England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 37 % Chance of Winning AUS 63 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.697 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Australia will clash in the 2nd ODI of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will take place at Headingley, Leeds on September 21. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

The T20I series against Australia concluded in a 1-1 tie, with the final match being cancelled due to rain. Led by Harry Brook, England lost the first ODI and are 0-1 behind in the current series against Australia. England were terrific with the bat but could not replicate the same in the bowling order. The team will be looking to level the score in this series.

Australia started the T20I series with a victory in the first match but faced a setback in the second, resulting in the series ending in a draw. The current world champions shifted their focus to the ODI series. The team won the first ODI with fantastic work in the batting department and are at a 1-0 lead in the current series. Australia will be hoping to put on an impeccable display of cricket in the next game as well.

England's chance of winning: 37%

Australia' chance of winning: 63%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score under 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

Australia boasts a very strong batting order. In the last series between the sides in 2022, Travis Head and David Warner opened for the side and raised the opening partnerships of 147, 33 & 269 runs before their 1st dismissal in those three games. The sides clashed again in the World Cup 2023 where Australia scored 11 runs before their 1st dismissal. However, the team is struggling to look for a permanent opener of the squad after Warner’s retirement. The team scored 20 runs before their first dismissal against England in the first game of the current series. Mitchell Marsh opened the innings with Travis Head but lost his wicket pretty early in the game. That said, Australia will be looking to score higher before their first dismissal in the first ODI.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Australia 1.72 Bet on Dafabet England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at Headingley in Leeds is a surface that is expected to help the batters. The pacers might get some help in the early stages of the clash. However, the clash could very well be dominated by the batters. Opting to bowl first and chasing the target could be an optimal decision.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 19 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Matthew Short Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia is coming after a 1-1 draw in the T20I series. They won the first ODI of the series by 7 wickets. Australia will be confident with their strong squad and will be looking to seal the series in their favour.

England Players List

Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Harry Brook (c) All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Jofra Archer Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Recent Form

England has a poor record against Australia in the format. The team managed to tie the T20I series but lost the first ODI coming into this series. The team batted very well in the game but could not restrict Australian batters under the target. The team will be ready for their next encounter.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 157 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 89-63.

England Won: 63

Australia Won: 89

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

1st Match of the ODI series was won by the visitors by a thrashing margin of 7 wickets. England won the toss and chose to bat first. They scored 315 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Ben Duckett was impeccable with the bat and scored 95 runs. Will Jacks also smashed 62 runs in the game. Harry Brook also added 39 runs in the game. Marnus Labuschagne and Adam Zampa picked 3 wickets in the game. Travis Head bagged 2 wickets too.

It was a huge score for Australia. The team was confident with their top and they delivered. Travis Head led an excellent innings of an unbeaten 154 runs in 129 balls. Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in an unbeaten 77 in the game. The team was quick to score runs and surpassed the target with 6 overs to spare. They posted 317/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. The English bowlers could not restrict Australia under the target. Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts picked a wicket each. Australia are 1-0 ahead in the series and a win in the next game can seal the series in their favour.

England vs Australia Odi Headingley, Leeds England Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.40 Bet now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.697 Bet now!

England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He scored 2551 runs in his 63 ODI outings. He averages 44.75 in his ODI career. He smashed an unbeaten 154 runs in the last game. He struck 20 fours and 5 sixes in his innings.

Ben Duckett to be the top batter for England

Ben Duckett is a terrific batter and averages 44.54 in his ODI career. He scored 95 runs in the last game against Australia. He will be able to lead his side with the bat in the next game.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa will enter as the best bowler in the next ODI against England. He was excellent with his deliveries in the last game and picked 3 wickets for 49 runs in the game.

Liam Livingstone to be the top bowler for England

Liam Livingstone was excellent in the T20I series as he picked 5 wickets in 2 games. He picked a single wicket in the last game. Livingstone will enter as the best bowling option from the squad in the next game.