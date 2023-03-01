England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet now! First match from England tour to Bangladesh will commence on 1 March 2023 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The action will begin at 11:00 AM local time. Bangladesh team is really strong at their local ground and gives the team a morale boost as they defeated India by 2-1 last year. Team got a comfortable victory against Zimbabwe as well. Bangladesh are currently ranked number 6 in the World Cup Super League Points Table, On the other hand, England ranked 3rd in the World Cup Super League Points Table. Visitor side will be led by Joss Buttler and Tamim Iqbal will be the captain for hosts.

England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

It's really tough to beat Bangladesh at their home ground, World’s no. 1 Indian team also had a tough series in Bangladesh by losing 2-1. But looking at the present team and previous records England has upper hand over hosts. The Englishmen defeated the Bangla Tigers 17 times out of 21. They have beaten Bangladesh four times in recent 5 encounters. England has 58% chances whereas 42% victory chances.

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England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bangladesh are at number 6 in the World Cup Super League Points Table, whereas England ranked 3rd in the World Cup Super League. This tournament has a crucial importance for both the teams as the Cricket ODI world cup will take place later this year. We predict a series victory for England.

Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jofra Archer, Tamim Iqbal, Linton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz are some countable players to bet on in this encounter.

England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium's pitch has historically been a favorable medium for batting. The ball does seam initially, but after the first few overs, they will have an opportunity to score runs. The ball grips and turns a lot on this surface, making it a spinner's paradise. Thus, spin bowlers will be extremely important, especially as the surface slows down a bit. At the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the average total when batting first is 235. Team would like to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be good conditions for the game of cricket. There is no rain prediction for the 1st Match. Temperature would be around 33 degree celsius with 44% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 10 kmph.

England Player List

Sam Billings, Alex Hales, and Liam Dawson are not available due to their PSL commitments. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone will not be able to play due to injury.

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Jos Buttler (c and wk) Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Will Jacks Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Phil Salt Batsman Moeen Ali All Rounder Chris Woakes All Rounder Jofra Archer All Rounder Sam Curran Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

England squad for the ODI series:Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England Team Form

World Champion England is not in excellent form, they lost the last four ODI series in a row. The English team’s performance was not up to the mark against Pakistan and England. Team is also playing without some best players as well but due to their previous records against Bangladesh they are challenging the opponents.

Bangladesh Player List

The Bangladesh team would like to play with the same team that played against India in recent ODI series.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batsman Mamudullah All Rounder Afif Hossain All Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangla Tigers won their last seven ODI series in which one of them was against the strongest Team India. Team also has the ability to put the visitors on their knees.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both the teams encountered each other 21 times, in which England won 17 matches and Bangladesh got success on just 4 occasions.

Total ODI matches played – 21

England won – 17

Bangladesh won – 4

England vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh is strong at their home ground and also won 7 series back to back. On the other hand England are very good so we expect a thrilling encounter between both the teams. England is getting the winning odds of 1.44 whereas Bangladesh have the victory odds of 2.74.

England to win @ 1.44

Bangladesh to win @ 2.74

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

The key man for the visitors will be captain Jos Buttler, who has 382 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 54.57. He will appreciate batting on these pitches and is in excellent form. Another countable player is Dawid Malan who smashed 325 runs in the last 6 games at an average of 54.16.

Tamim Iqbal came back into the Bangladesh squad once again, the player who has scored more than 8000 ODI runs. He’s also Bangladesh’s highest run-getter against England in ODIs with 488 runs in 14 innings at an average of 34.85. Bangladesh will rely on Litton Das as well who has smashed 577 runs in 13 ODIs in 2022 at an average of 52.45. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also reliable for Bangladesh who is doing well with bat and ball.

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Jofra Archer will lead England's bowling attack. Recently he grabbed 6 wickets against South Africa. Adil Rashid and Sam Curren are also countable bowlers for England.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is brilliant in the recent series he played. He picked 23 wickets last year. Mustafizur Rahman will also take charge of the Bangladesh bowling attack.