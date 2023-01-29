South Africa vs England 2nd ODI prediction SA 80 % Chance of Winning ENG 20 % Bet now! After an entertaining first ODI, South Africa and England now gear up for the second match which is scheduled to take place on the 29th of January. The match will be played at the same venue and fans of both nations are highly anticipating an action-packed match as it is ought to be a series decider.

Facts The second match of the series between South Africa vs England looks set to be a contest where both the teams will look to fight hard and hence secure a win here.

In the 2005 series between both teams, Kevin Pietersen came out with all the guns blazing as he scored more than 450 runs in six matches and even scored his fastest ODI hundred in just 69 deliveries.

Apart from him, in another series in 2016 between both the teams, it was Quinton de Kock who played well in the whole series and made sure that South Africa take the series with them even after being 2-0 down in the five match series.

South Africa vs England Chance of Winning

The teams are set to face off in a highly-anticipated match, with contrasting paths leading up to this point. Both have had to deal with defeat in recent series against Australia and will be eager to gain an edge before the World Cup. Although the Proteas have the home-field advantage, England's recent strong performance might just give them the upper hand in this series decider.

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South Africa vs England Cricket Prediction and Betting tips 2023

The England cricket team's last ODI series was a bitter pill to swallow. Three Lions were outplayed by the Aussies, losing the series in a humiliating 3-0 sweep. Now, with the major tournament just around the corner, England will be looking to turn the tide and make a comeback in this format, ready to prove that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Conversely, South Africa's last ODI series took place in October of the previous year, where they faced off against India. Unfortunately, they too were defeated, with a final score of 2-1. With both teams now returning to the format after a prolonged absence, both teams are looking to show off their performance in a much-needed win.

As the teams take the field, it's clear that a win for England will hinge on their ability to produce runs, while South Africa's bowlers have consistently proven to be a formidable force. The performance of the batting and bowling departments will be crucial for both teams to secure victory.

South Africa vs England Match Toss Prediction

The Mangaung Oval has a reputation for being a tricky pitch to predict. Historically, the team batting first has won 13 matches on this ground, while the team batting second has emerged victorious in 15 matches. It's worth noting that chasing has been the more successful strategy on this ground, with an average score of 240.

Weather Report

The weather at Manguang Oval is predicted to be just in line with the match. As per the predictions, the day will mostly be sunny and the temperatures will range between 34 to 16 degrees. Overall, a full match is expected.

South Africa Players list

South Africa boasts a talented squad with players like Aiden Markram, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje who are all capable of delivering outstanding performances.

South Africa squad for the ODI series

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa Predicted X1

Name of the Player Role of the Player Quinton De Kock Batsman/ Wicket Keeper Temba Bavuma Batsman Janneman Malan Batsman David Miller Batsman Van der Dussen Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Batsman Keshav Maharaj All-Rounder Marco Jensen All-Rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South African Team Form

The South African team has been struggling with subpar performances lately, as seen in their recent test series against Australia. Among the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada was the only player to make a notable impact.. On the batting front, a lot will rely on the shoulders of De Kock and David Miller.

England Players List

England has a strong team, with key players such as Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Dawid Malan, all of whom have been in impressive form recently. As seen in their historic test series against Pakistan last December, where they swept the series, the team demonstrated their dominance and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the ODI series.

England squad for the ODI series

Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

England Team Predicted X1

Name of the Player Role of the Player Jos Buttler (c) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Joe Root Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Woakes All Rounder Olly Stone Bowler Reece Topley Bowler David Willey Bowler

England Team Form

With the ODI World Cup fast approaching, all eyes are on the England team who have been on a roll lately. Their batting has been nothing short of dominant, and with the return of Jofra Archer to the squad, they have become an even stronger force to be reckoned with. Star player Jos Buttler has been consistently scoring runs and will be looking to keep that momentum going.

South Africa vs England Head-to-Head

When it comes to their head-to-head records in ODI, South Africa has a slight edge over England. Out of the 66 matches played between the two nations, South Africa has come out on top in 31 encounters while England has won 29. In their last ODI series, the teams faced off last year and the series ended in a tie.

However, if we take a look at the last five matches between them before this series, England has come out victorious in two, South Africa has won one, and two were called off due to rain. So, it will be a close call as both teams have their own strengths to showcase in the series decider.

South Africa vs England Betting Odds

As the teams prepare to face off, it's worth noting that the odds are not in South Africa's favour despite the match being held on their home turf. On the other hand, England comes into the match with a strong showing in the last few months and a string of impressive performances, giving them a psychological edge heading into the match.

South Africa Betting Odds: 1.60

England Betting Odds: 3.15

South Africa vs England Top Team Batsman

When it comes to South Africa's key players, Quinton De Kock stands out as a consistent performer. He has a knack for delivering when it matters the most, regardless of the opposition team. He will be a force to be reckoned with in the match, and England will have to be at their best to restrict him.

Top Batter Quinton De Kock @ (2.15) (Dafabet)

Top Batter Quinton De Kock @ (2.25) (Melbet)

England's batting line-up has been on fire in recent months, with strong performances. Among them, Jos Buttler stands out as the most consistent and adaptable batter. He will be a key player to watch in the match as England looks to continue their winning streak.

Top Batter Jos Buttler @ (2.40) (Dafabet)

Top Batter Jos Buttler @ (2.15) (Melbet)

South Africa vs England Top Team Bowler

South Africa boasts a formidable bowling attack, and with the home field advantage and weather conditions in their favour, they will be looking to make a big impact. Leading the pack is Kagiso Rabada, who has a history of delivering strong performances against England.

Top Bowler Kagiso Rabada @ (2.75) (Dafabet)

Top Bowler Kagiso Rabada @ (2.65) (Melbet)

As the team gear up for the match, one player to keep an eye on is Reece Topley. He has a history of shining in similar conditions, and his presence in the team will provide a steady support. Furthermore, Topley's past performances against the Proteas are noteworthy and he could be a wildcard for the England team in the match.

Top Bowler Reece Topley @ (2.25) (Dafabet)

Top Bowler Reece Topley @ (2.15) (Melbet)