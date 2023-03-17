India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning AUS 30 % Bet Now! Australia is all set to lock horns again with India in the 1st ODI match of the series which will be held in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Australia is coming from a loss in the test series against India and now will see them in the World Test Championship Finals. After a successful test series against the Aussies team India will be delighted to conquer them in the ODI series as well on the 17th of March 2023. India last played an ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year and dominated them in all the 3 games of the series. Defeating New Zealand at the start of the year, India became the No.1 team in the ICC rankings of the ODI format. Shubman Gill the man in form was the best batsman for team India in the ODI series against New Zealand along with Rohit Sharma. They both score 360 and 186 runs respectively in the 3 matches of the series. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur were the bowlers who picked the most wickets in the series. They both bagged 6 wickets each in 3 matches. After New Zealand, it's time for Australia to get whitewashed by India at home. Australia will play their first ODI series of the year and that too against the NO.1 team in the World. They are currently in the second spot on the ICC rankings of the ODI format and last played an ODI series against England in November 2022. Australia also whitewashed their opponent in their previous ODI series but is coming back from a long break of 4 months in the ODI format. Travis Head and David Warner were the star performers of the Australian team with 240 and 208 runs to their names in 3 matches. Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc were the star bowlers with 11 and 5 wickets each in 3 matches. After getting defeated in the test series Australia would really like to set the stage on fire in the first ODI match of the series.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

Though the visitors started badly in the tour by getting defeated in the test series they still are the second-best ODI team in the world. Australia will rely on the likes of David Warner and Steven Smith to start strong in the powerplay of the first game.

Steven Smith will be captaining the Australian team after a long time. Every cricket fanatic knows how good his captaincy skills are. Team India is going to have a really tough task of winning the first game of the series against Steven Smith and company.

Meanwhile, India has not lost a single series this year and would hope to continue the same against Australia. India would want the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to convert their innings into match-winning knocks. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead India in the ODI series as well and with him being the captain, India hardly fails to win any matches. India has also added Jaydev Unadkat to the team after a long time and his performance in the recently concluded was outstanding.

Considering the performance of India in the recent ODI series and also the home advantage being on their side, we side with India winning the 1st match of the series against Australia on Friday.

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India vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips

Team India will go in as favourites in this fixture with the Mumbai conditions likely to favour the hosts and their captain Rohit Sharma. Australia is expected to give a tough fight to India but taking the winning momentum into the matter, India is most likely to better Australia in the first ODI match.

The first innings score if India bats first will be around 285-310 runs.

First innings score if Australia bats first will be around 275-300 runs.

India vs Australia Toss prediction

The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai surface is often known to be a batting track with some help given to the pacers with the new ball. We can expect a high-scoring game at this venue as the boundaries are quite short over here. Hence winning the toss and batting first would be key on a surface like this.

Weather Report

The weather in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on matchday is supposed to be sunny and humid. We can expect the temperature to rise in the afternoon and then decline in the evening on Friday 17th March 2023.

India Squad

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (Captain).

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma Captain Kl Rahul Wicket Keeper Virat Kohli Batsman Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Shubman Gill Batsman Hardik Pandya Batting All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Bowling All-rounder Mohammad Shami Bowler Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler

India Playing Form

Team India will look forward to taking a lead in the ODI series by winning the first game. The likes of Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill will need to be lethal with the bat. They both are expected to provide the hosts with good starts at the top. Kuldeep Yadav is the man to watch out for. With the ball, team India will look towards Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav to grab wickets.

Australia Squad

Australia Squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa..

Australia predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Steven Smith Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper David Warner Batsman Marcus Stoinis Bowling All-rounder Travis Head Batting All-rounder Glenn Maxwell Batting All-rounder Marcus Labuschagne Bowling All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Sean Abbott Bowling All-rounder

Australia Playing Form

The Aussies will go all in for the first game of the series. They will look to the likes of Marcus Labuschagne and David Warner to give them runs at the top. Captain Steven Smith will be expected to do better with the bat. Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis will hope to continue to put Indian batters under pressure.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India has a slight favourite with the betting odds over Australia. The visitors have winnings odds of 2.26 and the visitor's odds are currently locked at 1.64

Australia Betting Odds - 2.26

India Betting Odds - 1.64

India vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

For the hosts, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be expected to pile on the runs. Virat Kohli should also emphasize himself to perform better.

Top Batter Bets for Shubman Gill - 4.5

For the visitors, it's Steven Smith and David Warner are the favourites to get some runs for the visitors. Glenn Maxwell can also be a threat to team India in the first game.

Top Batter Bets for David Warner - 4.32

India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa are the major threat to the hosts when it comes to denting the Indians batsmen. The Australian spinner will look to dent the Indian batting line-up.

Top Bowler Bets for Adam Zampa - 5

For the hosts, it's Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami who will look to take the bowling attack and pick wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Kuldeep Yadav - 4.74