England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Prediction SA 80 % Chance of Winning ENG 20 % Bet now! The third One Day International between England and South Africa is scheduled to take place at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on February 1st, 2023. According to the most recent ICC ODI rankings, South Africa is in sixth place with 102 ratings and England is in fourth place with 111 ratings. While England is already working extremely hard to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa will undoubtedly want to win the series and maintain its momentum.

Facts South Africa won the opening game of the three-match series when RSA batted first. The statistical data shows that the team that bowls first in an ODI at the Diamond Oval has a higher chance of winning.

With averages of 71.13 and 45.5, respectively, Rassie van der Dussen (batter) and Quinton de Kock are both in good shape for the South African team. Additionally, Rassie scored a century in the opening ODI.

The players from England's team to watch out for are Jason Roy and Dawid Malan. With respective batting averages of 40.2 and 51.4, both batters have so far displayed respectable performances.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

In light of both teams' past performances and statistical data, it is clear that England has been in better shape heading into the series. However, given how South Africa's players performed in the most recent ODI, we would venture to guess that they will likely win the third ODI as well because they have the advantage of playing at home and have skilled batters and bowlers. However, England can always catch you off guard because they have a number of players who are extremely explosive.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs South Africa Match Prediction and Betting Tips 2023

The Proteas team has recently been playing well, while the visitors have continued to play poorly. Thus, momentum is still in the hands of the hosts.

The South African team has a wide range of batsmen, and they have demonstrated this in the past. While this is happening, England will be heavily dependent on a small number of batsmen, and the bowlers will be expected to shoulder a lot of the burden.

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The third one-day international, which will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, has both teams eager to face off against one another. The team that prefers to bowl first has typically won despite the fact that the batters have received assistance from the pitch here. Therefore, the team that wins the toss first should decide to bowl because it will enable them to chase a target at a batting-friendly track with better calculations in mind.

Weather Report

On the day of the game, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, is expected to experience rainy conditions. There is a possibility that the entire game won't be played. The stadium is expected to experience heavy downpours all week.

England team News & Players List

Having confidence in England's squad's strength won't be difficult at all. It's possible that the team will play well and recover for the decisive game. Given that some of the players have recently put in outstanding performances, the team appears admirable.

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan. Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

England predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Jason Roy Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jos Buttler Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Moeen Ali All-Rounder Olly Stone Bowler David Willey Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler

England Team News

Sam Curran might be crucial to the outcome of the game. In the absence of Ben Stokes, the team has benefited from his recent form. Jos Buttler will also try to attack the opposition and keep up the form he displayed last year.

England Team Form

The England team has recently been performing well and has played in some outstanding games. They did, however, lose the opening game and would now like to build some momentum before finishing the series.

South Africa News & Player List

Unquestionably, South Africa has always been one of the strongest teams in matches like ODIs, but almost every cricket fan is aware of their uncontrollable propensity to falter in crucial circumstances, making it difficult for people to predict their performance. South African bowlers and batters appear to be in good shape so far in this series.

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Temba Bavuma Batsman Quinton de Cock Wicket Keeper/Batsman Rassie van der Dessen Batsman Aiden Markram Batsman David Miller Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper/Batsman Wayne Parnell All-rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa News

South Africa did not have a particularly successful year, but it appears that they have found stability thanks to Rassie's incredible performance. Miller and Nortje are aiming to have a top-notch performance in addition to Rabada's continued wicket-taking.

South Africa Team Form

Recently, the South African team's performance has been more swing-and-a-miss. Sometimes they perform in a way that is just too amazing, and other times they perform in a way that is completely unworkable. As a result, although their players are in good shape, their team could falter at any time.

England vs South Africa Head-to-Head

67 head-to-head games between England and South Africa have already been played. Out of these, England won 29 of the games, while South Africa defeated England in 32 of the matches. According to the statistics, South Africa has consistently outperformed England in one-day internationals.

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

The South African team will undoubtedly want to win this third rain-soaked ODI and ensure a convincing victory. England's goal would be to increase and keep up the momentum, on the other hand. However, based on how well they played in the previous game, we think South Africa has a big advantage over England.

England Betting Odds:1.90

South Africa Betting Odds: 1.65

England vs South Top Team Batsmen

In the previous battle, the proteas were also energised thanks to their opening pairing of de Kock and Bavuma, who gave them a steady start. Dussen and Miller are examples of names that support the middle order.

Top Batter Rassie van der Dussen@4.15 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Rassie van der Dussen@4.35 (Melbet)

The batting lineup for England features some of the top players in the world right now, including Dawid Malan and Harry Brook, who can unmistakably put any bowling lineup on edge. Jason Roy, however, has been in strong form lately and will attempt to repeat his performance.

Top Batter Jason Roy @3.00 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Jason Roy @3.35 (Melbet)

England vs South Africa Top Team Bowlers

The best bowler for the English team thus far has been Sam Curran. In the first game, out of the nine overs he bowled, he picked up three crucial wickets: the centurion, van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller. Curran leads the English bowling attack despite having a meagre economy rate of just 3.9 and a bowling average of just 39.79.

Top bowler Sam Curran@4.20 (Dafabet)

Top bowler Sam Curran@4.40 (Melbet)

The most destructive bowler from the South African bowling attack thus far has been Anrich Nortje. Out of the 10 overs he bowled, he was able to dismiss 4 batters for just 62 runs, which is a respectable economy rate of 6.2. For South Africa, it is essential that he is present on the field.

Top bowler Anrich Nortje @3.60 (Dafabet)

Top bowler Anrich Nortje @3.55 (Melbet)