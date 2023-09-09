ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction ENG 92 % Chance of Winning SRI 8 % Bet Now! After a series loss, England Women will go at it against Sri Lanka Women in the ODI series of the tour. The game will be held at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on September 9. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

The Sri Lanka Women tour of England started with a win for hosts. However, SL-W made a massive comeback to post two victories on the trot to win the series by 2-1. Their bowlers were impeccable in the last fixture that eventually led to their victory.

England Women had two back-to-back batting upsets in the last two T20Is of the series and went on to lose it by 2-1. However, the team will be much stronger with the return of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont in the ODI series. There will not be much changes in the squad going into the forthcoming game.

England Women have dominated Sri Lanka Women in the format. SL-W have an explosive batting order but their longevity remains uncertain. Hence, battling in the 50 over format will give an edge to ENG-W with more experience. ENG-W are 2nd in the ICC rankings whereas SL-W sit at the 8th spot. Although SL-W are in good form, ENG-W are a stronger team on paper.

England Women chance of winning - 92%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 8%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women displayed an outstanding performance with the ball in the recent game, with Athapaththu making crucial contributions both as a bowler and with the bat. Their impressive showing has undoubtedly boosted their confidence, which will prove valuable as they prepare to face the formidable England team.

England Women, known for their strong batting and bowling line-up, faced some unfortunate circumstances in the previous match. Players like Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Tammy Beaumont are expected to lead the charge in scoring runs, while the bowling attack will be spearheaded by Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, and Danielle Gibson. Despite the setback in the last game, England remains a formidable opponent.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street is known as a balanced track. So far, 19 ODI games have been played here, where 8 matches were won by the team batting first and 11 won by the chasing side. Batting first will be an ideal option to choose as this wicket gets slower in the second innings which tends to make the batters commit mistakes. Run scoring becomes difficult on this pitch when the spinners take control in the middle overs.

Weather Report

The weather at Riverside Ground will remain mostly sunny and bright.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Emma Lamb

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight (c) Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Emma Lamb All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Charlotte Dean Bowler Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter

England Women Team Form

The team had two dismal batting performances in the last two games and must improve to win the ODIs.

Sri Lanka Women Players List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c) Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Hasini Perera Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Sugandika Kumari All-Rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoshi Priyadarshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Recent Form

Sri Lanka Women were incredible in the previous encounter with lethal bowling spells. Athapaththu is excelling in both the departments.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, ENG-W dominated in all the games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Sri Lanka Women - 0

England Women - 5

No Result/Abandoned - 0

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to score high before their first dismissal

Sri Lanka Women are having the best time after a historic series win earlier. Athapaththu is in red hot form with the bat as well as the ball. She will open the SL innings alongside Anushka Sanjeewani. In the T20I series, SL-W posted the scores of 32, 10 & 65 runs for the first wicket. Hence, they will have experience playing in the 1st ODI. English bowlers have been ineffective and leaked too many runs to SL-W in the previous games.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in terrific form. She scored runs at an average of 43.20 in the Women’s Hundred. She has terrific ODI numbers. She has scored over 3000 runs in the format at an average of 45.55. She averages 56.80 against Sri Lanka. Her last campaign came against Australia Women where she posted the scores of 31, 111* and 129 runs in the three games.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu averages at 34.77 in the WODIs with a ton of experience on her back. She was the top scorer of the last T20I with the score of 44 runs. She has repeatedly struck well in two games and will be expected to score high in the game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Alice Capsey to be England Women’s Best Bowler

ENG-W did not have much luck in the bowling department in the T20I series. However, Alice Capsey managed to pick 2 wickets in the series at an average of 17.50. She will be expected to deliver timely scalps.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is a very young and experienced bowler from the squad and was very effective in the competition as she leaked very few runs and possessed an economy of 5.66 in the series. She picked 5 wickets in the three games.