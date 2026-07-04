England W vs West Indies W Match Prediction

West Indies is all set to host England for the 3rd ODI match on 9th December 2022 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The England Women's team is doing well in the ICC rankings being in the 3rd spot, while West Indies Women's team is in the 6th rank. The hosts of the series, West Indies would aim to win their first match in the series as England has already sealed the series by winning 2 consecutive games.

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England W vs West Indies W Chance of Winning

England is coming from winning both the previous matches against West Indies. Consecutive wins are bound to uplift team morale before the 3rd ODI match between both teams. Heather Knight has been doing quite great with the captaincy and has an awesome success ratio in the ODIs.

West Indies on the other hand has not won a single ODI series this year. They don’t have the winning momentum on their side and have played way fewer ODI series than England so we are backing England W to win this match.

Our Prediction

England has played 4 ODI series this year and has won 2 of them against South Africa and West Indies we can see the winning momentum continue to be in their favour as they win the upcoming fixture. While West Indies is expected to give tough competition to the visitors and use home advantage in their favour.

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England W vs West Indies W Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both England and West Indies will play their last ODI match of the year and would hope to end the year with a win. England will hope to whitewash the hosts, while West Indies will look to register a win in the ODI series.

England has greater odds of winning the forthcoming encounter as they are already in the winning position.

England W vs West Indies W Match Toss Prediction

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is a neutral wicket where both departments are anticipating receiving a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners will have the upper hand in the middle overs. The average first-innings score on this venue is 176 runs. The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 60 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. But looking at the previous two matches played between both teams, the pitch favours the team batting first. We expect the team to opt for batting after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to shuffle around 24°C on the matchday with 63% humidity and 10 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play. It is expected to be ideal weather for a game of cricket.

England Player List

England Squad - Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight©, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies

England has played with the same squad for the two matches and might not change the team for the upcoming match as well.

England predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Heather Knight Captain Amy Jones Wicket Keeper Alice Capsey Batsman Tammy Beaumont Wicket Keeper Batsman Sophia Dunkley Batting All-rounder Natalie Sciver Bowling All-rounder Danielle Wyatt Batsman Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlotte Dean Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Team Form

Heather Knight is leading the English from the front. She has led the England team and won 2 ODI series they played in 2022. England also finished the Commonwealth Games in the 4th spot after losing against New Zealand in the playoffs and we can say that this team can even win the upcoming game.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad - Hayley Matthews©, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Sheneta Grimmond, Kycia Knight(wk), Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz

West Indies might give chance to Karishma Ramharack in the next match. Apart from that, the team will mostly remain the same.

West Indies Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews Captain Kycia Knight Wicket Keeper Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Shemaine Campbelle Wicket Keeper Batsman Afy Fletcher Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Batsman Chinelle Henry Batting All-rounder Sheneta Grimmond Batsman Chedean Nation Wicket Keeper Batsman Karishman Ramharack Bowler Rashada Williams Wicket Keeper Batsman

West Indies Team Form

West Indies has played ODI series this year and didn’t win any one of them. This will be their last ODI match of the year and will try to make it a memorable one by winning it. This is the only chance for West Indies and the team to get back into winning momentum before the T20i series against England.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

England has a 70 per cent success ratio against West Indies in the ODI format. They outperformed them in almost every encounter.

Matches between England vs West Indies - 22 Matches

Won by England - 15 Matches

Won by West Indies - 5 Match

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

Both the teams are expected to give each other tough contention in order to win the 3rdODI. After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of England. The odds of England winning is 1.13, and the odds of West Indies winning is 5.80. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

England vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Amy Jones, the Wicket Keeper of the team is currently the highest run scorer for England in the ODI series. She has piled up 100 runs in 2 innings with an average of 100. Sophie Devine is the safest bet from the England team.

The ODI format is also the favourite format of Captain Hayley Matthews. She has scored 461 runs this year in ODI with an average of 28.81. We expect her to score above 40 runs in the next game.

The batter from England, Natalie Sciver can be seen scoring runs in the forthcoming match against West Indies.

England vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Charlotte Dean has picked 6 wickets in this ODI series for England. She might turn out to be a game-changer for England.

Lauren Bell from the England team is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 5 wickets at an average of 13.80. She can be seen picking some crucial wickets for the English side.

We just cannot ignore Hayley Matthews in the bowling unit as well. She is leading her team in every department be it batting or bowling. She might be seen picking some wickets for her team.