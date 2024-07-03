ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction ENG 87 % Chance of Winning NEW 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women and New Zealand Women gear up for their third and final One Day International fixture in New Zealand Women’s tour of England. Meeting at County Ground, Bristol, the match is going to take place on July 3, 2024, at 5:30 P.M IST.

England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women have been painfully disappointing in the series so far and they have shown no redeemable quality in either of the matches. In the first match, the Kiwis batted first of their own volition but a cracking bowling attack from the hosts saw New Zealand Women all out for 156 runs. Brooke Halliday held her nerve with a score of 51 but the rest were way off the mark. During this innings, Charlie Dean spearheaded England Women’s bowling by single handedly toppling four wickets while Sophie Ecclestone brought home two picks. Come England Women’s turn to bat, openers Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier nearly got the job done by themselves by scoring 137 runs together. This resulted in a devastating nine-wicket loss for the visitors.

The second match was no different as New Zealand Women made the same mistake while batting first, only this time they stooped even lower. Barring Amelia Kerr’s 43, the others did nothing to help their cause and give themselves a real chance of leveling the playing field. The Sophie Devine-led side were bundled out for 141, courtesy of Sophie Ecclestone who dealt a destructive blow with a fifer. England Women’s openers were at it again and Maia Bouchier was the standout player with a precise ton, having scored an unbeaten 100. They clinched victory by a margin of eight wickets this time around.

England Women chance of winning - 87%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 13%

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England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

England Women to score high before first dismissal

Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier are ridiculously invincible together and their opening partnerships have set the team up for success on both occasions. In the first game, Beaumont’s unbeaten 76 and Bouchier’s 67 culminated in a first wicket stand of 137 runs. Following that, the duo added 73 runs to the first wicket in the second match. There is also an additional advantage for them since New Zealand Women’s bowlers have been absolutely disastrous in the series to say the least, having taken two wickets in two whole matches. The odds are entirely in favor of England Women’s openers to score big before losing a wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Women Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol has hosted 36 ODI matches to date and the record between the teams batting and fielding first is relatively equal. Those who set the target won 16 times while the chasing side emerged victorious on 17 occasions. For the forthcoming match, the toss winning side will want to field first, especially since the average first innings total at the venue is 242.

Weather Report

There is a 40% chance of a washout at Bristol on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 18 degrees.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Heather Knight (C) Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have brought their A-game to the series and it has paid dividends for their side. Keeping aside the home ground advantage, their squad is well-rounded and performing at a very high level.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Lauren Down Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Jess Kerr Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women’s batters and bowlers are equally dismal and there is no firepower in any aspect. They are simply not cut out for a win in the final.

England Women vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

England Women and New Zealand Women have had 37 meetings in the One Day International format with 29 victories for the former. New Zealand Women are heavily behind with eight wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 37

England Women - 29

New Zealand Women - 8

England Women vs New Zealand Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

From the two games that have transpired so far, it is an undisputed fact that New Zealand Women’s openers pale in comparison to England Women’s openers. There is a world of difference between both teams and this glaringly obvious observation cannot be swept under the rug. In two matches, Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, who open the innings for New Zealand, have scored eight and 27 runs together. Juxtaposed with England’s opening partnerships of 73 and 137 runs, the Kiwis are severely lacking in this regard which makes the English side highly favorable.

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England Women vs New Zealand Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier has been England Women’s greatest asset in this series, having secured 167 runs in two innings. She scored 67 runs in the first match and an unbeaten 100 in the previous encounter. She has also had a brilliant strike rate of 121.01 which makes her a highly lucrative player to rely on.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr made a dicey start to the series as she departed for ten in the first match. However, she pulled through for the team and added 43 runs to the scoreboard in the second game, making her the top run scorer for New Zealand Women during the match. As the second highest run-getter for her side with 53 runs and an average of 26.50, she is the top pick for the next match.

England Women vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone has been a sensation in the series so far. After having picked two wickets in the first match, she went on to achieve a fifer in the previous outing during her nine-over spell. She also delivered three maidens and earned a staggering economy rate of 2.77. She is absolutely the top choice for the final fixture, too.

Brooke Halliday to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Brooke Halliday has been New Zealand Women’s best and only wicket-taker so far with two wickets in two innings. She picked one in each of the two matches and has an average of 14.00. She also has an economy rate of 5.25, the best amongst their bowling department. She is unquestionably the leading pick to be their premier bowler again.