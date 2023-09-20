England vs Ireland Match Prediction ENG 79 % Chance of Winning IRL 21 % Bet Now! England will host Ireland in the first of the three match ODI series starting from September 20. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 5:00 pm IST.

England vs Ireland Chance of Winning

England has opted to rest several players who participated in the recent series against New Zealand. Leading the charge for this revamped England squad is Zak Crawley, who will be taking on the captaincy role for the first time in any format. Although Crawley has played just three ODIs, all of which occurred during the Covid-19-affected series against Pakistan in 2021, he now faces a significant leadership role. One player to keep a close eye on in this series is Harry Brook, who has earned a place in England's World Cup squad. In the New Zealand series, he managed to score only 37 runs from 68 balls across three appearances. Nevertheless, this talented young player has displayed promise across various formats and is eager to validate his World Cup selection. We anticipate a substantial contribution from Brook in at least one of the three upcoming matches. Phil Salt is another exciting prospect in the squad. As a wicket-keeper batter, he has participated in 14 ODIs, accumulating 460 runs at an impressive average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 125. Additionally, keep an eye out for the uncapped Sam Hain, a middle-order batter with a remarkable List A record, boasting an average of nearly 58 across 62 matches, along with 10 centuries. We believe he will play a pivotal role in this series. England's bowling department will also feature several fresh faces. Brydon Carse and George Scrimshaw, along with Luke Wood, Craig Overton, and Matthew Potts, will provide seam-bowling options. Rehan Ahmed, a 19-year-old leg-spinner, is the primary spin bowler in the squad. Despite his relative youth in international cricket, he is excited about gaining valuable experience during this opportunity.

Ireland has put together a strong squad for their upcoming series against England. The team will be captained by Paul Stirling, who is the most seasoned batsman in the lineup. Stirling has been in excellent form recently, accumulating 346 runs in his last 10 matches. Ireland has also revealed that Andrew Balbirnie will partner with Stirling as the opening pair. They have faith in their partnership and aim to establish them as a long-term opening option in 50-over cricket. Balbirnie has participated in 13 ODIs this year, amassing 363 runs with an average of 36.30 and a strike rate of 73.33. In this series, Curtis Campher will move to the number 3 position. While he has been a consistent performer in Ireland's middle order for several years, it is expected that he will make a positive impact in this new role. Harry Tector is another batsman to watch out for. He has been consistently scoring runs lately and boasts an impressive average of nearly 49 in his last 10 matches. The bowling department for Ireland will be led by Mark Adair and Josh Little. These two seam bowlers are likely to receive ample support from the pitch, especially early on, which could lead to the removal of a few early wickets. Adair has taken 20 wickets in his last 10 games at a striking rate of 24.4, making him a standout bowler for Ireland in this series.

England's chance of winning: 79%

Ireland’s chance of winning: 21%

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England vs Ireland Betting Tips

Phil Salt, the English wicket-keeper batsman hailing from Wales has an experience of about 14 ODI matches, scoring 460 runs at an average of 38.33. At home, he averages almost 30.25. Hence, scoring over 21.5 runs will be a cakewalk for this 27-year-old batsman.

Harry Tector remains to be a vital cog in Ireland’s batting lineup. He has a stellar average of 50.43 in ODIs. In ODIs this year, Tector is averaging 56.18. He has scored 618 runs in 13 innings. We predict Tector to surpass the 21.5 run mark against England in the game.

England vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Headingley typically offers a true surface that tends to favour batsmen to some extent. Similar to many English venues, the initial overs can provide some assistance to seam bowlers. Furthermore, there is a forecast of rain throughout the day, leading to cloudy conditions. This atmospheric condition is likely to facilitate consistent movement for seam bowlers through the air. However, as the ball loses its hardness, batsmen can become more settled and begin playing their shots.

Historically, the average score when batting first at Headingley is 213, with the highest team total being England's 351-9 against Pakistan in 2019. The average runs per over at this venue is 4.68, so the team batting first would aim to set a total of around 250-260 at a minimum. Out of the 46 ODIs played at Headingley, 26 have been won by the chasing side.

Considering the expected rain on the day of the match, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius and 82% humidity, 100% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 32 km/h. Additionally, there is a forecast of rain throughout the day, which will result in overcast conditions.

England Player List

Zak Crawley (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Will Jack, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Zak Crawley (c) Batter Ben Duckett Batter Phil Salt (wk) Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Sam Hain Batter Jamie Smith Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Luke Wood All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Team Form

England has displayed impressive form, securing a 3-1 series win against New Zealand at home.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling (c) Batter Andrew Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker (wk) Wicket-keeper Gareth Delany All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland last played an ODI game against Nepal at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers. They have three wins in their last five games.

England vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

England and New Zealand have faced each other 13 times in the One Day International format so far, and the former has emerged victorious on more occasions in the past.

Total Matches Played: 13 matches

England Won: 10 matches

New Zealand Won: 2 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

England vs Ireland Betting Odds

England to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

England in their last five ODIs posted the scores of 54, 80, 6, 0 & 28 runs before suffering their first loss. In each of these five games, barring two, they managed to score above our target before losing their first wicket. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are expected to open the innings this time. Bet on England to score over 24.5 runs in the game before their first dismissal.

England vs Ireland Top Batters

Harry Brook to be the top batter for England

In the absence of key stars like Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan, Harry Brook remains to be the top batting prospect for England in the series. Although he has limited experience in ODIs but has featured in a number of Tests and T20Is. He has scored 123 runs in six games. Bet on Harry Brook to be the top batter for England.

Paul Stirling to be the top batter for Ireland

Paul Stirling is an experienced batter from Ireland. At the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers which took place earlier this year, the batter accumulated 264 runs(the most by an Irish batsman) at 44.00. He has a good record against England in ODIs, scoring 337 runs. All that said, Stirling remains to be the top batting option for Ireland in the upcoming game.

England vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Craig Overton to be the top bowler for England

Craig Overton, the 29-year-old bowler has picked up 5 wickets in 7 ODIs so far. In the recently concluded Women’s Hundred Competition, the medium pacer picked up 7 wickets in as many innings. He remains to be in great form and is expected to be the top bowler for England in the game.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been standing out in the bowling department of Ireland. At the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers which took place earlier this year, Adair led the team’s bowling order, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.21. Recently he picked up two wickets in back-to-back games in the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Overs Cup. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Adair will emerge as Ireland’s best bowler in the next game.