India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Bet now! India U19 take on Australia U19 in the final game of the three match bilateral series at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 26 at 09:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 and India U19 went head to head in this series after an impressive run of games for both sides and everyone thought this would be a great watch for the neutrals but it has been dominated by the home side and both games thus far have been pretty straight forward wins for India U19. In both matches Australia batted first and they failed to handle the Indian bowlers. In the opening game Australia was restricted to 184 and India won the game with seven wickets to spare and in the last game once against Australia was bowled out 176 and India won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19’ chances of winning - 55%

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 45%

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India U19 vs Australia U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zac Curtain headed into this series after an underwhelming domestic campaign and once again struggled to make an impact in two matches as he scored 17 in both games which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Rudra Patel has struggled to make an impact thus far in this series as he scored 10 runs in both games. In the last four matches, Patel has scored 10, 10, 9 and 1 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Rudra Patel, Sahil Parakh, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Mohamed Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale, KP Karthikeya, Hardik Raj, Nikhil Kumar, Mohammed Enaan, Chetan Sharma, Samarth Nagaraj, Samit Dravid, Harvansh Singh, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Rajawat

Predicted Playing XI

Rudra Patel Batter Sahil Parakh Batter Mohamed Amaan Batter KP Karthikeya All-rounder Abhigyan Kundu Wicket-keeper Kiran Chormale Batter Hardik Raj All-rounder Nikhil Kumar All-rounder Mohammed Enaan Bowler Chetan Sharma Bowler Samarth Nagaraj Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs as they have won 11 of 12 matches thus far and have taken a 2-0 lead in this series.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Riley Kingsell, Simon Budge (c & wk), Steven Hogan, Zac Curtain, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Ollie Patterson, Lincoln Hobbs, Hayden Schiller, Thomas Brown, Vishwa Ramkumar, Oliver Peake, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Alex Lee Young, Lachlan Ranaldo

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Peake Batter Steven Hogan Batter Zac Curtain Batter Addison Sheriff All-rounder Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Aidan O Connor Batter Ollie Patterson All-rounder Lincoln Hobbs All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Thomas Brown Bowler Vishwa Ramkumar Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 surrendered their unbeaten run in ODIs this year as they were comprehensively beaten by the host in both games and would be hoping to close out the series on a positive note.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Head to Head

India U19 has dominated against Australia in ODIs with 25 wins in 40 matches. Both games thus far have been dominated by India U19 who have taken a 2-0 lead in this series.

Head to Head

India U19: 25

Australia U19: 15

India U19 vs Australia U19 Betting Odds

Australia U19 to have a better opening partnership than India U19

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head for the fourth time in this calendar year, Australia U19 won the first game back in Feb but in this series it has been the home side who have dominated the proceeding thus far. In the first game Australia was bowled out for 183 as India U19 won the game with seven wickets to spare and then in the last game once again Australia was restricted to mere 176 as India closed out the series and won the game with nine wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact India U19 has conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last five games which makes us believe Australia U19 would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Batters

Mohd Amaan to be India U19’ top batter

Mohd Amaan did not bat in the last game but has made an impact in first class cricket and List A. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Peake to be Australia U19’ top batter

Even though Ollie Peake did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for Australia U19 this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Bowlers

Mohd Enaan to be India U19’ top bowler

Mohd Enaan continued his impressive run with another stellar performance in the last game as he bagged two wickets taking his total wicket tally to six in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Patterson to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Ollie Patterson did not play the last game but was the the only Australian bowler who made the impact in the two games thus far as he bagged two wickets in the first game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.