England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 36 % Chance of Winning AUS 64 % Place a bet Batery 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After the T20I series, England and Australia will now engage in a ODI series against each other. The first ODI of the Australia tour of England 2024 will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on September 19. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

England resumed the 50-over format for the first time since December of the previous year, a period marked by their loss of the T20 world title to India. The T20I series against Australia concluded in a 1-1 tie, with the final match being cancelled due to rain. Harry Brook, appointed to captain the team for this five-match series, will also become England's 37th ODI captain.

Australia started the T20I series with a victory in the first match but faced a setback in the second, resulting in the series ending in a draw. As they shift their focus to the upcoming ODI series, the team will be eager to bounce back with a stronger performance. Mitchell Marsh will lead the side with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing from their preferred ODI lineup (1st ODI). With a solid core in place, Australia has the advantage of reintroducing key players, strengthening their squad as they look to dominate the ODI series.

England's chance of winning: 36%

Australia' chance of winning: 64%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score higher before 1st dismissal (1.90@Batery)

Australia boasts a very strong batting order. In the last series between the sides in 2022, Travis Head and David Warner opened for the side and raised the opening partnerships of 147, 33 & 269 runs before their 1st dismissal in those three games. Whereas England scored 18, 0 & 15 runs before their 1st dismissal in those matches. In their latest clash in 2023, Australia scored 11 runs before their first wicket whereas England scored no run before theirs. Matthew Short and Travis Head opened for the side in the T20I series and scored 86 & 52 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Australia will be looking to score higher before their first dismissal in the first ODI.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Australia 1.65 Bet on Batery England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has seen many high ODI scores in the past, but this year hasn't had as many big totals in white-ball games. However, with sunny weather expected during the match, a high-scoring game is still likely in Nottingham. The last four completed ODIs here were won by the team that batted first, so it would be surprising if either captain chose to bowl first in this opening game of the series.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 20 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Inglis Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia is coming after a 1-1 draw in the T20I series. Australia will be confident with a strong squad and a stellar record against England.

England Players List

Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Harry Brook (c) All-rounder Jamie Smith Batter Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Recent Form

England has a poor record against Australia in the format. The team has lost the last five games against the Aussies. The team managed to tie the T20I series and will be looking to dominate the ODI match with favourable conditions.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 156 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 88-63.

England Won: 63

Australia Won: 88

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

1st Match of the ODI series will be played between one of two greatest riverary of cricket history England vs Australia.Last time when England and Australia met each other, Australia scored 286 runs and England failed to chase the total of 286 runs and Australia won the match by 33 runs. Both teams boast of strong batting & bowling attacks, so the battle between the batsmen and bowlers will be crucial in deciding the outcome of the match.

Harry Brook will lead the English side. Phil Salt will replace Jos Buttler in the squad. Will Jacks and Ben Duckett will strengthen the batting order. England's batting line-up looks decidedly inexperienced but the opposite is true for their bowlers with Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer likely to cause the most problems.

With the bat, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and keeper-batter Alex Carey have linked up with the squad and all three are expected to take the field in this opening game. Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott will take the responsibility of picking wickets in the first ODI of the series.

England vs Australia Odi Trent Bridge, West Bridgford England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He scored 2397 runs in his 62 ODI outings. He struck 69, 19 & 152 runs in the last series against England. He scored 59 & 31 runs in the two T20Is recently.

Liam Livingstone to be the top batter for England

Liam Livingstone has been the batting backbone of the team in the last two games. He averages around 30 in his ODI career. He posted the scores of 37 & 87 runs in the last two T20Is. He will be looking to score high in the first ODI of the series.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

Mitchell Starc is the best bowler from Australia. He has taken 12 wickets in the last five outings against England. Starc is an aggressive pacer and will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Adil Rashid to be the top bowler for England

Adil Rashid is a terrific bowler. He has taken 9 wickets in the last five games against Australia. Rashid took 2 wickets in the last game against England. He has a good record playing at this venue. He will enter as the best bowler from the side.