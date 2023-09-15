ENG (England) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction ENG 60 % Chance of Winning NEW 40 % Bet Now! The final match of New Zealand's tour of England is set to wrap up on September 15, 2023, at Lord's Cricket Ground. The game is slated to commence at 5:00 P.M IST.

England vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

England bounced back into contention to win the series following their initial loss to New Zealand. In the second One Day International, England, having lost the toss, found themselves setting the target. This strategy paid off handsomely as they posted a formidable total of 226/7 in just 34 overs. New Zealand, however, faltered in their chase, getting bowled out in a mere 26.5 overs with a score of 147 runs. England emerged victorious with a commanding lead of 79 runs.

In the subsequent match, England faced a similar scenario as New Zealand won the toss once more and opted to field first. England put up a stellar total of 368 runs. New Zealand once again fell short in their chase, being dismissed for a mere 187, resulting in a substantial 181-run victory for England.

With England displaying superior form and boasting a strong squad, they appear to be the favourites to win the upcoming match.

England chance of winning - 60%

New Zealand chance of winning - 40%

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England vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Ben Stokes' return to ODIs has been a resounding success for England, as he currently tops the run charts in the series with 235 runs across three matches, including a century and a half-century. Liam Livingstone has emerged as a valuable all-rounder, contributing 158 runs with the bat and picking up three wickets in the series. Dawid Malan has also made significant contributions as the opener, with scores of 54 off 53 deliveries in the first match and 96 off 95 deliveries in the third match.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the series, accumulating 192 runs with scores of 118, 57, and 17 in the respective matches. Glenn Phillips showcased his batting prowess in the previous match, scoring a solid 72 runs from 76 deliveries. On the bowling front, Trent Boult leads the way with eight wickets taken in just two innings.

England vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The final match of the series will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In the history of ODI matches at this ground, there have been 67 games played, with 31 teams emerging victorious while batting first, and 32 teams triumphing while chasing a target. The wins have been fairly evenly distributed between the two approaches. Despite it being a pitch conducive to batting, teams often opt to field first because of the dewy conditions. It's likely that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will choose to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts favourable conditions for cricket as it is expected to be partially cloudy in London with absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees celsius.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, David Willey.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow Batter Dawid Malan Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes All-rounder Jos Buttler (C) Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Moeen Ali All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Chris Woakes Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

England Team Form

England has displayed impressive form, securing two consecutive victories in the ODI series. Despite the drawn T20I series, they are poised to emerge victorious in the upcoming match, thanks to the changes in their squad and their overall strong performance.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (c), Tim Southee, Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry.

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Devon Conway Batter Will Young Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Latham (C) Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s form has taken a dip since the end of the T20I series. They won the first ODI, but their efforts in the next two matches went in vain as they faced two rather humiliating defeats at the hands of England.

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

England and New Zealand have faced each other 93 times in the One Day International format so far, and the former has emerged victorious on more occasions in the past.

ODI Head-to-Head Records

Total - 93

England - 44

New Zealand - 43

No Result/Abandoned/Tie - 6

England vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England to score more than New Zealand in the first ten overs

In their previous encounter, England outperformed New Zealand in terms of scoring rate. England accumulated a total of 55/2 in the first ten overs of the match, while New Zealand had only reached 36/3 at the same stage. England not only scored 19 runs more than New Zealand but also lost fewer wickets in the process. Throughout the match, New Zealand faced difficulties and suffered a higher rate of wicket losses. England appears to have an advantage in terms of run-scoring and might continue to perform well during the powerplay overs.

England vs New Zealand Best Batters

Ben Stokes to be England’s Best Batter

Ben Stokes has made a remarkable comeback and is currently in sensational form. In the three ODIs played, he has amassed 235 runs, featuring both a century and a half-century. In the first match, he scored 52 runs off 69 deliveries, and managed an exceptional knock of 182 runs from 124 deliveries in the third match. He has truly stood out and is likely to deliver another outstanding innings in the next match.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell stands as their leading batsman with a total of 192 runs, the second-highest in the series so far. In the first match, he showcased his prowess with a century, amassing 118 runs from a mere 91 deliveries, and in the second match, he secured a half-century by scoring 57 runs from 52 deliveries. Although he encountered a brief dip in form during the previous match, where he managed only 17 runs from 31 deliveries, his consistent track record and capacity to score substantial runs make him a strong candidate to reclaim his position as the top scorer in the upcoming game.

England vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Liam Livingstone to be England’s Best Bowler

Liam Livingstone delivered an exceptional bowling spell against New Zealand in the previous match. He managed to take three wickets while giving away just 16 runs in the five overs he bowled, achieving an impressive economy rate of 3.20. There is a strong likelihood that he may once again emerge as their leading bowler in the upcoming match.

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Trent Boult stands as the top wicket-taker in the series, with an impressive tally of eight wickets in just two matches. In the previous game, he was particularly outstanding, securing five wickets while conceding only 51 runs in 9.1 overs, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 5.56. In the second match, he displayed strong performance by claiming three wickets and giving away 37 runs in seven overs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.28. It's highly likely that Boult will maintain his position as their leading bowler in the next game.