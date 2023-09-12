ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction ENG 92 % Chance of Winning SRI 8 % Bet Now! In the 2nd of the three match long ODI series, England Women will take on South Africa Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 5:00 pm IST.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

England’s Women’s team registered a seven wicket win against Sri Lanka Women at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer displayed a promising start for England, both achieving a remarkable feat of securing three wickets each during their ODI debuts. Accompanied by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn's contribution of three wickets and Amy Jones' exceptional skills as a wicketkeeper - where she became the first England wicketkeeper to make five catches in a women's ODI innings - the pair played a pivotal role in dismissing Sri Lanka for 106 in less than 31 overs. In response to that, the hosts achieved their modest target with just three wickets down and a surplus of 32 overs remaining in the match.

Sri Lanka saw their batting order witnessing a massive collapse in the first game. Except for three of their batters, all the remaining players were dismissed for single digit scores. Harshitha Samarawickrama was the standout player for the visitors, scoring 35 off 44 deliveries. Sri Lanka just managed to surpass the 100 run mark, as they were bowled out for a mere 106 runs in 31 overs. Their bowlers had little to do in the game and England Women raced to the total inside 18 overs of play. Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera and Kavisha Dilhari each picked up a wicket while the other three went wicketless.

England Women’s chance of winning: 92%

Sri Lanka Women’s chance of winning: 8%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Heather Knight, the ENG-W skipper scored a run a ball 22 run knock in the last game. Her numbers against SL-W are simply outstanding. The 32-year-old has 350 runs in 11 games against them at an average of 50.00. We predict Heather Knight to score over 25.5 runs in the game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama was Sri Lanka’s best batter in the last game. In a pitch where everyone struggled, she scored 35 off 44 balls including two boundaries. She has 515 runs in 24 ODI innings at an average of 23.40. She is expected to surpass the 20.5 run mark against ENG-W in the upcoming game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Northampton has previously served as the venue for four WODI matches, with an average first innings total of 200 runs. In these games, the teams batting second emerged victorious on two occasions, while the teams batting first also claimed two wins. In the most recent match, the team chasing the target secured the victory. Consequently, it is advisable for the winning toss captain to opt for bowling first at this venue.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the County Ground in Northampton on Tuesday is expected to be around 18 degree Celsius and 83% humidity, 80% precipitation and a wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is expected to rain on Tuesday.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Emma Lamb

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Heather Knight (c) Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Emma Lamb All-rounder Mahika Gaur All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Maia Bouchier Batter

England Women Team Form

The team displayed a brilliant display with both the bat and ball as a result of which they clinched a 7 wicket win over Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women Players List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Inoka Ranaweera.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu (c) Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Hasini Perera Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Oshadi Ranasinghe All-Rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Recent Form

Sri Lanka Women displayed a horrific performance in the last ODI, suffering a 7 wicket defeat. They will look to make a comeback in the next game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head Record

Both England Women and Sri Lanka Women clashed in 18 ODI matches. England Women holds a record of 16-1 against Sri Lanka Women. In their last five head-to-head matches, England Women won all five games.

Total Matches Played: 18 matches

England Women Won: 16 matches

Sri Lanka Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

England Women to score over 31.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

England are blessed with the opening duo of Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb. In the last five ODIs, ENG-W posted the scores of 63, 29, 66, 6 & 61 runs respectively before their first fall. In each of these five games, barring two, England managed to score over 31.5 runs before their first dismissal. In the first ODI game, England’s opening duo were simply phenomenal as they stitched a 61 run partnership between them. All that said, England are expected to score over 31.5 runs before their first loss in the game.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is in terrific form. She scored runs at an average of 43.20 in the Women’s Hundred. She has terrific ODI numbers. She has scored 3282 runs in the format at an average of 45.58. She averages 57.20 against Sri Lanka. She is expected to be the top batter for England Women in the game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu holds a WODI batting average of 34.50, accompanied by a wealth of experience. In the recent T20I, she emerged as the highest run-scorer with an impressive 44 runs. While she faced an early dismissal in the previous game, it is anticipated that she will rebound and contribute significantly with the bat in the upcoming match.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Alice Capsey to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Capsey was the most economical bowler for England Women in the last game. She conceded only 12 runs in her five over spell and also picked up a wicket. In the T20I series, Capsey picked up two wickets. Bet on Capsey to be the best bowler for ENG-W in the game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is a very young and experienced bowler from the squad and was very effective in the competition as she leaked very few runs and possessed an economy of 5.66 in the T20I series. She picked 5 wickets in the three games. In the first ODI, she was the best bowler from her team, picking up a wicket and conceding only three runs. All that said, we anticipate Kavisha Dilhari to be the best bowler for SL-W.