England vs Ireland Match Prediction ENG 85 % Chance of Winning IRL 15 % Bet Now! On September 23, 2023, England and Ireland are set to meet in their second scheduled One Day International, following the abandonment of the first match due to rain. The upcoming game will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and is going to commence at 3:30 P.M.

England vs Ireland Chances of Winning

In a recent ODI encounter against New Zealand at Lord's, England emerged victorious after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. They posted a commendable total of 311/9 and defended it successfully by bowling out New Zealand for 211 in just 38.2 overs, securing a resounding victory with a 100-run margin.

Similarly, Ireland also tasted success in their recent match during the seventh-place playoffs of the ICC World Cup Qualifier against Nepal. After winning the toss and electing to field, Ireland allowed Nepal to set a target of 268/9. In a thrilling contest, Ireland managed to chase down the target, reaching 269/8 at 49.2 overs, securing a narrow two-wicket win with four balls to spare.

With England displaying impressive form recently, they are likely to carry this momentum into their upcoming series against Ireland. It's evident that England holds a significant advantage going into the upcoming One Day International.

England chance of winning - 85%

Ireland chance of winning - 15%

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England vs Ireland Betting Tips

England's squad delivered a commendable performance against New Zealand in their recent series. However, there are going to be changes to the squad for the following series. Zak Crawley, who is set to lead the ODI side, is poised for an impressive showing. During the Ashes, he emerged as the series' second-highest run-scorer, accumulating an impressive 480 runs in nine innings, closely followed by Joe Root, who notched up 412 runs.

Ireland's recent matches in the ICC World Cup displayed notable success. Paul Stirling emerged as their top run-scorer, amassing 264 runs in six matches, closely pursued by George Dockrell with 234 runs in five innings and Harry Tector with 233 runs. Curtis Campher also made a significant impact with the bat, contributing 225 runs in four innings. On the bowling front, Mark Adair claimed the top spot as the leading wicket-taker, securing 13 wickets in six matches, while Barry McCarthy closely followed with eight wickets to his name.

England vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This venue has hosted a total of 52 ODI matches, with 21 teams emerging victorious while batting first and 28 teams securing wins while batting second. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 249. Given the historical advantage enjoyed by teams batting second, it is highly probable that the toss-winning captain will choose to field first, aiming to exploit the favourable conditions.

Weather Report

The weather could pose another challenge, following the rain-induced washout of the first match. The forecast indicates an unfavourable outlook, with a 60% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around approximately 15 degrees Celsius.

England Player List

Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tom Hartley, Matthew Potts, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley (C) Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Rehan Ahmed Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England concluded their latest ODI series against New Zealand with a score of 3-1, resulting in a dominant series win.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Gareth Delany Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Harry Tector Batter Mark Adair Batter George Dockrell All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland won their most recent three matches in the World Cup Qualifier matches, including wins against United Arab Emirates, United States and Nepal. However, they lost to Sri Lanka.

England vs Ireland Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters against each other, England has won on three occasions while Ireland has only triumphed in one.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

England - 3

Ireland - 1

Abandoned - 1

England vs Ireland Betting Odds

England to score more runs than Ireland in the first ten overs

In England's recent ODI encounter against New Zealand, they accumulated a total of 56/1 after the first ten overs. Ireland, in their last ODI match versus Bangladesh, posted a comparable performance, achieving a score of 49/1 during the powerplay phase. Both teams lost an equal number of wickets, and while England managed to secure only a seven-run lead at this stage, their consistency provides them with an edge. It's highly likely that England will outperform Ireland by the conclusion of the powerplay.

England vs Ireland Best Batters

Phil Salt to be England’s Best Batter

Phil Salt, England’s wicket-keeper batsman, can be expected to emerge as their top run scorer. In his most recent ODI appearance against Bangladesh, he recorded an impressive 35 runs from 25 deliveries during the series' final match. Despite the fact that it’s been a while since he played ODI matches, he can be relied upon to perform well in the upcoming match.

Curtis Campher to be Ireland’s Best Batter

In Ireland's most recent 50-over match against Nepal during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Curtis Campher showcased his batting prowess, accumulating an impressive 62 runs from 59 deliveries. Considering his exceptional form in the previous match, it is quite reasonable to anticipate that he will once again rise as their primary batsman.

England vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Rehan Ahmed to be England’s Best Bowler

Rehan Ahmed was part of England's concluding ODI match against Bangladesh, where he bowled a full quota of ten overs, giving away 62 runs at a respectable economy rate of 6.2. He managed to take one wicket during his spell. It is reasonable to anticipate that he will establish himself as their primary bowler in the upcoming match.

Craig Young to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Craig Young's performance as Ireland's leading bowler in their recent 50-over match against Nepal was impressive. He bowled seven overs, conceding 36 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.14, and also secured two wickets during his spell. Given his outstanding showing in the previous match, there is a strong possibility that he could maintain his position as their top bowler in their next game.