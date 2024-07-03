ENG (England U-19) vs SRI (Sri Lanka U-19) Match Prediction ENG 70 % Chance of Winning SRI 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.461 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 are poised to go head-to-head in the final, deciding match of Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of England. The clash will take place at County Ground, Hove, on July 3, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Chances of Winning

The first match of the series between both sides was a relatively straightforward affair since England U-19 were clearly struggling to catch up to the target set by their rivals. They had a tough time reaching 294 runs and, unfortunately, found themselves bundled out for 229 runs with six and a half overs remaining. Sri Lanka rejoiced with a 65-run victory.

England avenged themselves for their substandard showing by giving Sri Lanka U-19 a run for their money in the previous match. This time, England U-19 batted first on home turf and posted a massive total of 360 runs on the board. Opener Freddie McCann shouldered the responsibility of setting up a big target by single handedly adding 174 runs to the tally. Noah Thain and Charlie Allison also helped actualize England U-19’s winning prospects by scoring 66 and 46 runs, respectively. It was a nearly unattainable score for Sri Lanka U-19 but they gave it their best shot, especially Pulindu Perera and Gayana Weerasinghe who scored 64 and 47 runs, respectively. Scattered contributions from the rest saw the visitors score 330 runs but they were bowled out at this juncture which led to a 30-run victory for the hosts.

England U-19 chance of winning - 70%

Sri Lanka U-19 chance of winning - 30%

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England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Tips

Sri Lanka U-19 to score low before first dismissal

Pulindu Perera and Thisara Ekanayake started off on par with England U-19’s openers, having scored 38 runs together in the first match. However, there was a massive decline in the second match where the latter was out for two and left Perera stranded with just 14 runs on the board. Opener Pulindu Perera is the team’s linchpin to lead from the front but he has consistently been let down by the batters at the other end, evident in scores of 0, 5, 0, 10 and 1 in the last five games of the Under 19 World Cup. Since this struggle has no end in sight, Sri Lanka U-19’s openers are expected to underperform in the upcoming fixture, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds England U-19 Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka U-19 Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England U-19 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Toss Prediction

This is the second match in the ongoing series to be held at County Ground in Hove and it was England U-19’s turn to shine in the previous game hosted here. They won the toss and elected to bat first which set them up for a massive total. They were able to use the surface to their advantage which makes batting first the preferred option at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a 50% chance of precipitation at Hove and the temperature is anticipated to remain around 18 degrees Celsius. Showers are expected on match day.

England U-19 Player List

Luc Benkenstein (c), Charlie Allison, Keshana Fonseka, Noah Thain, Rocky Flintoff, Dominic Kelly, Freddie McCann, Theo Wylie, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Keshana Fonseka Batter Freddie McCann All-rounder Noah Thain Batter Charlie Allison Batter Luc Benkenstein (C) All-rounder Rocky Flintoff Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Farhan Ahmed Bowler Tazeem Ali Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

England U-19 Team Form

England U-19 recuperated well after a loss in the first game and showed Sri Lanka U-19 the way out by securing an impressive total. If they can keep up this rhythm, they are on for a favorable result.

Sri Lanka U-19 Player List

Dinura Kalupahana (c), Deneth Peiris, Gaviru Senhas, Gayana Weerasinghe, Mahith Perera, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Yohan Fernando, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Sheshan Marasinghe, Thulakshana Pathum, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Geethika De Silva, Newton Ranjithkumar, Praveen Maneesha, Vihas Thewmika, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda.

Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Thisara Ekanayake Batter Gayana Weerasinghe Batter Mahith Perera Batter Sharujan Shanmuganathan Wicket-keeper Dinura Kalupahana (C) All-rounder Diniru Abeywickramasingha Batter Praveen Maneesha Bowler Hivin Kenula All-rounder Dumindu Sewmina Bowler Vihas Thewmika Bowler

Sri Lanka U-19 Team Form

Sri Lanka U-19 have a fighting spirit and will certainly put up a challenge for the series win but given their performances so far, England U-19 have the edge to exploit their vulnerabilities.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Head-to-Head

England U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 have squared off 58 times in the past and the latter lead the tally with 33 victories. England registered their 21st head-to-head win in the previous game.

Head-to-Head Record

England U-19 - 21

Sri Lanka U-19 - 33

No Result/Abandoned - 4

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Betting Odds

England U-19 to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka U-19

England U-19’s openers have outgunned Sri Lanka U-19’s openers in both matches so far and it is evident that they are vastly superior in this regard. The first match saw England’s openers edge out by a hair, having added 39 runs to the first wicket while Sri Lanka boasted an opening partnership of 38 runs. In the previous game, though, Keshana Fonseka and Freddie McCann ensured a partnership of 36 runs for England but Pulindu Perera and Thisara Ekanayake fell severely behind during their innings as they were dispatched for 14 runs. The bookmakers confidently back England U-19 to do better on the opening front.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Youth teams County Ground in Hove, null England U-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Sri Lanka U-19 Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.774 Bet Now!

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Best Batters

Noah Thain to be England U-19’s Best Batter

Noah Thain has been incredibly consistent for the England U-19 squad, having amassed two half-centuries in two innings so far. He scored 58 in the first game and went on to add 66 runs to the scoreboard in the following match. With 124 runs until now, he stands as the team’s second highest run scorer and will be expected to remain their standout player.

Pulindu Perera to be Sri Lanka U-19’s Best Batter

Pulindu Perera’s minimal contribution of 19 runs in the first match was not of much help to the team. However, he emerged as the top run scorer in the previous encounter against England U-19 squad where he accumulated 64 runs. This put him at the top among his team’s batters with 83 runs in two innings and he remains the top choice for the next game.

England U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 Best Bowlers

Luc Benkenstein to be England U-19’s Best Bowler

Luc Benkenstein enjoyed a four-wicket haul in the previous match against Sri Lanka U-19 where he delivered ten overs and allowed 77 runs which resulted in an economy rate of 7.70. He has a total of five wickets in two innings and an average of 20.60, which makes him a dependable player to take a punt on.

Dinura Kalupahana to be Sri Lanka U-19’s Best Bowler

Dinura Kalupahana achieved a fifer in the last outing against England U-19 during his ten-over spell. During this innings, he also managed to end up with an economy rate of 8.10. The skipper leads his team’s bowling attack with six wickets in two innings and will be anticipated to come out on top next time around.