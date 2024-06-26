ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction
ENG
78%
Chance of Winning
NEW
22%
Odi
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- ENG-W are ahead by 27-8 in the last 35 clashes against NZ-W.
- England Women are placed at the 2nd place whereas NZ-W are positioned at the 6th place of the Women’s ICC Rankings.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning
The two teams have played here before and the lowest total scored at this venue belongs to England Women when they were bowled out for 98 runs against the Kiwis. England Women are placed second in the ICC rankings and will look to maintain the same dominance over the Kiwis in the next outing.
The New Zealand Women did not perform their best in the last time they played against England. The team is placed 6th in the ICC rankings. New Zealand women have a diverse squad but they could not make full use of their talents in the format. NZ-W will now be looking to get back at England and deliver a decent performance prior to the upcoming world cup.
New Zealand Women chance of winning - 22%
England Women chance of winning - 78%
England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips
England Women to score under 27.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
England Women had a stronghold over New Zealand Women in their last 35 ODI clashes. However, the English openers do not look in their top form which was pretty visible in the recent domestic competitions in the country. The sides clashed in an ODI series back in Arpil where England Women posted the scores of 0, 37 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in those games. NZ-W have a very good bowling order and will be looking to exploit the poor form of batters in the next game. Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier opened for the team before but could not make much of a difference in the last series. The team will be losing an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
England Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: England Women
England Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction
It is a balanced wicket at the Riverside Ground that offers an equal contest between the bat and the ball. The bowlers will surely pose a tough challenge to the batters, who once set, can start scoring freely. The average 1st innings score in ODIs at this venue is 236 runs. We reckon anything around 260-275 will be a match-winning total at this venue in this match. With a solid bowling attack, both teams should be confident of defending a score on this ground and should look to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast is for scattered showers on the match day in Chester-le-Street with a high of 19 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, , Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sadaf Shamas
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Ayesha Zafar
|
Batter
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Umm-e-Hani
|
Bowler
|
Diana Baig
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have won just five matches in 12 encounters since 2023. The team lies pretty low in the ICC rankings and also lost their last ODI series against England in April 2024. The team has a decent bowling order but their batting needs to improve.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
Batter
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
England Women Team Form
England Women have been in great form and won 8 of their 10 result-matches since 2023. They have a strong line-up of players in the team and will be confident with numerous all-rounders in the team.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head
New Zealand Women and England Women have met on 35 occasions in the format, ENG Women won on 27 occasions while New Zealand Women managed to win on 8 occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
England Women - 27
New Zealand Women - 8
No Result/Abandoned - 0
England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds
Bowling all-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone will be leading the bowling attack. Nat-Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt will lead the batting order. Wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones will strengthen the middle order. In the bowling attack, Brunt and Ecclestone will be supported by Lauren Bell and Kate Cross while Charlotte Dean plays a key role in the spin department with her off-break bowling. Maia Boucheir and Tammy Beaumont are the likely candidates for the opening slots in the batting lineup.
Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr are among the two most experienced batters in the top-order. Georgia Plimmer, who opens alongside Bates, failed in both her ODI appearances against England Women. She is another batter to watch out for in the top-order. Sophie Devine and Maddy Green will look after the middle order. In the bowling attack, New Zealand Women will be missing Lea Tahuhu on this tour. However, they’ve still got Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, and Fran Jonas who complete the bowling unit.
England Women vs New Zealand Women
Odi
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kerr is the top pick for New Zealand. She has an average of 42.86 and strike rate of 85.3 in ODI cricket and is also a fine leg spinner.
Amy Jones to be England Women’s Best Batter
Amy Jones is the top batting pick from England. She has been in great form and has a strike rate of 105 in the last 10 matches. Jones has 10 fifty-plus scores batting first at an average of 30.85. She averages 41.61 against New Zealand Women in the format.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers
Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler
She is a potent weapon in Devine's arsenal of bowlers. Kerr can move the ball a long way and has a knack of providing early breakthroughs for her team.
Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Charlie Dean is a fantastic bowler in the team. She has been pretty impressive in the domestic games and will be leading her side with the ball.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
New Zealand Women to win @ 3.55 (Parimatch)
England Women to win @ 1.29 (Parimatch)
Parimatch