England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 45 % Chance of Winning AUS 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and Australia will meet again in the 5th and the final ODI of the Australia tour of England 2024. The game will take place at County Ground, Bristol on September 29. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

After a draw in the T20I series between England and Australia, the teams clashed in the ODI series. The series started with two wins in favour of Australia. However, England returned with a terrific performance in the last two games and tied the series at 2-2. England had a terrific outing in the last match with impeccable performances in all the departments. The team will be ready for the next game.

Australia kicked off the ODI series with two consecutive wins. However, the hosts were not sitting around and replied with two wins in the next two games. With the tally reading 2-2 currently, the series will be decided with the result in the final ODI of the series. Australia has a very strong squad and will be looking to make a return in the next game.

England's chance of winning: 45%

Australia' chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Australia Betting Tips

England to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

England batted very well in the ODI series. England returned with wins in the last two outings. The team featured Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the opening order of the team. Duckett and Salt average at 31.90 & 42.35 respectively in their ODI careers. The pair mustered the scores of 48, 26, 7 & 48 runs respectively in the four ODIs so far. The team has batted well in the current series. Salt scored 22 runs whereas Duckett smashed 63 runs in the last outing. That said, England will be expected to score high before their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Australia 1.77 Bet on Batery England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

England vs Australia Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Bristol is known for being a batsman-friendly pitch, providing good speed and bounce that encourage stroke play. Seam bowlers can get help from the surface at first, with movement off the pitch helping them. When the game goes on, spinners start to play as pitch gets worn down and they get grip and turn for bowling variations. This kind of condition often favours the chasing leading to thrilling matches.

Weather Report

According to the forecast there will be cloud cover throughout with high certainty of rain. The temperature will remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labsuchagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh ©, Cameron Green, Sean Abott, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Matthew Short Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia had a fantastic start in the series. They won the first two games but lost the last two fixtures in the ODI series. The team batted very poorly in the last game and bundled out for 126 runs in the game. The team will be ready for the final ODI of this tour.

England Players List

Phil Slat (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook ©, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Recee Topley, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Josh Turner, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jacob Bethell All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Ben Duckett Batter Harry Brook (c) All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Jofra Archer Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Recent Form

England has a poor record against Australia in the format. They were 0-2 behind in the series but returned with two wins in the last two games. The team performed very well in the last game. They scored 312 runs in the game while bowling out Australia at 126 runs in the last game. England will be ready for another clash.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

England and Australia have faced each other on 160 occasions in the ODI format. The tally is led by Australia by 90-65.

England Won: 65

Australia Won: 90

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

England vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia won the toss in the last game and elected to field first in the game. England batted first and secured 312 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. There were several impressive batting performances in the game. Ben Duckett scored 63 runs while Harry Brook knocked 87 runs in the match. Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten at 62 runs. Australia did not bowl very well but Adam Zampa managed to take 2 wickets in the game. It was a huge chase for Australia.

Australia were confident with their batting line-up and hoped to replicate the same performance as the last three games. However, Australia kept losing quick wickets in the game and bundled out at 126 runs in the match. Travis Head was the top scorer with 34 runs in the game. Mitchell Marsh also scored 28 runs in the game. England batted superbly in the game and brought their best form. Matthew Potts picked 4 wickets whereas Brydon Carse took 3 wickets in the game. Jofra Archer bagged 2 wickets. England won the game by 186 runs and will be very confident in the final ODI of this series.

England vs Australia Odi County Ground, Bristol England Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

England vs Australia Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head will step in as the best batter from Australia in this fixture. He averages around 45 in his ODI career. He smashed an unbeaten 154 runs in the first ODI. He was the top scorer in the last game and scored 34 runs in the match. Head should strike hard in the next ODI against England.

Ben Duckett to be the top batter for England

Ben Duckett is a terrific batter and averages 42.35 in his ODI career. He was fantastic in the first ODI and scored 95 runs in the game. He scored 32, 8 & 63 runs in the next three ODIs. Duckett smashed 63 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

England vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

Mitchell Starc is the best bowler from Australia. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games in the current series. He will be expected to bowl well in the final ODI.

Brydon Carse to be the top bowler for England

Brydon Carse is a terrific bowler in the England squad. The bowler picked 6 wickets in four games so far. He took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to do well in the final ODI as well.