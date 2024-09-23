India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Bet now! India U19 take on Australia U19 in the opening game of the three match bilateral series at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 23 at 09:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 and India U19 headed into this series after a brilliant run in the ODIs prior to this series but the opening game turned out to be a one sided affair and the home side dominated the game from the start. Australia U19 batted first in the game and their batsmen failed to turn up. Australia got off to a good start as they had an opening stand of 41 runs but then lost five wickets with 82 runs on the scoreboard. Australia were eventually bowled out for 184 and India U19 managed to chase the target in 36 overs thanks to brilliant half centuries by Mohamed Amaan and KP Karthikeya. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19’ chances of winning - 55%

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 45%

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India U19 vs Australia U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zac Curtain headed into this series after an underwhelming domestic campaign and once again struggled to make an impact in the opening game as he scored 17 off 20 balls. We believe Curtain will struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Even though Simon Budge did not have a great start to the tournament he has been one of the most consistent batsmen in Australia’s domestic season as he averages over 60 in ODI. We believe Budge to score well in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Mohamed Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale, KP Karthikeya, Hardik Raj, Nikhil Kumar, Mohammed Enaan, Chetan Sharma, Samarth Nagaraj, Samit Dravid, Harvansh Singh, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Rajawat

Predicted Playing XI

Rudra Patel Batter Sahil Parakh Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter KP Karthikeya All-rounder Abhigyan Kundu Wicket-keeper Kiran Chormale Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Nikhil Kumar All-rounder Mohammed Enaan Bowler Chetan Sharma Bowler Samarth Nagaraj Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs as they have won ten of 11 matches thus far and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Riley Kingsell, Simon Budge (c & wk), Steven Hogan, Zac Curtain, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Ollie Patterson, Lincoln Hobbs, Hayden Schiller, Thomas Brown, Vishwa Ramkumar, Oliver Peake, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Alex Lee Young, Lachlan Ranaldo

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Peake Batter Steven Hogan Batter Zac Curtain Batter Addison Sheriff All-rounder Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Aidan O Connor Batter Ollie Patterson All-rounder Lincoln Hobbs All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Thomas Brown Bowler Vishwa Ramkumar Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 surrendered their unbeaten run in ODIs this year as they lost the opening game against India and trail the series 1-0.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Head to Head

India has dominated against Australia in ODIs with 24 wins in 39 matches. In the opening game of the series India U19 won the tie with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

India U19: 24

Australia U19: 15

India U19 vs Australia U19 Betting Odds

Australia U19 to have a better opening partnership than India U19

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head for the third time in this calendar year with both sides having won a game each. In the opening game the home side dominated the game as Australia were bowled out for 184 and India won the game with seven wickets to spare. Even though India U19 won the game, it was Australia U19 who had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact India has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last four games which makes us believe Australia would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Batters

Mohd Amaan to be India U19’ top batter

Mohd Amaan has made an impact in first class cricket and List A and he continued his brilliant form in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century in the last outing which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Peake to be Australia U19’ top batter

We expect Ollie Peake to return in the starting eleven especially after their failings in the opening game. Peake scored 46 in the last game against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Bowlers

Mohd Enaan to be India U19’ top bowler

Mohd Enaan has been brilliant with the ball as he has bagged ten wickets in the last five matches. In the opening game against Australia he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Patterson to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Ollie Patterson was the only bowler who made an impact in the last game for Australia U19 and he ended the match with bowling figures of 2/24 and was the best bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.