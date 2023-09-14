ENG (England Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction ENG 85 % Chance of Winning SRI 15 % Bet Now! England Women and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the third and final ODI of Sri Lanka Women tour of England on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Grace Road, Leicester with the scheduled start time at 5:00 pm IST.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

England (W) bowlers dominated against Sri Lanka (W) in the 2nd ODI. Kate Cross started the collapse for the Lankans with an early blow after a good start by Vishmi Gunaratne (8) and Chamari Athapathu (34). England (W) chipped away with wickets at regular intervals as Sri Lanka (W) failed to put up a solid partnership in the middle overs. Lauren Filer (2/25), Charlotte Dean (2/12) and Alice Davidson Richards (2/16) led the collapse before rain played spoilsport and the match was called off due to a wet outfield.

Earlier in the series England (W) won the first ODI by seven wickets. In both the ODI matches England's (W) bowling attack was top-notch in the absence of the senior bowlers, The young guns stepped up and delivered.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka (W) has a chance to level the series and end the tour on a high. The main issue for the Lankan Women has their batting. The batting unit has to come good in the final ODI to have any chances of levelling the series against a quality England bowling attack.

England Women's chance of winning: 85%

Sri Lanka Women's chance of winning: 15%

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England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont has been in phenomenal form over the last two months. She was the second-highest leading run scorer in the Women's Hundred tournaments (290 runs in 8 innings). After missing the T20I series, Beaumont scored 32 runs in the first ODI and was amongst the runs. With the series on the line, we believe Tammy Beaumont is the best player to bet on to score over 35.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Grace Road, Leicester is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. Out of the 16 women's ODI played at this venue the team batting first won seven matches, while the team batting second won nine matches with the average 1st innings score being 229 runs.

England Women won the toss and opted to bowl first in both matches and we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first as the batting becomes easier in the later part of the game.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Grace Road, Leicester on Thursday, September 19, 2023, is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 13 kilometres per hour and it is going to be cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.

EnglWomen'somen Players List

Heather Knight (Captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver Brunt, Alice Davidson Richard.

England Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Heather Knight All-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket Keeper Alice Davidson Richards All-rounder Charlotte Dean Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women's Recent Form

England Women lost the T20I series 1-2 and won the 1st ODI of the series by seven wickets. Their recent form in ODI's against Sri Lanka Women has been phenomenal.

Sri Lanka Women Players List

Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadarshini, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kawya Kavindi.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chamari Athapathu All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket Keeper Harshitha Madavi Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perara Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe All-rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Achni Kalasuriya Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler

Sri Lanka Women's Recent Form

Sri Lanka Women won the T20I series 2-1, but lost the first ODI by seven wickets.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches England Women won four matches and one match was abandoned due to rain. Sri Lanka Women's recent record in home and away matches against England Women has been below par.

Matches Played: 5 matches

England Women: 4 matches

Sri Lanka Women: 0 matches

No Result: 1 matches

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

England Women to score over 25.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.85 (Melbet)

England Women are playing an attacking brand of cricket and in the 1st ODI, they smashed 49 runs in the first five overs. Both the openers are very good at finding gaps and smashing the ball over the infield. We predict both the openers and top order to continue their good run of form and score over 25.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.85 (Melbet).

Sri Lanka Women to score over 18.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.80 (Melbet)

The Sri Lankan opening pair of Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu were quick to get off the blocks and score runs early in the innings and on average they scored 27 runs in the first five overs. The Kind of start the Sri Lankan openers are off to in the ODI series, we back Sri Lanka Women to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.80 (Melbet) in the first five overs.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for England Women

Tammy Beaumont is one of the most prolific run scorers in ODI cricket. She scored 111 runs in three matches in the Ashes series then followed it up with a phenomenal century in the Hundred tournament. She scored 32 runs in the first ODI and was the top batter. We predict Beaumont to come good in the series decider and be the top batter for England Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu has been the most reliable batter for Sri Lanka Women in the series. Athapathuthu has a task in hand in the final ODI as the series can be tied with a win. We believe Athapaththu to play a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Sri Lanka Women.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Lauren Filer to be the top bowler for England Women

Lauren Filer's pace has been the difference maker in the series, her sheer pace and the bounce she gets made it difficult for the Sri Lanka batters. Filer has picked up five wickets and is the leading wicket-taker in the series. We back Filer to continue her dominance with the ball.

Inoka Ranaweera to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka Women

Inoka Ranaweera played a vital role in Sri Lanka's T20I series truimph. She was highly effective in the first ODI taking up one wicket. Ranaweera is a senior in the Lankan lineup and we believe her to step up and produce a match-winning spell in the series decider.