ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
ENG
68%
Chance of Winning
NEW
32%
Odi
The Oval
Facts
- England and New Zealand are tied at 1-1 in the ODI series.
- England won the last game by 79 runs.
England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning
England bounced back in the second ODI to make the series level at 1-1. After a series draw in the T20I series, neither of the teams would want to repeat the same and have to win the next two games consecutively to win the series. In the second ODI, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali replaced Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid to recover from their defeat in the 1st game. It seemed to have worked as England beat New Zealand by quite a margin in the game.
After a glorious victory in the 1st ODI, NZ faced a crushing defeat in their previous game. Majority of their batters crumbled down with mere scores in the game. NZ had few changes in the team of their own in the second game. Finn Allen, Trent Boult & Mitchell Santner entered the series but unlike England, they could not utilise them completely in the game. Unfortunately, Kane Williamson would still be out due to a knee injury, but he would still be with the team to support and undergo rehabilitation in England.
In the ODI format, England and New Zealand have a closely contested history. The series is a cut-throat competition between the two. England levelled the series at 1-1 after a fantastic win in their last outing. The momentum has shifted in England’s favour and they will be looking to grab a win in the upcoming game.
England chance of winning - 68%
New Zealand chance of winning - 32%
England vs New Zealand Betting Tips
Boult was terrific with the ball in the last game but needed more support from other bowlers as well. Daryl Mitchell is in fine form and will be expected to score runs alongside Devon Conway in the team.
England's performance in the last game was very impressive. Liam Livingstone is the top scorer in the two ODIs and will be keen on maintaining the same momentum. Whereas the skipper, Buttler, has never hesitated from hard hitting. David Willey and Reece Topley have handled the bowling department well.
England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
It is a great venue for batting as the surface allows minimal help to the bowlers. The chasing team has a good chance of winning here and unless the team batting first posts a massive total, the chasing team will always have an advantage. Both teams have a deep batting lineup with quality finishers and will prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather will be cloudy on the match-day with a few sunny intervals. The temperature will be 21 degree Celsius on average. Rain is not predicted on September 13.
England Player List
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
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Jason Roy
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Batter
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Moeen Ali
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All-rounder
|
Joe Root
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Batter
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Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler (c)
|
Batter
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Liam Livingstone
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All-rounder
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Reece Topley
|
Bowler
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David Willey
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
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Ben Stokes
|
Batter
England Team Form
England displayed a very strong batting and bowling front in the last game. They batted with a run rate of over 110 in the last game whereas the bowlers bundled out NZ at 147.
New Zealand Player List
Tom Latham (capt & wk), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham (c)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
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Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
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Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
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Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand lost the last game by a huge margin. Their batting line-up collapsed completely. They will need to work on their batting and bowl economical spells.
New Zealand vs England Betting Odds
England to score higher in opening partnership
England's batting order looked in form and managed to post high scores during the two games. Their opening order revolves around Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan who posted 80 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two ODIs. Whereas NZ has Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Will Young to open for the team. They scored 61 & 0 before their 1st wicket in the two ODIs. England has a bright batting order and have shown potential in their bowling as well.
New Zealand vs England Top Team Batsmen
Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter
Daryl Mitchell was struggling in the T20Is but made a stellar return in the ODIs as he smashed 118* & 57 in the two games. This makes him the overall top scorer of the series. The batter averages 50.20 in his ODI career and is expected to keep the same momentum going.
Liam Livingstone to be England’s top batter
Liam Livingstone smacked the Kiwi bowlers all around in both ODIs. He is riding on the back of consecutive fifties and missed out a ton in the second ODI by a mere five runs. He scored 52 & 95* in the two ODIs, making him the leading run-getter for England in the ODI series.
New Zealand vs England Top Team Bowlers
Trent Boult to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Boult is known for his left-arm quick bowling and devastated the English top and middle-order in the last match, snapping three wickets within the first powerplay. He will be NZ’s top pick for bowling.
David Willey to be England’s top bowler
David Willey has 88 wickets in his ODI career. However, he has been instrumental in the series as he picked a total of 4 wickets in two games. He grabbed 3 wickets for 34 in the second ODI to shatter the NZ batting order.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England
It has been a high adrenaline event for the cricket fans around the world. After a series draw in the T20Is, England and New Zealand are at a 1-1 draw in the ODI series.
In the last ODI, England went in to bat first and were able to muster 226 runs in 34 overs, since the game was shortened due to bad weather. The top English order failed miserably but they had options down the batting line where Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali scored a few runs. Liam Livingstone went in pretty late in the innings and smashed an unbeaten 95 in his innings. The kiwi bowlers had a great start but leaked too many runs in the game. Trent Boult was the most successful bowler from NZ with 3 wickets. In response, NZ batsmen had a rough start with the early dismissals of Finn Allen and Devon Conway. Hopes were alive until Daryl Mitchell was on the crease who scored 57 runs in the game. However, as soon as he got out, the other batters spent a very short duration on the crease and posted 147 before their last wicket. This led to England’s huge win in the game by 79 runs.
The head-to-head battle between both nations takes an intense turn in the ODI format. Out of the 93 matches played between the two sides, New Zealand edges past England by a margin of just one win. The Black Caps have 44 wins whereas England has 43 wins to their name. Two of the matches were tied while four matches had no result.
However, England displayed a terrific feat in the previous game and possessed a run rate of over 110 in the game. Their batters are in form and bowlers are able to restrict runs in the game. England will be favourites walking into this fixture.
England to win - 1.46 (Parimatch)
New Zealand to win - 2.70 (Parimatch)Bet Now!