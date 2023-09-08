ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
ENG
67%
Chance of Winning
NEW
33%
Odi
Sophia Gardens
Facts
- England and New Zealand had a 2-2 draw in the T20I series.
- The sides last collided in the final of the World Cup 2019 where England won on the basis of the boundary count after the game was tied.
England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning
New Zealand staged a remarkable comeback in the T20I series, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw, setting the stage for a rematch between the 2019 World Cup finalists.
Before this series, New Zealand had faced a setback, losing a five-match ODI series to Pakistan 4-1. Their 15-man squad for this series featured a few notable absentees due to injuries and other commitments. Trent Boult, who had been released from New Zealand's central contract last year, rejoined the squad, a development sure to please Kiwi fans. Unfortunately, Kane Williamson would miss the series due to a knee injury, but he would still be with the team to support and undergo rehabilitation in England.
On the other side, England had a solid year, winning most of their five games. Joe Root and Jason Roy were set to lead England's batting lineup. In the ODI format, England and New Zealand have a closely contested history. With New Zealand's impressive T20I comeback, they aimed to maintain their momentum, while England was prepared to put up a strong fight on their home turf.
England chance of winning - 67%
New Zealand chance of winning - 33%
England vs New Zealand Betting Tips
Boult last played for New Zealand in 2022 but has played T20 leagues around the world and looks fit for the fixture. Daryl Mitchell has been out of form lately. But with Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips in their batting order, they will make a talented and experienced batting order. Whereas Boult will be backed by Santner and Southee in the bowling order.
England's performance in the third T20I was disappointing towards the end. Joe Root will be thrilled to be back and put on a display of his clinical shots in the format. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy are other names in the batting order. Ben Stokes is back from retirement in the ODIs and will add a huge advantage to the team.
England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
18 of the 30 games at Sophia Gardens have been won by the chasing team. With little assistance for the batters, the bowlers are expected to wreak havoc. Hence, the skippers will prefer to bowl here first.
Weather Report
The venue is a bowling friendly surface. The temperature will be 27 degree Celsius on an average. The skies will remain cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.
England Player List
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dawid Malan
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Batter
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Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
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Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler (c)
|
Batter
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Ben Stokes
|
All-rounder
England Team Form
England displayed a very strong batting and bowling front in the first two games. Despite a series draw, they have a pretty strong team going into this fixture.
New Zealand Player List
Tom Latham (capt & wk), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Kylie Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand made a comeback in the T20I series. They have a decent batting line-up and will be backed by world-class bowlers in the team.
New Zealand vs England Betting Odds
England to score higher in opening partnership
In the last T20I, Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks played an opening partnership of 65 runs in the game. The sides collided twice in 2019 where ENG posted 123 & 28 runs before their first dismissal. Whereas NZ could only score 2 & 29 runs for the first wicket. Bairstow looks in terrific form and the familiarity with the venue will help the hosts.
New Zealand vs England Top Team Batsmen
Devon Conway to be New Zealand’ top batter
Devon Conway is a terrific batter from NZ. He has 733 career runs in the ODIs in only 17 games, averaging at 45.81, laced with three centuries and as many fifties. He is having a great year as he averaged 51.33 in 2023. His last ODI innings came against India where he smashed 138 runs.
Jonny Bairstow to be England’s top batter
Jonny Bairstow averaged 46.58 in his ODI career. He scored 4, 86*, 12 & 73 runs in the four T20Is and is in a spectacular batting form. He averages 75.28 against New Zealand. He is familiar with the surface and scored 51 runs the last he batted here.
New Zealand vs England Top Team Bowlers
Tim Southee to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Tim Southee has 210 wickets in 154 ODI games. He picked 8 wickets in his last five ODI games. Against England, he took 36 wickets in 21 clashes. He can be a key bowler for the team.
Mark Wood to be England’s top bowler
Mark Wood has picked 9 wickets in 9 games against New Zealand at an economy rate of 4.98. In the two games he met with NZ in 2019, he grabbed four wickets in the game. He was a crucial bowler in the world cup final where he picked 3 scalps.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England
The highly anticipated clash between England, the reigning world champions, and New Zealand is set to kick off the first of four ODIs in the series. England made a strong statement in the T20I series, dominating the first two games with impressive victories. However, their momentum faltered as they lost the remaining two T20Is, culminating in a 2-2 draw. In the most recent T20I encounter, England batted first and managed to secure a total of 175 runs, with Jonny Bairstow being the standout performer with a quickfire 73 off 41 balls. Unfortunately, the rest of the English batting lineup couldn't provide significant contributions, and their bowling attack struggled as New Zealand chased down the target with six wickets and 16 balls to spare.
New Zealand, on the other hand, is set to introduce key players into their lineup, including the return of Trent Boult to bolster their bowling unit and the presence of Devon Conway, adding strength to their batting. In the previous game, New Zealand's batting order performed admirably, contributing significantly to the run tally while keeping a firm grip on the crease. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi played crucial roles in taking timely wickets.
In the historical context, these two teams have battled it out in 91 ODIs, with England winning 42 matches and New Zealand emerging victorious on 43 occasions, while four encounters ended in no results. The most recent memorable showdown was in the final of the previous ODI World Cup, which ended in a tie, but England clinched victory based on the boundary count. In their last five encounters, England secured three wins while New Zealand managed one. England boasts a more reliable and well-rounded squad, while the Kiwi lineup heavily depends on a few key players. Given these factors, our prediction leans towards England emerging victorious in this contest.
England to win - 1.48 (Parimatch)
New Zealand to win - 2.66 (Parimatch)Bet Now!