England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Match Prediction

England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 are going to clash in the second Youth ODI as part of Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England. They will be hosted at County Ground, Hove, on July 1, 2024, and the clash is set to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

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England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka U-19 came back with a kind of vigor and aggression that was lacking in their approach in the 2022 series between the sides. They were put in to bat first but it did not deter them at all as Mahith Perera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Diniru Abeywickramasingha and skipper Dinura Kalupahana were absolutely unyielding with scores of 58*, 57, 52 and 49, respectively. They gave the bowlers the wiggle room to play a relaxed innings and their bowling arsenal came through for the team by dismissing England U-19 for 229 well before the 50-over mark. Noah Thain’s 58 and Luc Benkenstein’s 51 were not enough to get England over the line which resulted in a 65-run defeat.

In Sri Lanka U-19’s tour of England during the 2022 season, the hosts handed Sri Lanka U-19 a solid thrashing in a 3-0 series victory. However, the equation is quite different this season and Sri Lanka U-19 have a rekindled course of action which has the potential to give the home side a run for their money.

England U-19 chance of winning - 69%

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 31%

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England U-19-s vs Sri Lanka U-19-s Betting Tips

Sri Lanka U-19 to score low before first dismissal

Pulindu Perera has been the linchpin for the team’s first wicket but he has had to collaborate with several batters to open the innings for Sri Lanka U-19. In the first game of the series, he was paired up with Thisara Ekanayake and together, they did some damage with a partnership of 38 runs. However, this was not the case in the Under-19 World Cup where their opening order was quite vulnerable and prone to early dismissals, reflected in partnerships of 0, 5, 0, 10 and 1. It is going to become challenging for them to survive England U-19’s destructive bowlers if they cannot keep up their momentum.

Match Prediction Best Odds England U-19 Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka U-19 Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England U-19-s vs Sri Lanka U-19-s Toss Prediction

County Ground in Hove has served as host to eight One Day International matches so far with a distinct advantage for those batting first. The teams who set the target emerged victorious on five occasions while those chasing had luck on their side twice. The surface boasts an average first innings total of 217 and the toss winning skipper will not face much difficulty in judgment, wanting to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

Hove is predicted to experience mostly cloudy conditions with a non threatening 10% chance of rainfall while the temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

England U-19-s Player List

Luc Benkenstein (c), Charlie Allison, Keshana Fonseka, Noah Thain, Rocky Flintoff, Dominic Kelly, Freddie McCann, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Keshana Fonseka Batter Freddie McCann All-rounder Noah Thain Batter Charlie Allison Batter Luc Benkenstein (C) All-rounder Rocky Flintoff Batter Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Harry Moore Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Tazeem Ali Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

England U-19-s Team Form

England U-19’s defeat in the first match was undoubtedly a massive blow but they had a stellar run in the U-19 World Cup with two dominant victories in four matches.

Sri Lanka U-19-s Player List

Dinura Kalupahana (c), Deneth Peiris, Gaviru Senhas, Gayana Weerasinghe, Mahith Perera, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Yohan Fernando, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Thulakshana Pathum, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Geethika De Silva, Newton Ranjithkumar, Praveen Maneesha, Vihas Thewmika, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda.

Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Thisara Ekanayake Batter Gayana Weerasinghe Batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan Wicket-keeper Dinura Kalupahana (C) All-rounder Mahith Perera Batter Diniru Abeywickramasingha Batter Hivin Kenula All-rounder Praveen Maneesha Bowler Vihas Thewmika Bowler Dumindu Sewmina Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19-s Team Form

Sri Lanka U-19’s performance came as a shock to the hosts but their ability to keep showcasing the same prowess is not a sustainable prospect, especially since their U-19 World Cup campaign concluded with one victory in four matches.

England U-19-s vs Sri Lanka U-19-s Head-to-Head

England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 have clashed 57 times with the latter leading the scoreline by 33-20. However, the English side have won four out of the last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record

England U-19 - 20

Sri Lanka U-19 - 33

No Result/Abandoned - 4

England U-19-s vs Sri Lanka U-19-s Betting Odds

England U-19 to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka U-19

England’s openers outgunned Sri Lanka’s first wicket partnership by a whisker in the previous outing. Keshana Fonseka and Freddie McCann led the way for England and they added 39 runs to the first wicket. Meanwhile, Pulindu Perera’s dismissal ended his partnership with Thisara Ekanayake with 38 runs on the board for Sri Lanka. In the last three fixtures of the U-19 World Cup, Sri Lanka had opening totals of 0, 5 and 0 while England settled for stands of 39, 7 and 0. Sri Lanka U-19’s opening order are on the backfoot for the upcoming match.

England U-19-s vs Sri Lanka U-19-s Best Batters

Noah Thain to be England U-19’s Best Batter

Noah Thain was the team’s top run scorer in the first match of the series where he hit the ground running with a half-century, having scored 58 runs. He was quite prolific in the Under-19 World Cup where he amassed 138 runs in four innings which included a 50. He was averaging at 46.00 and will be expected to come out on top again.

Mahith Pererato be Sri Lanka U-19’s Best Batter

Mahith Perera topped Sri Lanka U-19’s run charts with an unbeaten 58 and remains a force to be reckoned with in the middle order. He was striking at 96.66 during the match. This was his big break in his ODI career so far and he will be eager to make a mark once more.

England U-19-s vs Sri Lanka U-19-s Best Bowlers

Noah Cornwell to be England U-19’s Best Bowler

Noah Cornwell was the top bowler in the last outing against Sri Lanka U1-9 where he brought home a three-wicket haul in nine overs. Additionally, he was quite economical with the ball since he conceded 54 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 6.00. He is expected to be their premier bowler this time around, too.

Vihas Thewmika to be Sri Lanka U-19’s Best Bowler

Vihas Thewmika led Sri Lanka U-19’s bowling attack in the first match where he managed to bag three wickets in nine overs. He made his presence felt with a big haul to kick things off and he was also rather circumspect in his approach, given that he allowed 37 runs to be scored off his bowling which earned him an economy rate of 4.11. He is a strong contender to lead the charge.