ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 60 % Chance of Winning NEW 40 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in their second One Day International match as part of New Zealand's tour of England on September 10, 2023. The game is slated to take place at Rose Bowl in Southampton, commencing at 3:30 P.M IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

On September 8, 2023, the first One Day International match of the series took place between England and New Zealand. New Zealand won the toss and decided to field first, allowing England to set the target. England managed to put up a commendable total of 291/6 but New Zealand successfully chased down the target in 45.4 overs, finishing with a score of 297/2. Ultimately, they clinched victory by eight wickets with 26 balls to spare. The bookmarkers, however, believe that England maintains an advantage over New Zealand for the second fixture.

England chance of winning - 60%

New Zealand chance of winning - 40%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

In the first ODI, England's batting lineup was impressive, with four batsmen registering scores of 50 or more. Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone scored 54, 52, 72, and 52 runs, respectively. They were the primary contributors with the bat, enabling England to post a commanding total. However, England's bowling performance was comparatively modest, as they could only manage to secure two wickets throughout the match. David Willey and Adil Rashid were the bowlers responsible for those breakthroughs.

New Zealand's squad exhibited a remarkable display of batting skills. Opener Devon Conway played a magnificent innings, crafting a century with 111 runs from 121 deliveries. Daryl Mitchell also delivered a stellar performance, accumulating 118 runs from 91 deliveries, making him the leading run-scorer of the series so far. Will Young and Henry Nicholls made decent contributions with 29 and 26 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top wicket-taker, claiming three wickets. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson followed suit with two and one wicket, respectively.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Rose Bowl in Southampton. The average first innings score at this venue is 243. In the 34 One Day International matches held at this ground, teams batting first have secured victory in 15 contests, while teams batting second have triumphed in 17. Historically, there appears to be an advantage for teams chasing at this venue. In the first ODI between England and New Zealand, the latter won the toss and elected to field first, ultimately leading to their victory. Given these circumstances, it is likely that toss winners will elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates mostly cloudy conditions with a 20% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, David Willey.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Brook Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root All-rounder Ben Stokes Batter Jos Buttler (C) Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Chris Woakes Bowler David Willey Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Team Form

England displayed impressive form throughout the T20I series, securing two dominant wins. Despite facing three consecutive losses against New Zealand, they hold a significant edge going into the next match, particularly thanks to their home-ground advantage.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (c), Tim Southee, Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Will Young Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Latham (C) Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand appears to be gaining momentum, as evidenced by their victory in the first ODI match against England. However, this perceived advantage is likely to be fleeting, as England is seen as the more formidable team in the long run.

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

England and New Zealand have encountered each other in the ODI format 91 times, with New Zealand emerging victorious more often than England.

ODI Head-to-Head Records

Total - 91

England - 42

New Zealand - 43

No Result/Abandoned/Tie - 6

England vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

In the first ODI match, England exhibited a superior opening partnership compared to New Zealand. Harry Brook and Dawid Malan held their first wicket stand more effectively than New Zealand's openers, resulting in an 80-run partnership within the initial 15 overs, which is when their first wicket fell. Conversely, New Zealand lost their first wicket in the eleventh over, with Devon Conway and Will Young forming an opening partnership of 66. Given these disparities, it is possible that England may once again outperform New Zealand in terms of their opening partnership.

England vs New Zealand Best Batters

Jos Buttler to be England’s Best Batter

In the first match against New Zealand, England's captain, Jos Buttler, emerged as the leading run-scorer. He impressively notched up 72 runs from 68 deliveries, making the most significant contribution in terms of runs. His reliable performance suggests that he can be counted on to replicate this performance in the upcoming match.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell showcased an exceptional performance by scoring a century against England in the first ODI. He amassed a total of 118 runs from just 91 deliveries, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 128.67. As the highest run-scorer of the match, there is a strong expectation that he will once again lead the batting charts in the next match.

England vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

David Willey to be England’s Best Bowler

David Willey was among the two bowlers who successfully took a wicket against New Zealand in the first match. He delivered a total of six overs, conceding 32 runs, which translated to an economy rate of 5.33. Given that he was England's standout bowler in the match, there is a likelihood that he will once again shine as the top bowler in the upcoming game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Rachin Ravindra put up an impressive bowling performance against England in the first match. He bowled a full quota of ten overs, conceding only 48 runs and taking three wickets, leading to an economy rate of 4.80. Given his standout performance as the top bowler of the match, he can be anticipated to emerge as their best bowler again in the next game.