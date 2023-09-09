ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
ENG
92%
Chance of Winning
SRI
8%
Odi
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- England has defeated Sri Lanka in all the games of their last five clashes.
- SL-W beat ENG-W in the T20I series by 2-1.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
The Sri Lanka Women tour of England started with a win for hosts. However, SL-W made a massive comeback to post two victories on the trot to win the series by 2-1. Their bowlers were impeccable in the last fixture that eventually led to their victory.
England Women had two back-to-back batting upsets in the last two T20Is of the series and went on to lose it by 2-1. However, the team will be much stronger with the return of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont in the ODI series. There will not be much changes in the squad going into the forthcoming game.
England Women have dominated Sri Lanka Women in the format. SL-W have an explosive batting order but their longevity remains uncertain. Hence, battling in the 50 over format will give an edge to ENG-W with more experience. ENG-W are 2nd in the ICC rankings whereas SL-W sit at the 8th spot. Although SL-W are in good form, ENG-W are a stronger team on paper.
England Women chance of winning - 92%
Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 8%
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips
Sri Lanka Women displayed an outstanding performance with the ball in the recent game, with Athapaththu making crucial contributions both as a bowler and with the bat. Their impressive showing has undoubtedly boosted their confidence, which will prove valuable as they prepare to face the formidable England team.
England Women, known for their strong batting and bowling line-up, faced some unfortunate circumstances in the previous match. Players like Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Tammy Beaumont are expected to lead the charge in scoring runs, while the bowling attack will be spearheaded by Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, and Danielle Gibson. Despite the setback in the last game, England remains a formidable opponent.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street is known as a balanced track. So far, 19 ODI games have been played here, where 8 matches were won by the team batting first and 11 won by the chasing side. Batting first will be an ideal option to choose as this wicket gets slower in the second innings which tends to make the batters commit mistakes. Run scoring becomes difficult on this pitch when the spinners take control in the middle overs.
Weather Report
The weather at Riverside Ground will remain mostly sunny and bright.
England Women Player List
Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Emma Lamb
Predicted Playing XI
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Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
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Alice Capsey
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All-rounder
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Tammy Beaumont
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Batter
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Emma Lamb
|
All-rounder
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Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
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Charlotte Dean
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Bowler
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
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Kate Cross
|
Bowler
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Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
England Women Team Form
The team had two dismal batting performances in the last two games and must improve to win the ODIs.
Sri Lanka Women Players List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Inoka Ranaweera.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu (c)
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
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Kavisha Dilhari
|
Batter
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
All-Rounder
|
Inoka Ranaweera
|
Bowler
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Inoshi Priyadarshani
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Recent Form
Sri Lanka Women were incredible in the previous encounter with lethal bowling spells. Athapaththu is excelling in both the departments.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, ENG-W dominated in all the games.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Sri Lanka Women - 0
England Women - 5
No Result/Abandoned - 0
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka Women to score high before their first dismissal
Sri Lanka Women are having the best time after a historic series win earlier. Athapaththu is in red hot form with the bat as well as the ball. She will open the SL innings alongside Anushka Sanjeewani. In the T20I series, SL-W posted the scores of 32, 10 & 65 runs for the first wicket. Hence, they will have experience playing in the 1st ODI. English bowlers have been ineffective and leaked too many runs to SL-W in the previous games.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt is in terrific form. She scored runs at an average of 43.20 in the Women’s Hundred. She has terrific ODI numbers. She has scored over 3000 runs in the format at an average of 45.55. She averages 56.80 against Sri Lanka. Her last campaign came against Australia Women where she posted the scores of 31, 111* and 129 runs in the three games.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter
Chamari Athapaththu averages at 34.77 in the WODIs with a ton of experience on her back. She was the top scorer of the last T20I with the score of 44 runs. She has repeatedly struck well in two games and will be expected to score high in the game.
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers
Alice Capsey to be England Women’s Best Bowler
ENG-W did not have much luck in the bowling department in the T20I series. However, Alice Capsey managed to pick 2 wickets in the series at an average of 17.50. She will be expected to deliver timely scalps.
Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler
Kavisha Dilhari is a very young and experienced bowler from the squad and was very effective in the competition as she leaked very few runs and possessed an economy of 5.66 in the series. She picked 5 wickets in the three games.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England Women
Sri Lanka's women achieved a historic milestone with their first-ever white-ball series victory over England, clinching a remarkable seven-wicket triumph in the third T20 international at Derby. Chamari Athapaththu was the standout performer, making her mark with both bat and ball, claiming figures of 3-21 and then smashing 44 runs from 28 balls to secure the 2-1 series win.
England, who previously defeated world champions Australia in the T20 series as part of the women's Ashes in July, struggled to a total of just 116 runs from 19 overs. In pursuit of this modest target, the Sri Lankan team got off to a strong start. Athapaththu's outstanding innings, featuring five boundaries and two towering sixes, led the way. Anushka Sanjeewani (20) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26) also made valuable contributions in the middle order. Despite losing a few wickets, Sri Lanka comfortably reached the target in the 17th over, sealing a convincing seven-wicket victory.
England Women's bowlers found it challenging to break partnerships and take wickets, with Sarah Glenn being the most successful bowler, claiming 2 wickets for 23 runs in her four overs. However, the other bowlers struggled to make a significant impact.
In their previous encounter, a three-game ODI series in 2019, England Women dominated by winning all three matches, securing a 3-0 series victory. While the Sri Lankan squad has shown promise, the hosts hold an advantage with their greater experience in the conditions.
England Women to win @ 1.09 (Parimatch
Sri Lanka Women to win @ 7.00 (Parimatch)Bet Now!