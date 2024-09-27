England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 40 % Chance of Winning AUS 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Australia will meet again in the 4th ODI of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will take place at Lord's, London on September 27. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

The T20I series between England and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw, with the decider unfortunately washed out by rain. England had a poor start in the ODI series. They lost the first two ODIs but returned in the 3rd ODI to set the series tally at 1-2. England has a chance for a comeback in the current series. The team will be ready for the next game.

Australia kicked off the T20I series with a win in the opening match but stumbled in the second, leading to a series draw. Australia is a cricket giant and they proved so with wins in the first two ODIs of this series. The rain shortened the game and England were declared winners by DLS method. Now holding a 2-1 lead, Australia will be aiming to continue their strong form and deliver another commanding performance in the upcoming match, seeking to seal the series with an emphatic win.

England's chance of winning: 40%

Australia' chance of winning: 60%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

England to score under 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

England batted inconsistently in the three ODIs so far. The opening pair were spectacular in the first game but lost quick wickets in the next two games. The team scored 48, 26 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. England featured Phil Salt and Ben Duckett as openers. Salt and Duckett average at 32.40 & 40.76 respectively in their ODI careers. The team is struggling to bat against the aggressive Aussie bowling attack. Mitchell Starc’s lethal deliveries with the new ball is not easy to face. That said, England will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.80 Bet on Batery England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, offers a balanced track, especially on bright, sunny days. Under these conditions, both batters and bowlers have an equal opportunity to dominate. However, the pitch tends to favour teams chasing later in the day as it becomes slightly easier to bat on, with the ball coming onto the bat more nicely. Team winning the toss shall choose to bat second here.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with no prediction of rain. The temperature will remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Matthew Short Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Aaron Hardie All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia is coming after a defeat in the last ODI. The team batted extremely well and raised a high total. The bowlers were decent. The rain interrupted the game and shortened it by more than 12 overs, leading to England’s win by virtue of the DLS method.

England Players List

Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Harry Brook (c) All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Jofra Archer Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Recent Form

England has a poor record against Australia in the format. The team is 1-2 behind in the series after a win in the last ODI. The team conceded a lot of runs but the batters were prepared for the run-chase. They won the game by 46 runs (DLS method).

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 159 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 90-64.

England Won: 64

Australia Won: 90

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

The 3rd match of the ODI series was won by the hosts by 46 runs. England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, Australia scored 304 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Steven Smith scored 60 runs from the top order whereas Alex Carey struck 77 runs from the middle order. England leaked a lot of runs in the game. Jofra Archer was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game.

It was a huge target for the hosts. After the openers dismissed out early, Will Jacks (84) and Harry Brook (110*) carried the innings well and took the team near the finish line. However, the game was rainstruck and the match was decided in favour of England. England won the game by 46 runs by virtue of the DLS method. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green took 2 wickets each for Australia. The Australian squad will bring their A-game in the next outing as well.

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England vs Australia Top Batters

Alex Carey to be the top batter for Australia

Alex Carey is in terrific form. The batter has nearly 2000 runs in the format and averages over 35 in the same. Carey struck 74 runs in the second ODI followed by an unbeaten 77 runs in the last match. Carey is ready to take on the English bowling attack again.

Will Jacks to be the top batter for England

Will Jacks looks in good form. Jacks struck 62 runs in the first ODI. He faced an unfortunate dismissal in the second game but returned to knock 84 runs in the previous ODI of this series. Jacks will be ready for yet another strike in the next game.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

Mitchell Starc is the best bowler from Australia. He has taken 14 wickets in the last six outings. Starc is an aggressive pacer and has picked 5 wickets in the two ODIs he has played in this series. He took 2 wickets in the last game.

Jofra Archer to be the top bowler for England

Jofra Arches is the best bowling pick from England. He took 2 wickets in the last game. Archer leads the team’s bowling department and will be ready for the next game.