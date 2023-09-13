ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 68 % Chance of Winning NEW 32 % Bet Now! England and New Zealand will clash again in the 3rd match of the ODI series between them. The game will be played at Kennington Oval, London on September 13 and will commence from 5:00 PM IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

England bounced back in the second ODI to make the series level at 1-1. After a series draw in the T20I series, neither of the teams would want to repeat the same and have to win the next two games consecutively to win the series. In the second ODI, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali replaced Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid to recover from their defeat in the 1st game. It seemed to have worked as England beat New Zealand by quite a margin in the game.

After a glorious victory in the 1st ODI, NZ faced a crushing defeat in their previous game. Majority of their batters crumbled down with mere scores in the game. NZ had few changes in the team of their own in the second game. Finn Allen, Trent Boult & Mitchell Santner entered the series but unlike England, they could not utilise them completely in the game. Unfortunately, Kane Williamson would still be out due to a knee injury, but he would still be with the team to support and undergo rehabilitation in England.

In the ODI format, England and New Zealand have a closely contested history. The series is a cut-throat competition between the two. England levelled the series at 1-1 after a fantastic win in their last outing. The momentum has shifted in England’s favour and they will be looking to grab a win in the upcoming game.

England chance of winning - 68%

New Zealand chance of winning - 32%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Boult was terrific with the ball in the last game but needed more support from other bowlers as well. Daryl Mitchell is in fine form and will be expected to score runs alongside Devon Conway in the team.

England's performance in the last game was very impressive. Liam Livingstone is the top scorer in the two ODIs and will be keen on maintaining the same momentum. Whereas the skipper, Buttler, has never hesitated from hard hitting. David Willey and Reece Topley have handled the bowling department well.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

It is a great venue for batting as the surface allows minimal help to the bowlers. The chasing team has a good chance of winning here and unless the team batting first posts a massive total, the chasing team will always have an advantage. Both teams have a deep batting lineup with quality finishers and will prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy on the match-day with a few sunny intervals. The temperature will be 21 degree Celsius on average. Rain is not predicted on September 13.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Joe Root Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Jos Buttler (c) Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler David Willey Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Ben Stokes Batter

England Team Form

England displayed a very strong batting and bowling front in the last game. They batted with a run rate of over 110 in the last game whereas the bowlers bundled out NZ at 147.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (capt & wk), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Tom Latham (c) Wicket-keeper batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Mitchell Santner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand lost the last game by a huge margin. Their batting line-up collapsed completely. They will need to work on their batting and bowl economical spells.

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to score higher in opening partnership

England's batting order looked in form and managed to post high scores during the two games. Their opening order revolves around Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan who posted 80 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two ODIs. Whereas NZ has Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Will Young to open for the team. They scored 61 & 0 before their 1st wicket in the two ODIs. England has a bright batting order and have shown potential in their bowling as well.

New Zealand vs England Top Team Batsmen

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter

Daryl Mitchell was struggling in the T20Is but made a stellar return in the ODIs as he smashed 118* & 57 in the two games. This makes him the overall top scorer of the series. The batter averages 50.20 in his ODI career and is expected to keep the same momentum going.

Liam Livingstone to be England’s top batter

Liam Livingstone smacked the Kiwi bowlers all around in both ODIs. He is riding on the back of consecutive fifties and missed out a ton in the second ODI by a mere five runs. He scored 52 & 95* in the two ODIs, making him the leading run-getter for England in the ODI series.

New Zealand vs England Top Team Bowlers

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Boult is known for his left-arm quick bowling and devastated the English top and middle-order in the last match, snapping three wickets within the first powerplay. He will be NZ’s top pick for bowling.

David Willey to be England’s top bowler

David Willey has 88 wickets in his ODI career. However, he has been instrumental in the series as he picked a total of 4 wickets in two games. He grabbed 3 wickets for 34 in the second ODI to shatter the NZ batting order.