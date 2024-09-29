England vs Australia Match Prediction

ENG

45%

Chance of Winning

AUS

55%

Batery

1.80
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Melbet

1.74
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Megapari

1.75
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Odi

County Ground

England and Australia will meet again in the 5th and the final ODI of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will take place at County Ground, Bristol on September 29. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • The tally led by Australia by 90-65 in the last 160 clashes against England.
  • England won the last ODI by 186 runs in the last outing and levelled the series at 2-2.

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England vs Australia Chance of Winning

After a draw in the T20I series between England and Australia, the teams clashed in the ODI series. The series started with two wins in favour of Australia. However, England returned with a terrific performance in the last two games and tied the series at 2-2. England had a terrific outing in the last match with impeccable performances in all the departments. The team will be ready for the next game.

Australia kicked off the ODI series with two consecutive wins. However, the hosts were not sitting around and replied with two wins in the next two games. With the tally reading 2-2 currently, the series will be decided with the result in the final ODI of the series. Australia has a very strong squad and will be looking to make a return in the next game.

England's chance of winning: 45%

Australia' chance of winning: 55%

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England vs Australia Betting Tips

England to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

England batted very well in the ODI series. England returned with wins in the last two outings. The team featured Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the opening order of the team. Duckett and Salt average at 31.90 & 42.35 respectively in their ODI careers. The pair mustered the scores of 48, 26, 7 & 48 runs respectively in the four ODIs so far. The team has batted well in the current series. Salt scored 22 runs whereas Duckett smashed 63 runs in the last outing. That said, England will be expected to score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most fours: Australia

1.77
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England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs

1.87
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Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs

1.87
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England vs Australia Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Bristol is known for being a batsman-friendly pitch, providing good speed and bounce that encourage stroke play. Seam bowlers can get help from the surface at first, with movement off the pitch helping them. When the game goes on, spinners start to play as pitch gets worn down and they get grip and turn for bowling variations. This kind of condition often favours the chasing leading to thrilling matches.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with high certainty of rain. The temperature will remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper

Travis Head

Batter

Mitchell Marsh (c)

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Steve Smith

Batter

Marnus Labuschagne

Batter

Matthew Short

Batter

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia had a fantastic start in the series. They won the first two games but lost the last two fixtures in the ODI series. The team batted very poorly in the last game and bundled out for 126 runs in the game. The team will be ready for the final ODI of this tour.

England Players List

Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Will Jacks

All-rounder

Jacob Bethell

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Ben Duckett

Batter

Harry Brook (c)

All-rounder

Jamie Smith

Wicket-keeper

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Brydon Carse

Bowler

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Matthew Potts

Bowler

England Recent Form

England has a poor record against Australia in the format. They were 0-2 behind in the series but returned with two wins in the last two games. The team performed very well in the last game. They scored 312 runs in the game while bowling out Australia at 126 runs in the last game. England will be ready for another clash.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 160 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 90-65.

England Won: 65

Australia Won: 90

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia won the toss in the last game and elected to field first in the game. England batted first and secured 312 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. There were several impressive batting performances in the game. Ben Duckett scored 63 runs while Harry Brook knocked 87 runs in the match. Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten at 62 runs. Australia did not bowl very well but Adam Zampa managed to take 2 wickets in the game. It was a huge chase for Australia.

Australia were confident with their batting line-up and hoped to replicate the same performance as the last three games. However, Australia kept losing quick wickets in the game and bundled out at 126 runs in the match. Travis Head was the top scorer with 34 runs in the game. Mitchell Marsh also scored 28 runs in the game. England batted superbly in the game and brought their best form. Matthew Potts picked 4 wickets whereas Brydon Carse took 3 wickets in the game. Jofra Archer bagged 2 wickets. England won the game by 186 runs and will be very confident in the final ODI of this series.

England vs Australia

Odi

County Ground, Bristol

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England

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2.03
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Australia

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1.74
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1.75
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England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He averages around 45 in his ODI career. He smashed an unbeaten 154 runs in the first ODI. He was the top scorer in the last game and scored 34 runs in the match. Head should strike hard in the next ODI against England.

Ben Duckett to be the top batter for England

Ben Duckett is a terrific batter and averages 42.35 in his ODI career. He was fantastic in the first ODI and scored 95 runs in the game. He scored 32, 8 & 63 runs in the next three ODIs. Duckett smashed 63 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

Mitchell Starc is the best bowler from Australia. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games in the current series. He will be expected to bowl well in the final ODI.

Brydon Carse to be the top bowler for England

Brydon Carse is a terrific bowler in the England squad. The bowler picked 6 wickets in four games so far. He took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to do well in the final ODI as well.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

The Aussies entered this series with two spectacular wins in the first two games. However, England returned with two wins in the next two games. The series is tied at 2-2. Australia is a strong squad but were unfortunate in the last game. The sides have collided 160 times where Australia has won 90 games whereas England has won 65 matches. Australia have a very strong batting order and will be looking to win the next game and win the series.

England to win the match @ 2.03 (Batery)

Australia to win the match @ 1.80 (Batery)

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