England vs Australia Match Prediction
ENG
36%
Chance of Winning
AUS
64%
Odi
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- The tally led by Australia by 88-63 in the last 156 clashes against England.
- The T20I series between the sides ended up in a draw by 1-1.
England vs Australia Chance of Winning
England resumed the 50-over format for the first time since December of the previous year, a period marked by their loss of the T20 world title to India. The T20I series against Australia concluded in a 1-1 tie, with the final match being cancelled due to rain. Harry Brook, appointed to captain the team for this five-match series, will also become England's 37th ODI captain.
Australia started the T20I series with a victory in the first match but faced a setback in the second, resulting in the series ending in a draw. As they shift their focus to the upcoming ODI series, the team will be eager to bounce back with a stronger performance. Mitchell Marsh will lead the side with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing from their preferred ODI lineup (1st ODI). With a solid core in place, Australia has the advantage of reintroducing key players, strengthening their squad as they look to dominate the ODI series.
England's chance of winning: 36%
Australia' chance of winning: 64%
England vs Australia Betting Tips
Australia to score higher before 1st dismissal (1.90@Batery)
Australia boasts a very strong batting order. In the last series between the sides in 2022, Travis Head and David Warner opened for the side and raised the opening partnerships of 147, 33 & 269 runs before their 1st dismissal in those three games. Whereas England scored 18, 0 & 15 runs before their 1st dismissal in those matches. In their latest clash in 2023, Australia scored 11 runs before their first wicket whereas England scored no run before theirs. Matthew Short and Travis Head opened for the side in the T20I series and scored 86 & 52 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Australia will be looking to score higher before their first dismissal in the first ODI.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours: Australia
England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs
Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs
England vs Australia Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge has seen many high ODI scores in the past, but this year hasn't had as many big totals in white-ball games. However, with sunny weather expected during the match, a high-scoring game is still likely in Nottingham. The last four completed ODIs here were won by the team that batted first, so it would be surprising if either captain chose to bowl first in this opening game of the series.
Weather Report
According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 20 degrees Celsius.
Australia Player List
Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Batter
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia is coming after a 1-1 draw in the T20I series. Australia will be confident with a strong squad and a stellar record against England.
England Players List
Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
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All-rounder
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
England Recent Form
England has a poor record against Australia in the format. The team has lost the last five games against the Aussies. The team managed to tie the T20I series and will be looking to dominate the ODI match with favourable conditions.
England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record
England and Australia have faced each other on 156 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 88-63.
England Won: 63
Australia Won: 88
No Result/ Abandoned: 5
England vs Australia Betting Odds
1st Match of the ODI series will be played between one of two greatest riverary of cricket history England vs Australia.Last time when England and Australia met each other, Australia scored 286 runs and England failed to chase the total of 286 runs and Australia won the match by 33 runs. Both teams boast of strong batting & bowling attacks, so the battle between the batsmen and bowlers will be crucial in deciding the outcome of the match.
Harry Brook will lead the English side. Phil Salt will replace Jos Buttler in the squad. Will Jacks and Ben Duckett will strengthen the batting order. England's batting line-up looks decidedly inexperienced but the opposite is true for their bowlers with Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer likely to cause the most problems.
With the bat, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and keeper-batter Alex Carey have linked up with the squad and all three are expected to take the field in this opening game. Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott will take the responsibility of picking wickets in the first ODI of the series.
England vs Australia
Odi
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
England vs Australia Top Batters
Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia
Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He scored 2397 runs in his 62 ODI outings. He struck 69, 19 & 152 runs in the last series against England. He scored 59 & 31 runs in the two T20Is recently.
Liam Livingstone to be the top batter for England
Liam Livingstone has been the batting backbone of the team in the last two games. He averages around 30 in his ODI career. He posted the scores of 37 & 87 runs in the last two T20Is. He will be looking to score high in the first ODI of the series.
England vs Australia Top Bowlers
Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia
Mitchell Starc is the best bowler from Australia. He has taken 12 wickets in the last five outings against England. Starc is an aggressive pacer and will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.
Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England
Adil Rashid is a terrific bowler. He has taken 9 wickets in the last five games against Australia. Rashid took 2 wickets in the last game against England. He has a good record playing at this venue. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
England to win the match @ 2.40 (Batery)
Australia to win the match @ 1.57 (Batery)
Batery