India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Prediction
IND
70%
Chance of Winning
AUS
30%
National teams
Wankhede Stadium
India last played an ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year and dominated them in all the 3 games of the series. Defeating New Zealand at the start of the year, India became the No.1 team in the ICC rankings of the ODI format. Shubman Gill the man in form was the best batsman for team India in the ODI series against New Zealand along with Rohit Sharma. They both score 360 and 186 runs respectively in the 3 matches of the series. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur were the bowlers who picked the most wickets in the series. They both bagged 6 wickets each in 3 matches. After New Zealand, it's time for Australia to get whitewashed by India at home.
Australia will play their first ODI series of the year and that too against the NO.1 team in the World. They are currently in the second spot on the ICC rankings of the ODI format and last played an ODI series against England in November 2022. Australia also whitewashed their opponent in their previous ODI series but is coming back from a long break of 4 months in the ODI format. Travis Head and David Warner were the star performers of the Australian team with 240 and 208 runs to their names in 3 matches. Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc were the star bowlers with 11 and 5 wickets each in 3 matches. After getting defeated in the test series Australia would really like to set the stage on fire in the first ODI match of the series.
Facts
- David Warner will be the one to watch out for Australia on the batting front after his immaculate performance of 208 in the 3 innings against England in their last ODI series. A venue like Wankhede is a batting paradise for all the batters and David Warner might be the top batsman for Australia against India on the 17th.
- Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer for India in the ODI format this year. In 6 ODI innings, Shubman GIll has piled up 567 runs with an extraordinary average of 113.40. He is capable of scoring one more century against the visitors in the upcoming game on Friday.
- Australia on the other hand will once again look at their top spinner Adam Zampa to scalp out some wickets for them. He was their best bowler with 11 wickets in the last ODI series against England in November. Zampa alongside Mitchell Starc will be a deadly spin-pace duo in the game against India. Adam Zampa will be a player to watch out for.
- Kuldeep Yadav is another spinner to keep an eye out for as he could contribute with both the ball. He picked up a total of 6 wickets in the previous ODI series against New Zealand in January 2023.
India vs Australia Chance of Winning
Though the visitors started badly in the tour by getting defeated in the test series they still are the second-best ODI team in the world. Australia will rely on the likes of David Warner and Steven Smith to start strong in the powerplay of the first game.
Steven Smith will be captaining the Australian team after a long time. Every cricket fanatic knows how good his captaincy skills are. Team India is going to have a really tough task of winning the first game of the series against Steven Smith and company.
Meanwhile, India has not lost a single series this year and would hope to continue the same against Australia. India would want the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to convert their innings into match-winning knocks. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead India in the ODI series as well and with him being the captain, India hardly fails to win any matches. India has also added Jaydev Unadkat to the team after a long time and his performance in the recently concluded was outstanding.
Considering the performance of India in the recent ODI series and also the home advantage being on their side, we side with India winning the 1st match of the series against Australia on Friday.
India vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips
- Team India will go in as favourites in this fixture with the Mumbai conditions likely to favour the hosts and their captain Rohit Sharma. Australia is expected to give a tough fight to India but taking the winning momentum into the matter, India is most likely to better Australia in the first ODI match.
- The first innings score if India bats first will be around 285-310 runs.
- First innings score if Australia bats first will be around 275-300 runs.
India vs Australia Toss prediction
The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai surface is often known to be a batting track with some help given to the pacers with the new ball. We can expect a high-scoring game at this venue as the boundaries are quite short over here. Hence winning the toss and batting first would be key on a surface like this.
Weather Report
The weather in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on matchday is supposed to be sunny and humid. We can expect the temperature to rise in the afternoon and then decline in the evening on Friday 17th March 2023.
India Squad
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (Captain).
India Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Captain
|
Kl Rahul
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batsman
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Surya Kumar Yadav
|
Batsman
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Siraj
|
Bowler
India Playing Form
Team India will look forward to taking a lead in the ODI series by winning the first game. The likes of Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill will need to be lethal with the bat. They both are expected to provide the hosts with good starts at the top. Kuldeep Yadav is the man to watch out for. With the ball, team India will look towards Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav to grab wickets.
Australia Squad
Australia Squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa..
Australia predicted playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Steven Smith
|
Captain
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket Keeper
|
David Warner
|
Batsman
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Travis Head
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Marcus Labuschagne
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowling All-rounder
Australia Playing Form
The Aussies will go all in for the first game of the series. They will look to the likes of Marcus Labuschagne and David Warner to give them runs at the top. Captain Steven Smith will be expected to do better with the bat. Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis will hope to continue to put Indian batters under pressure.
India vs Australia Betting Odds
India has a slight favourite with the betting odds over Australia. The visitors have winnings odds of 2.26 and the visitor's odds are currently locked at 1.64
- Australia Betting Odds - 2.26
- India Betting Odds - 1.64
India vs Australia Top Team Batsmen
For the hosts, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be expected to pile on the runs. Virat Kohli should also emphasize himself to perform better.
- Top Batter Bets for Shubman Gill - 4.5
For the visitors, it's Steven Smith and David Warner are the favourites to get some runs for the visitors. Glenn Maxwell can also be a threat to team India in the first game.
- Top Batter Bets for David Warner - 4.32
India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers
Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa are the major threat to the hosts when it comes to denting the Indians batsmen. The Australian spinner will look to dent the Indian batting line-up.
- Top Bowler Bets for Adam Zampa - 5
For the hosts, it's Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami who will look to take the bowling attack and pick wickets.
- Top Bowler Bets for Kuldeep Yadav - 4.74
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
As both these teams are coming from whitewashing their opponents in the ODI series. Though the visitors of the series last played in November 2022 and are going to play the ODI format after 4 months. India on the other hand is playing their 3rd ODI series of the year that too at home. Hence, we feel that India will have a slight edge at their home conditions in Mumbai.Bet Now!