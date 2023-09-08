ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 67 % Chance of Winning NEW 33 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand will mark the beginning of the ODI series with the first game that will be played on September 8. The game will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and will commence from 5:00 PM IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

New Zealand staged a remarkable comeback in the T20I series, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw, setting the stage for a rematch between the 2019 World Cup finalists.

Before this series, New Zealand had faced a setback, losing a five-match ODI series to Pakistan 4-1. Their 15-man squad for this series featured a few notable absentees due to injuries and other commitments. Trent Boult, who had been released from New Zealand's central contract last year, rejoined the squad, a development sure to please Kiwi fans. Unfortunately, Kane Williamson would miss the series due to a knee injury, but he would still be with the team to support and undergo rehabilitation in England.

On the other side, England had a solid year, winning most of their five games. Joe Root and Jason Roy were set to lead England's batting lineup. In the ODI format, England and New Zealand have a closely contested history. With New Zealand's impressive T20I comeback, they aimed to maintain their momentum, while England was prepared to put up a strong fight on their home turf.

England chance of winning - 67%

New Zealand chance of winning - 33%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Boult last played for New Zealand in 2022 but has played T20 leagues around the world and looks fit for the fixture. Daryl Mitchell has been out of form lately. But with Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips in their batting order, they will make a talented and experienced batting order. Whereas Boult will be backed by Santner and Southee in the bowling order.

England's performance in the third T20I was disappointing towards the end. Joe Root will be thrilled to be back and put on a display of his clinical shots in the format. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy are other names in the batting order. Ben Stokes is back from retirement in the ODIs and will add a huge advantage to the team.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

18 of the 30 games at Sophia Gardens have been won by the chasing team. With little assistance for the batters, the bowlers are expected to wreak havoc. Hence, the skippers will prefer to bowl here first.

Weather Report

The venue is a bowling friendly surface. The temperature will be 27 degree Celsius on an average. The skies will remain cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Dawid Malan Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Joe Root Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jos Buttler (c) Batter Brydon Carse Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Ben Stokes All-rounder

England Team Form

England displayed a very strong batting and bowling front in the first two games. Despite a series draw, they have a pretty strong team going into this fixture.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (capt & wk), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Tom Latham Wicket-keeper batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Lockie Ferguson Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Kylie Jamieson Bowler Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand made a comeback in the T20I series. They have a decent batting line-up and will be backed by world-class bowlers in the team.

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to score higher in opening partnership

In the last T20I, Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks played an opening partnership of 65 runs in the game. The sides collided twice in 2019 where ENG posted 123 & 28 runs before their first dismissal. Whereas NZ could only score 2 & 29 runs for the first wicket. Bairstow looks in terrific form and the familiarity with the venue will help the hosts.

New Zealand vs England Top Team Batsmen

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’ top batter

Devon Conway is a terrific batter from NZ. He has 733 career runs in the ODIs in only 17 games, averaging at 45.81, laced with three centuries and as many fifties. He is having a great year as he averaged 51.33 in 2023. His last ODI innings came against India where he smashed 138 runs.

Jonny Bairstow to be England’s top batter

Jonny Bairstow averaged 46.58 in his ODI career. He scored 4, 86*, 12 & 73 runs in the four T20Is and is in a spectacular batting form. He averages 75.28 against New Zealand. He is familiar with the surface and scored 51 runs the last he batted here.

New Zealand vs England Top Team Bowlers

Tim Southee to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Tim Southee has 210 wickets in 154 ODI games. He picked 8 wickets in his last five ODI games. Against England, he took 36 wickets in 21 clashes. He can be a key bowler for the team.

Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler

Mark Wood has picked 9 wickets in 9 games against New Zealand at an economy rate of 4.98. In the two games he met with NZ in 2019, he grabbed four wickets in the game. He was a crucial bowler in the world cup final where he picked 3 scalps.