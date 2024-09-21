India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Bet now! India U19 take on Australia U19 in the opening game of the three match bilateral series at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 21 at 09:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 head into this series in terrific form as they are unbeaten in ODIs in this calendar year and have six wins in seven matches. Australia U19 played their last game against India U19 back in Feb, they dominated the game and eventually won the match by 79 runs.

Much like their opponents, India U19 have dominated ODIs this year which makes this an enticing series for the neutrals. India has won nine of the ten matches, the loss came against Australia in the last game. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19’ chances of winning - 55%

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 45%

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India U19 vs Australia U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zac Curtain heads into this series after an underwhelming domestic campaign as in the last four matches, he has scored 10, 11, 12 and 21 which clearly showcases his inconsistency. We believe Curtain will struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Simon Budge has had a phenomenal domestic season as he has scored 341 runs with an average of 68.20 which clearly showcases his consistency. We expect Budge to make a mark this season and to score high in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Kartikeya KP, Mohd Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Samit Dravid, Yudhajit Guha, Samarth N, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj, Rohit Rajawat, Mohd Enaan

Predicted Playing XI

Rudra Patel Batter Samit Dravid Batter Mohd Amaan Batter Sahil Parakh All-rounder Harvansh Singh Pangalia Wicket-keeper Chetan Sharma Batter Kiran Chormale All-rounder Nikhil Kumar All-rounder Rohit Rajawat Bowler Hardik Raj Bowler Mohd Enaan Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs as they have won nine of ten matches thus far in this calendar year.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Thomas Brown, Simon Budge, Zac Curtain, Riley Kingsell, Steven Hogan, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Patterson, Ollie Peake, Vishwa Ramkumar, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller, Addison Sheriff, Alex Lee Young

Predicted Playing XI

Ollie Peake Batter Zac Curtain Batter Steven Hogan Batter Lincoln Hobbs All-rounder Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Christian Howe Batter Riley Kingsell All-rounder Vishwa Ramkumar All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Addison Sheriff Bowler Ollie Patterson Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 have been brilliant in ODIs this year as they are unbeaten with six wins in seven matches.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Head to Head

India has dominated against Australia in ODIs with 23 wins in 38 matches. In the last game, Australia won the game by 79 runs.

Head to Head

India U19: 23

Australia U19: 15

India U19 vs Australia U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Australia U19

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head after an impressive run in ODIs in this calendar year. Australia U19s remain unbeaten in this calendar year which includes six wins in seven matches. On the other hand, India has won nine of the ten matches thus far and the only loss came in the last outing against Australia who won the game by 79 runs. Australia also had a better opening partnership in the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact India has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last three games which makes us believe Australia would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Batters

Mohd Amaan to be India U19’ top batter

Mohd Amaan has made an impact in first class cricket and List A hence has been given the responsibility to lead the side in this series. He has been consistent with the bat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Peake to be Australia U19’ top batter

Ollie Peake has had a brilliant run in ODIs in 2024. In the last outing against India, Peake scored an unbeaten 46 as he took this side over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Bowlers

Mohd Enaan to be India U19’ top bowler

Mohd Enaan has been brilliant with the ball as he has bagged six wickets in the last four matches which clearly showcases his consistency. We expect Enaan to make an instant impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Patterson to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Ollie Patterson would be the first name on the list as he has had a stunning season with the U19. He has been the most consistent bowler for Australia U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.