: England U-19

1.79
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England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Toss Prediction

The toss winner would not think twice before electing to field first at County Ground in Chelmsford since the chasing side has won two out of three matches played at the venue this season. This makes fielding first a very lucrative option at this wicket. The County Ground in Chelmsford is usually better for the side batting second.

Weather Report

The weather will be appropriate for a game of cricket. The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius. This should be an exciting fixture between the sides.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

—Squad not announced—

Predicted Playing XI

Batter

Batter

Wicket-keeper

Batter

Batter

All-rounder

All-rounder

Bowler

Bowler

Bowler

Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka U-19 have been in poor form lately. They lost three out of their last five outings. Moreover, their track record against England is not pleasant.

England U-19 Players List

Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Noah Cornwell, Rocky Flintoff, Keshana Fonseka, Eddie Jack, Dom Kelly, Freddie McCann, Harry Moore, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Noah Thain, Raphael Weatherall, Theo Wylie.

Predicted Playing XI

Theo Wylie

All-rounder

Charlie Allison

Batter

Haydon Mustard

Wicket-keeper

Dominic Kelly

Batter

Noah Cornwell

All-rounder

Luc Benkenstein (c)

All-rounder

Noah Thain

Batter

Rocky Flintoff

Bowler

Farhan Ahmed

Bowler

Tanzeem Ali

Bowler

Eddie Jack

Bowler

England U-19 Recent Form

England U-19 are a very strong team. They won their last three out of the five outings in the format. Playing against Sri Lanka should come easy to the squad.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 56 times where Sri Lanka U-19 lead the tally by 32-20.

Sri Lanka U-19 won- 32

England U-19 U-19 won- 20

No result/ Abandoned- 4

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Odds

England U-19 were unfortunate to be knocked out in the Super Sixes of the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup. They went against Zimbabwe U-19s in the last game. Batting first, England scored 237/7 in the game. Theo Wylie scored 61 runs. Charlie Allison smashed 76 runs while Hayden Mustard scored 41 runs in the game. In reply, Zimbabwe could only amass 91 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Tanzeem Ali destroyed their batting order and picked 7 wickets for 29 runs in the game. England U-19s will be well prepared for their next outing against SL U-19s.

Sri Lanka U-19 finished pretty low in the Super Sixes group table. They faced losses in their last three group games. Their latest loss came against South Africa U-19. Batting first in the game, SA-U19 scored 232/8 in the game. Vishwa Lahiru, Malsha Tharupathi and Supun Waduge picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Shariyan Shaumuganathan scored 29 runs in the game.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19

Youth teams

County Ground in Chelmsford, null

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England U-19

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1.41
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1.45
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Sri Lanka U-19

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2.947
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England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Batters

Noah Thain to be the top batter for England U-19 U-19

Noah Thain is a spectacular batter from the side. He was explosive in the last World Cup where he struck 138 runs in 4 games at an average of 46.00. He will come in as the best batting option from the side.

Dinura Kalupahana to be the top batter for Sri Lanka U-19

Dinura Kalupahana is the top batsman from Sri Lanka. He has scored 196 runs in 5 games of the U-19 World Cup. He averaged at 39.20 in the competition and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Top Bowlers

Tanzeem Ali be the top bowler for England U-19 U-19

Tanzeem Ali was the best bowler from England in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup. He took 14 wickets in 4 games with the best figures of 7/19 in one of those games. He maintained an economy rate of 3.56 in the competition. Ali will be expected to bowl well in the first ODI of this series.

Vishwa Lahiru to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka U-19

Vishwa Lahiru is the top bowler from the squad. His bowling was commendable in the U-19 World Cup where he took 11 wickets in 5 games for the team. He maintained an economy rate of 3.11 in the competition. He will be the best bowling pick from the side.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England U-19

Sri Lanka U-19 have won 32 fixtures as opposed to 20 wins of England Under-19 team in their 56 clashes. However, the dynamics have shifted in recent years. England U19 are a much improved squad and have registered four wins in the last five clashes against Sri Lanka. The team has a strong batting order and playing at their home conditions will suit the team. Sri Lanka U19 team is struggling in world cricket and will be the underdogs here. With that mentioned, we back England U-19 to win this fixture comfortably.

England U-19 to win @ 1.41 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka U-19 to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch)

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