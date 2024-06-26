ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 78 % Chance of Winning NEW 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.271 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New Zealand Women and England Women will now engage in the 1st ODI of the New Zealand Women tour of England 2024. The match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The game will take place on June 26 and will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

The two teams have played here before and the lowest total scored at this venue belongs to England Women when they were bowled out for 98 runs against the Kiwis. England Women are placed second in the ICC rankings and will look to maintain the same dominance over the Kiwis in the next outing.

The New Zealand Women did not perform their best in the last time they played against England. The team is placed 6th in the ICC rankings. New Zealand women have a diverse squad but they could not make full use of their talents in the format. NZ-W will now be looking to get back at England and deliver a decent performance prior to the upcoming world cup.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 22%

England Women chance of winning - 78%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

England Women to score under 27.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

England Women had a stronghold over New Zealand Women in their last 35 ODI clashes. However, the English openers do not look in their top form which was pretty visible in the recent domestic competitions in the country. The sides clashed in an ODI series back in Arpil where England Women posted the scores of 0, 37 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in those games. NZ-W have a very good bowling order and will be looking to exploit the poor form of batters in the next game. Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier opened for the team before but could not make much of a difference in the last series. The team will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England Women 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

It is a balanced wicket at the Riverside Ground that offers an equal contest between the bat and the ball. The bowlers will surely pose a tough challenge to the batters, who once set, can start scoring freely. The average 1st innings score in ODIs at this venue is 236 runs. We reckon anything around 260-275 will be a match-winning total at this venue in this match. With a solid bowling attack, both teams should be confident of defending a score on this ground and should look to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is for scattered showers on the match day in Chester-le-Street with a high of 19 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, , Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Amin Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Sadaf Shamas Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Aliya Riaz All-rounder Ayesha Zafar Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Umm-e-Hani Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have won just five matches in 12 encounters since 2023. The team lies pretty low in the ICC rankings and also lost their last ODI series against England in April 2024. The team has a decent bowling order but their batting needs to improve.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt Batter Kate Cross Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

England Women Team Form

England Women have been in great form and won 8 of their 10 result-matches since 2023. They have a strong line-up of players in the team and will be confident with numerous all-rounders in the team.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women and England Women have met on 35 occasions in the format, ENG Women won on 27 occasions while New Zealand Women managed to win on 8 occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

England Women - 27

New Zealand Women - 8

No Result/Abandoned - 0

England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Bowling all-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone will be leading the bowling attack. Nat-Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt will lead the batting order. Wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones will strengthen the middle order. In the bowling attack, Brunt and Ecclestone will be supported by Lauren Bell and Kate Cross while Charlotte Dean plays a key role in the spin department with her off-break bowling. Maia Boucheir and Tammy Beaumont are the likely candidates for the opening slots in the batting lineup.

Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr are among the two most experienced batters in the top-order. Georgia Plimmer, who opens alongside Bates, failed in both her ODI appearances against England Women. She is another batter to watch out for in the top-order. Sophie Devine and Maddy Green will look after the middle order. In the bowling attack, New Zealand Women will be missing Lea Tahuhu on this tour. However, they’ve still got Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, and Fran Jonas who complete the bowling unit.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Odi Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.87 Bet Now!

England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr is the top pick for New Zealand. She has an average of 42.86 and strike rate of 85.3 in ODI cricket and is also a fine leg spinner.

Amy Jones to be England Women’s Best Batter

Amy Jones is the top batting pick from England. She has been in great form and has a strike rate of 105 in the last 10 matches. Jones has 10 fifty-plus scores batting first at an average of 30.85. She averages 41.61 against New Zealand Women in the format.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

She is a potent weapon in Devine's arsenal of bowlers. Kerr can move the ball a long way and has a knack of providing early breakthroughs for her team.

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean is a fantastic bowler in the team. She has been pretty impressive in the domestic games and will be leading her side with the ball.