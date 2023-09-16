Hampshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction LEI 43 % Chance of Winning HAM 57 % Bet Now! Hampshire and Leicestershire will battle out in the finals of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The match is slated to be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham with the start time being 3:30 pm IST.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire finished second in group A during the league stage and defeated Worcestershire by 10 runs in the quarterfinal clash. In the semifinals, Hampshire opted to bowl first and their bowlers responded well by bowling out the home team Warwickshire (93 runs in 25.5 overs) on the back of a magical spell from Liam Dawson (7/15) and Kieth Barker (3/28). In reply, Hampshire chased down the target in 19.1 overs and won the match by nine wickets.

Leicestershire finished at the top of the table in Group A with seven wins in eight matches and qualified for the semifinals. In the semi-final clash, Leicestershire opted to bowl first and bowled out Gloucestershire to 125 in 32.3 overs. Wiann Mulder and Tom Scriven picked up three wickets each and Chris Wright picked up two wickets. Leicestershire then chased down the target in 28.3 overs and booked their place in the finals.

James Vince announced his availability for selection for Hampshire’s final encounter against the Foxes. He missed most of the season due to his commitments in the Hundred tournament. Rehan Ahmed who made his international ODI debut for England is available for selection for the final clash and he could be the perfect replacement to Australian Wicket keeper batsman Peter Handscomb in the Leicestershire playing XI providing the much needed balance in the middle order.

Hampshire's chance of winning: 57%

Leicestershire chance of winning: 43%

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Hampshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Hampshire batting unit likes to deal in boundaries and on average they smashed 20 fours in the last two matches. Leicestershire on average smashed 16 fours in the last two matches. Hampshire is one of the best teams to bet on when it comes to scoring boundaries and we back Hampshire to score more fours than Leicestershire @ 1.75 (Melbet).

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The surface at Trent Bridge, Nottingham is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers get some lateral movement on the surface and wrist spinners play a key role later in the game as the surface slows down a bit offering some turn. Out of the 48 One day matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 21 matches, while the team batting second won 25 matches and the average 1st innings score is 260 runs.

In the last three One day matches played at Nottingham, the team batting first won all the matches as the conditions get tougher to bat on as the game progresses and we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday, September is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 79% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Hampshire Players List

Nick Gubbins (Captain), James Vince, Keith Barker, Scott Currie, Joseph Robert Eckland, Edward Vaughan, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Ben Brown, Aneurin Donald, Ian Holland, Dominic Kelly, Felix Organ, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson.

Hampshire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince Batter Ben Brown Wicket Keeper Joe Weatherley Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Kieth Barker Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire won their last five matches played in the competition, and their only loss in the season was against Leicestershire earlier in the tournament.

Leicestershire Players List

Colin Ackermann, Solomon Budinger, Samuel Evans, Peter Handscomb, Lews Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Wiann Mulder, Rishi Patel, Tom Scriven, Roman Walker, Chris Wright, Uttam Ramji, Matt Salisbury, Will Davis.

Leicestershire Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel Batter Solomon Budinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiann Mulder All-rounder Louis Kimber Wicket Keeper Tom Scriven All-rounder Chris Wright Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire finished the group stage with seven wins in eight matches and secured a dominating win against Gloucestershire in the semifinals. The Foxes were the only team to defeat Hampshire in the season.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

Both Hampshire and Leicestershire clashed in nine one-day matches. Hampshire holds a record of 3-5 against Leicestershire. Leicestershire holds the bragging rights against Hampshire with five wins.

Matches Played: 9 matches

Hampshire Won: 3 matches

Leicestershire Won: 5 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score under 24.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Leicestershire on average scored 22 runs in the first five overs (last 3 matches). The surface at Nottingham has a lot of seam movement on offer for the fast bowlers and the batsman are expected to see off the new ball. Therefore, we predict Leicestershire to score under 24.5 runs in the first five overs @ 1.80 (Melbet).

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Fletcha Middleton to be the top batter for Hampshire

Fletcha Middleton scored 465 runs in 10 matches at an average of 51.67 in the season. He played an instrumental role in Hampshire reaching the finals by scoring a half century (54*) in the semi finals and (41 runs) in the quarter finals. We back Middleton to come good in the final and be the top batter.

Solomon Budinger to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Solomon Budinger has been the stand out performer for Leicestershire scoring 401 runs in nine matches at an average of 57.29. Budinger is a good player against both fast and spin bowlers which makes him the ideal choice to be the top batter for Leicestershire against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be the top bowler for Hampshire

Holland has been impressive with his line and lengths and reaped rewards by bagging 17 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.18. Holland has been instrumental in Hampshire success in the competition. In his last outing against Leicestershire he bowled an economical spell of 2/38 on a losing cause. Based on his performances in recent matches, we back Holland to be the top bowler for Hampshire.

Chris Wright to be the top bowler Liecsetershire

Chris Wright picked up two wickets in the semi final clash against Gloucestershire. He has been the most reliable bowler for the Foxes bagging 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.38. The surface at Nottingham is perfect for bowlers like Wright who relies on swing and bowls back of length deliveries and we believe Chris Wright to come good for Leicestershire.