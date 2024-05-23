ENG (England Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction ENG 95 % Chance of Winning PAK 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and England Women will now engage in a WODI series of the Pakistan Women tour of England 2024. The 1st ODI match will be played at County Ground, Derby. The game will take place on May 23 and will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

England Women are placed 2nd in the ICC WODI ranking. They did extremely well in the WT20I series. It was a 3-0 whitewash after ENG-W won all the three games against PAK-W. England Women played their last ODI series against New Zealand Women and won it by 2-1. The team will be confident after consecutive success in the international circuit and will be hoping to keep this series under their grasp.

Pakistan Women are positioned at the 10th place of the ICC rankings. They are facing a roughtime in the format and were coming after a crushing defeat against West Indies by 0-3. They were disappointed after the 0-3 loss in the T20I series against England Women. The team looks exhausted after consecutive defeats and will hope to turn around things here. They have decent bowling options but need to improve upon their inconsistent batters who seem to look overwhelmed in English conditions.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 5%

England Women chance of winning - 95%

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England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score low before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Pakistan Women have been suffering consecutive defeats in all the series they are playing this year. They played against West Indies Women before coming to this series. Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen and Sadaf Shamas opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 7, 11 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. In the T20I series, Pakistan batting order was not impressive either. They scored 23, 8 & 60 runs before facing their first dismissal. Gull Feroza accompanied Sidra Ameen in the T20I series. England Women have numerous pace attacking options and will be hoping for an early dismissal in the first ODI. That said, PAK-W may lose an early wicket in the next game against ENG-W.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: England Women 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

England Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground in Derby is a well-balanced one. There is equal assistance to the batters and bowlers alike. The new ball bowlers will get some nice movement off the pitch. However, the old ball too will swing as the pitch wears down. Batters will have to spend some time on the wicket before going for their shots. It's very likely that the team winning the toss will choose to field first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 14 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy and particularly windy on May 23.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Sadaf Shamas Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Fatima Sana All-rounder Gull Feroza Batter Waheeda Akhtar Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women lost the last T20I series by 0-3 against England Women. The team did not have any luck in the ODI format either. They last played against West Indies Women in a three-match series and tasted defeats on all occasions.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

England Women Team Form

England Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They have a good track record playing against Pakistan Women and will be stepping in confident in this fixture.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and England Women have met on 12 occasions in the format, ENG Women won on 11 occasions whereas one game was abandoned. Pakistan Women have not won a single game against the hosts in the format.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

England Women - 11

Pakistan Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 1

England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

England led by Heather Knight delivered a remarkable performance in the T20I series against Pakistan, clinching victory in all three matches by huge margins. They started off with a convincing 52-run win in the first match, followed by an even more dominant 65-run victory in the second. In the final match, Knight's side continued their dominance, winning by 34 runs and completing a whitewash of the series.

Pakistan women's cricket team endured a tough time during their tour of England, facing a humiliating defeat in the 20I series. Led by Nida Dar, the team struggled to showcase their talents with both the bat and the ball. None of the batters managed to score even a half-century. As they gear up for the upcoming ODI series, Pakistan must perform better to strive for glory.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Odi County Cricket Ground, Derby England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8.00 Bet Now!

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen is a batting threat for England Women. She did not have great outings against England in the T20Is but will be hoping to deliver a promising performance in the next game. She averages 28.42 in the format and looks ready for a challenge.

Danni Wyatt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Danni Wyatt is a fantastic top order batter. She averages 23.00 in the format. She scored 87 runs in the last T20I match against Pakistan Women. She is in good batting form and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

The skipper, Nida Dar was the best bowling figure in the T20I series. She picked 5 wickets in three games and looks like the only bowler to work against the hosts. Dar will be looking to deliver a stunning performance in the 1st ODI of the series against ENG-W.

Sarah Glenn to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn is a fantastic bowler from England. She picked 6 wickets in 3 T20Is against Pakistan. Stepping into the ODI will not be a problem for Glenn. She will be expected to bowl very well in the next game.