ENG (England Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
ENG
94%
Chance of Winning
PAK
6%
Odi
County Cricket Ground
Facts:
- ENG-W are ahead by 12-0 in the last 14 clashes against PAK-W.
- England Women are placed at the 2nd place whereas PAK-W are positioned at the 10th place of the Women’s ICC Rankings.
England Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning
The second WODI was abandoned after 41 balls after torrential rain in Taunton. England Women are placed 2nd in the ICC WODI ranking. After a comprehensive win in the T20Is, England Women will now look for a clean sweep entering the 3rd ODI. The batters and the bowlers look intact and will be confident for yet another impressive performance in the next game.
Pakistan Women are positioned at the 10th place of the ICC rankings. They are facing a roughtime in the format and were coming after a crushing defeat against West Indies by 0-3. They were disappointed after the 0-3 loss in the T20I series against England Women. The setbacks hit the team very hard. The team lost the first ODI and will be looking to return in the final ODI of the game.
Pakistan Women chance of winning - 6%
England Women chance of winning - 94%
England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips
England Women to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
England Women had a stronghold over Pakistan Women in the T20I series. ENG-W played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand Women in the last game. Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont opened for the side and currently average at 24.73 & 23.89 respectively in their respective T20I careers. They posted scores of 0, 37 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in those matches. Entering this series, the pair secured 45 runs in the first ODI. The pair seemed unfazed against the Pakistani bowlers in the game. That said, the pair will secure a high opening partnership in the next game against PAK-W.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
England Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: England Women
England Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction
Although batting at County Ground, Chelmsford, is a good option since it allows batters to notch up big runs early in the innings, fielding is still more conducive at the pitch. As the track settles in, the bowlers will find that they have an advantage here. The toss winning skipper will likely choose to field first in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
The temperature will peak at 18 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will remain cloudy.
Pakistan Women Player List
Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sidra Amin
|
Batter
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sadaf Shamas
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Ayesha Zafar
|
Batter
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Umm-e-Hani
|
Bowler
|
Diana Baig
|
Bowler
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women lost the last T20I series by 0-3 against England Women. The team did not have any luck in the ODI either. They lost the first ODI by 37 runs. They started well in the 2nd ODI but the game was struck by rain.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
Batter
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
England Women Team Form
England Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They have a good track record playing against Pakistan Women and will be stepping in confident in this fixture. They won the 1st ODI and are likely to win the next game too.
England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head
Pakistan Women and England Women have met on 14 occasions in the format, ENG Women won on 12 occasions whereas two games were abandoned. Pakistan Women have not won a single game against the hosts in the format.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
England Women - 12
Pakistan Women - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 2
England Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
England captain Heather Knight couldn’t have been more accurate on calling the first ODI win as scrappy. Pakistan Women won the toss and opted to field first. Batting first, England Women scored 243 runs for 9 wickets. Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver Brunt, and Amy Jones made it to the 30s but failed to carry on. Alice Capsey shook off a string of low scores in the ODI format to finish with 44, the highest by any player on either side. Nida Dar was the top bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the game. Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz and Umm-e-Hani returned with 2 wickets each. It was a competitive target for PAK-W. PAK-W batters were inconsistent in the team and faced difficulties with the swinging ball. They were restricted to 206 runs for 9 wickets, losing the game by 37 runs. Muneeba Ali was the highest scorer from Pakistan with 34 runs in the game. England's bowlers were fantastic as well. Sophie Ecclestone was the top bowler with 3 wickets. Lauren Bell, Kate Cross and Charlie Dean claimed 2 wickets each. The hosts will be keen on maintaining the same momentum in the next game while the visitors will look to deliver a promising performance.
England Women vs Pakistan Women
Odi
County Cricket Ground, Chelmsford
England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters
Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter
Muneeba Ali is a terrific white ball player in the team. She has an average of 22.97 in her ODI career. She scored 34 runs in the last game.
Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter
Tammy Beaumont has an average close to 40 in her ODI career. Beaumont was terrific in the last game with the score of 33 runs in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
England Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers
Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler
The skipper, Nida Dar was the best bowling figure in the T20I series. She picked 5 wickets in three games and looks like the only bowler to work against the hosts. Dar picked 3 wickets in the last ODI against ENG-W. She will come in as the best bowler from the side.
Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best bowlers from England. Ecclestone managed to pick 3 wickets for 26 runs in the game. She will be coming in to pick many wickets in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
Pakistan Women to win @ 33.00 (Parimatch)
England Women to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch