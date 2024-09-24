England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 38 % Chance of Winning AUS 62 % Place a bet Batery 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Australia will clash in the 3rd ODI of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on September 24. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

The T20I series between England and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw, with the decider unfortunately washed out by rain. While England showed promise in the shorter format, their performance in the ongoing ODI series has been less consistent. Under the captaincy of Harry Brook, they have struggled to find their rhythm, losing both of the opening ODIs and now trailing 0-2 in the series. Playing on home turf hasn’t provided the expected advantage, and England now face a must-win situation in the next match to avoid an overall series defeat.

Australia kicked off the T20I series with a win in the opening match but stumbled in the second, leading to a series draw. Shifting their attention to the ODI format, the reigning world champions have dominated so far, winning both games thanks to stellar performances from their batters. Now holding a 2-0 lead, Australia will be aiming to continue their strong form and deliver another commanding performance in the upcoming match, seeking to seal the series with an emphatic win.

England's chance of winning: 38%

Australia' chance of winning: 62%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 30.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Australia boasts a very strong batting order. In the last series between the sides in 2022, Travis Head and David Warner opened for the side and raised the opening partnerships of 147, 33 & 269 runs before their 1st dismissal in those three games. Matthew Short and Travis Head opened for the side in the T20I series and scored 86 & 52 runs before their first dismissal. Coming into this series, the pair scored 20 & 52 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Australia will be looking to score higher before their first dismissal in the next ODI.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.90 Bet on Batery England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, offers a balanced track, especially on bright, sunny days. Under these conditions, both batters and bowlers have an equal opportunity to dominate. However, the pitch tends to favour teams chasing later in the day as it becomes slightly easier to bat on, with the ball coming onto the bat more nicely. Team winning the toss shall choose to bat second here.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Matthew Short Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Aaron Hardie All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia is coming after a 68 run win against England in the second ODI of the series. The team batted decently in the game but their bowling order was impressive who bundled out England at 202 runs. Australia will be extremely confident in the next game against England.

England Players List

Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Harry Brook (c) All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Olly Stone Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Recent Form

England has a poor record against Australia in the format. The team is coming after two consecutive defeats in the last two ODIs. They will be hoping to prevent a series loss against Australia in the third ODI. They need to do better with their batting order.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 158 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 90-63.

England Won: 63

Australia Won: 90

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

The 2nd match of the ODI series was won by the visitors by a thrashing margin of 68 runs. England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Australia scored 270 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in the game. Mitchell Marsh scored 60 runs from the top order whereas Alex Carey struck 74 runs from the middle order. The English bowling was fantastic in the game. Brydon Carse picked 3 wickets while Adil Rahid, Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts picked 2 wickets each.

It was a low target for the visitors. They were confident in the beginning but kept losing wickets against the aggressive Aussie bowling. Jamie Smith was the top scorer with 49 runs from the side. Ben Duckett also scored 32 runs in the game. Mitchell Starc dominated with the ball and picked 3 wickets for Australia. Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Aaron Hardie picked 2 wickets each in the game.

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England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He averages around 45 in his ODI career. He smashed an unbeaten 154 runs in the first ODI followed by 29 runs in the second ODI. With his form, he should strike hard in the next ODI against England.

Ben Duckett to be the top batter for England

Ben Duckett is a terrific batter and averages 43.50 in his ODI career. He was fantastic in the first ODI and scored 95 runs while knocking 32 runs in the next game. He will be able to lead his side with the bat in the next game.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

Mitchell Starc is the best bowler from Australia. He has taken 12 wickets in the last five outings. Starc is an aggressive pacer which was evident in the last ODI of this series. He picked 3 wickets for 50 runs in the game. He willl be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Brydon Carse to be the top bowler for England

Brydon Carse was not effective in the first ODI but made a huge impact in his next ODI against Australia. He picked 3 wickets for 75 runs in the last game. Looking at his lethal deliveries, he should collect many wickets in the third ODI against Australia.