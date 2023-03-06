England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet Now! Bangladesh will face England in the 3rd ODI of the series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on 6th March. First match was a close one where England won by 3 wickets, the 2nd match was a one sided high scoring match. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Their decision was made wrong by Jason Roy and Joss Buttler who smashed 132 and 76 runs respectively. By these fantastic innings England put a high total of 326 runs on the board. In the bowling segment Sam Curran and Adil Rashid did the job with the bowl by picking 4-4 wickets. Facing this target Bangladesh bowled out on just 194 runs. By winning this match England has already taken an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the series.

England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

Bangladesh has a good squad and will take the advantage of local conditions but on the other hand previous records are in favor of the English team. The Englishmen defeated the Bangla Tigers 19 times out of 22. They have beaten Bangladesh five times in recent 7 encounters. England has 71% chances whereas Bangladesh's probability of winning is 29% only.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

England has already won the ODI by taking an unbeaten 2-0 lead. Having an eye on the recent performance of the English squad, we expect a 3-0 series victory for the visitors. This will benefit England in gaining more points in In the World Cup Super League Points Table, They are currently at 3rd spot.

Some players to wager on in this match include Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jofra Archer, Sam Curren, Tamim Iqbal, Linton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a batting paradise. It is a flat subcontinent pitch with no particular benefit for the bowlers. Although spinners will get some turn here. We anticipate plenty of runs on this surface. Of Course team winning the toss would like to bat first and make a decent total to challenge the opposite side.

Weather Report

Temperature would be around 36 degree celsius with 32% of humidity on 6th March, Monday. Wind speed is expected to be 8 kmph. Good conditions for the game of cricket with no rain prediction.

England Player List

Sam Billings, Alex Hales, and Liam Dawson are not available due to their PSL commitments. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone will not be able to play in this series due to injury. Sam Curran came back into the playing eleven from the last game.

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Jos Buttler (c and wk) Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Will Jacks Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Phil Salt Batsman Moeen Ali All Rounder James Vince Batsman Jofra Archer All Rounder Sam Curran Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

England squad for the ODI series:Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England Team Form

The English team is in excellent form. In the first match of the series Dawid Malan was outstanding with an unbeaten century. Jason Roy also played a brilliant inning with 132 runs. Captain Joss Buttler has also smashed 76 runs in the last match. In bowling Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Sam Curren regularly picked the wickets for the team.

Bangladesh Player List

The Bangladesh team would like to play with the same team that played against India in recent ODI series.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batsman Mamudullah All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Afif Hossain Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh Team Form

Team is strong at their home ground but they failed to keep the momentum in the previous game. Form of Mahmud Ullah is a big concern for the team, he has failed to score a half century in the last 10 matches. Team consists of players like Tamim IQbal, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other 23 times, in which England won 19 matches and Bangladesh got success on just 4 occasions.

Total ODI matches played – 23

England won – 19

Bangladesh won – 4

England vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh boasts a strong home team, but based on past performance, bookmakers favour England. We predict a close game between the two teams because England has a highly talented team. Whereas England has winning odds of 1.41, Bangladesh has winning odds of 3.26.

England to win @ 1.41

Bangladesh to win @ 3.26

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Joss Buttler are the key batters for England. Roy smashed 132 in the previous match. Malan made unbeaten 114 in the first match. Captain Jos Buttler also scored 76 runs in the last match. He has scored more than 470 runs in his last 11 matches.

Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto are reliable for Bangladesh. scored 58 in the last game. The most dependable batsman for the Bangla Tigers is Tamim Iqbal, who has amassed more than 8000 ODI runs. He also amassed 488 runs in 14 innings, averaging 34.85, to become Bangladesh's most ODI run scorer against England. Litton Das, who amassed near about 600 runs for Bangladesh, will also be relied upon. Another trustworthy player is Bangladesh's all-around star Shakib Al Hasan, who succeeds with both the ball and the bat.

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Consistently Adil Rashid has grabbed wickets for the teams. In the recent two matches he picked 8 wickets. By picking 4 wickets in the last match Sam Curren also claimed his reliability.

Bangladesh may rely on Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed in the bowling department. Miraz picked 4 wickets in two matches, Taijul Islam grabbed 3 wickets in the first match and Taskin Ahmed got 3 wickets in the previous match at Dhaka.