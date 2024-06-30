ENG (England Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction
ENG
84%
Chance of Winning
NEW
16%
Odi
New Road
Facts:
- ENG-W are ahead by 28-8 in the last 36 clashes against NZ-W.
- England Women are placed at the 2nd place whereas NZ-W are positioned at the 6th place of the Women’s ICC Rankings.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning
England Women are placed higher than New Zealand Women in the ICC rankings. They displayed a resonating performance in the first ODI of this series where they managed to win the game by a huge margin. They are 1-0 ahead in the series and will be looking to prevail victorious in the remaining games as well.
The New Zealand Women are going through a rough patch. Their struggles with the bat was very evident in the first ODI of the series. They were knocked out pretty quickly in the game and gave away the win easily. They are 0-1 behind in the series. NZ-W will now be looking to get back at England and deliver a decent performance prior to the upcoming world cup.
New Zealand Women chance of winning - 16%
England Women chance of winning - 84%
England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips
England Women to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
England Women had a stronghold over New Zealand Women in their last 36 ODI clashes. However, the English openers look in their top form which was pretty visible in the recent domestic competitions in the country. Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier opened for the team in the first ODI and secured 137 runs for their opening partnership. Beaumont smashed an unbeaten 76 whereas Bouchier scored 67 runs in the game. The openers look in ecstatic form whereas NZ-W looks pale with their bowling unit. Having said that, England Women will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
England Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: England Women
England Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction
As the game progresses, the pitch slows down, making it trickier to time shots and play aggressively. Spinners come into play during the middle overs, exploiting the available turn and bounce. When it comes to the toss, winning captains typically choose to bat first. This allows them to capitalise on the favourable batting conditions, utilising the true bounce and fast outfield before the pitch deteriorates. A high score puts pressure on the chasing team, giving the team batting first a significant advantage.
Weather Report
The weather forecast is for scattered showers on the match day in Worcester with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, , Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe
Predicted Playing XI
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Suzie Bates
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Batter
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Isabella Gaze
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Wicket-keeper
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Georgia Plimmer
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Batter
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Amelia Kerr
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All-rounder
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Maddy Green
|
All-rounder
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Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
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Sophie Devine (c)
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All-rounder
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Hannah Rowe
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Bowler
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Jess Kerr
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Bowler
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Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jones
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women are struggling with the bat. They lost the first game as they scored only 156 runs in the game while losing all their wickets in the process. Their bowlers were also disappointing as they picked a single wicket in the game.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
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Maia Bouchier
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Batter
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Danni Wyatt
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Batter
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
Batter
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
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Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
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Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
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Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
England Women Team Form
England Women have been in great form and won 9 of their 11 result-matches since 2023. They have a strong line-up of players in the team and will be confident with numerous all-rounders in the team.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head
New Zealand Women and England Women have met on 36 occasions in the format, ENG Women won on 28 occasions while New Zealand Women managed to win on 8 occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
England Women - 28
New Zealand Women - 8
No Result/Abandoned - 0
England Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds
In the first ODI, New Zealand Women batted first and they posted a total of 156 before being bowled out. The top order struggled a lot and New Zealand Women were at one point reduced to 75 for 5 in 15 overs, with most of their key batters returning with a low score. Brooke Halliday played well and knocked 51 runs in the game. Charlie Dean was the best bowler from England with 4 wickets in the game.
During the chase, openers Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont looked determined to chase the total down without any hassles. Bouchier made 67 runs off 50 deliveries, while Tammy Beaumont stayed not out at 76 runs to win the match for England Women with 9 wickets in hand. NZ-W were pretty disappointing with the ball. Brooke Halliday picked the only wicket for the kiwis.
England Women vs New Zealand Women
Odi
New Road, Worcester
England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kerr is the top pick for New Zealand. She has an average of 42.86 and strike rate of 85.3 in ODI cricket and is also a fine leg spinner. She scored 10 runs in the last game but will be looking to strike high in the next game.
Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter
Tammy Beaumont was having an inconsistent year. However, the batter found a perfect opportunity to display her batting skills in the first WODI. She knocked an unbeaten 76 runs in the last game. Beaumont will be the top batting pick from England in the upcoming clash against New Zealand Women.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers
Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler
She is a potent weapon in Devine's arsenal of bowlers. Kerr can move the ball a long way and has a knack of providing early breakthroughs for her team. She did not get any wicket in the last game but will be positive to do well in the next game.
Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Charlie Dean is a fantastic bowler in the team. She has been pretty impressive in the domestic games and will be leading her side with the ball. She took 4 wickets for 38 runs in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
New Zealand Women to win @ 4.50 (Parimatch)
England Women to win @ 1.19 (Parimatch)
Parimatch