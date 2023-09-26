England vs Ireland Match Prediction ENG 83 % Chance of Winning IRL 17 % Bet Now! On September 26, 2023, England and Ireland are scheduled to compete in their last One Day International match. This contest will be held in Bristol, England, and is set to kick off at 5:00 P.M IST.

England vs Ireland Chances of Winning

England secured a convincing win in their previous encounter with Ireland. Ireland won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that ultimately backfired. England amassed an impressive total of 334/8, setting a formidable target. In response, Ireland's innings fell short, with their final wicket taken after they managed to score 286 runs in 46.4 overs. England emerged victorious by a margin of 48 runs.

England has exhibited superior form in recent matches, especially with their commanding triumph over New Zealand in their previous series. This strong form suggests they are better poised to win the upcoming fixture and clinch the series.

England chance of winning - 83%

Ireland chance of winning - 17%

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England vs Ireland Betting Tips

In the previous match, England's squad featured two standout performers who were well on their way to centuries. Opener Will Jacks displayed his prowess with an impressive 94 runs from 88 deliveries, while Sam Hain, making his international cricket debut, contributed 89 runs from 82 deliveries. Both players maintained positive strike rates, a commendable feat in this format. Ben Duckett also made a significant contribution with 48 runs from 49 balls, narrowly missing a half-century. Phil Salt and Brydon Carse added valuable runs, scoring 28 from 21 deliveries and 32 from 30 deliveries, respectively. On the bowling front, Rehan Ahmed led the way with four wickets, followed closely by George Scrimshaw and Matthew Potts, who claimed three and two wickets, respectively.

In contrast, Ireland's squad faced a tougher challenge, with George Dockrell emerging as their top run-scorer with 43 runs off 54 deliveries. Dockrell showcased his all-round abilities by also being the leading wicket-taker for Ireland, securing three wickets. Barry McCarthy and Craig Young contributed with 41 and 40 runs, respectively. In the bowling department, Craig Young chipped in with two wickets for Ireland.

England vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The contest is scheduled to be held at the County Ground in Bristol. Historically, this venue has hosted 35 One Day International matches, with 16 teams emerging victorious while batting first, and 17 triumphing when batting second. The pitch at this ground tends to favour teams chasing targets across all formats, making it highly probable that the toss winner will opt to field first, considering the precedent set by previous outcomes.

Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates a generally favourable outlook, with mostly cloudy skies and a minimal 20% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

England Player List

Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tom Hartley, Matthew Potts, George Scrimshaw, Luke Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Zak Crawley (C) Batter Ben Duckett Batter Sam Hain Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Brydon Carse All-rounder Rehan Ahmed Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler

England Team Form

England has been in outstanding form recently, highlighted by their series victory over New Zealand in One Day Internationals. They have won four matches in a row.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland has managed three wins out of their last four matches, all of which were during the World Cup Qualifiers. They defeated Nepal, the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

England vs Ireland Head-to-Head

England has been quite dominant in their head-to-head encounters against Ireland, emerging victorious in three out of their last five outings.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

England - 3

Ireland - 1

Abandoned - 1

England vs Ireland Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Ireland

In their last encounter, England outperformed Ireland in the aspect of preserving their initial partnership. Ireland's opening pair, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, achieved a partnership score of 46/1, losing their first wicket during the fourth over. Conversely, England's opening batsmen, Phil Salt and Will Jacks, maintained a more substantial opening partnership of 56/1, with their first wicket falling in the seventh over. England displayed greater resilience in preserving their first wicket partnership, and can be expected to display a similar performance in the upcoming match.

England vs Ireland Best Batters

Will Jacks to be England’s Best Batter

In their previous encounter with Ireland, Will Jacks, the opening batsman for England, emerged as the standout performer. He delivered an impressive performance, notching up 94 runs from 88 deliveries, securing his position as the leading run-scorer of the match. Considering his recent form, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

George Dockrell to be Ireland’s Best Batter

George Dockrell was the top run scorer for Ireland in their last match, having amassed 43 runs from 54 deliveries. He was their main contributor and it's reasonable to expect that he will once again take on the mantle of being their top batsman in the upcoming fixture.

England vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Rehan Ahmed to be England’s Best Bowler

Rehan Ahmed showcased an outstanding performance against Ireland, establishing himself as the best bowler of the match. He completed his allotted ten overs while allowing only 54 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 5.40. Additionally, he claimed four wickets during his spell. Given his exceptional performance in that match, Rehan Ahmed can be counted upon to maintain his position as the top-performing bowler for the team in the next game.

Craig Young to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Craig Young was Ireland’s second highest wicket-taker in the last match, having captured two wickets. He bowled seven overs and conceded 38 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.42. He performed well, especially considering he did not bowl his full quota of ten overs and still claimed two wickets. He can be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again.