India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 Second ODI Match Prediction
IND
70%
Chance of Winning
AUS
30%
National teams
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul’s partnership saved India in the previous match. Rahul scored unbeaten 75 runs despite being in poor form lately. Jadeja once again starred in his comeback ODI match and became the player of the match just like his comeback in test cricket.
Mohammed Shami was India’s star with the ball as he ended with the figures of 6-2-17-3. He was well-complemented by his counterpart Mohammed Siraj. It was a complete team performance by the host nation as Hardik Pandya registered a win captaining in the ODIs for the first time.
Australia started the match well in both innings but lost the plot after a few overs. Mitchell Marsh was the top-scorer for Australia in the match as he batted brilliantly. He scored 81 runs in 65 balls opening for the first time in ODIs.
The Kangaroos were once cruising toward a big score but then derailed from the track and were bundled out for 188. Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis also showed great fight with the ball and had India at 16/3 but then the Indians played well negotiating the new ball and attacking the spinners.
Below are the match predictions and betting tips for India vs Australia's second ODI match on Sunday.
Facts
- The Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium or the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Vizag is a batting paradise and the ground is short compared to other stadiums in India. We should be in for a top match if the weather allows. It is a flat track with little or no help for the bowlers in it. India will also be with their regular captain, Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the first ODI due to family commitments.
- Being a batting-heavy side, the Indian team depends a lot on its batters to take it over the line in the upcoming second ODI match between India and Australia. The top batters for the team in the next match could be Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Both of these batters got out cheaply in the previous match but we know what they are capable of and what they bring to the table.
- The Australian team will be once again dependent on Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith to make them win the match and level the series against India. Mitchell Marsh batted well in the first match and was the top scorer from both teams. It will be interesting to see if he continues his form or not.
- The Indian bowling performed well in the first ODI where Mohammed Shami breathed fire in his second spell of the match. He was supported by all the other bowlers and especially his pace counterpart Mohammed Siraj.
- Mitchell Starc will be the bowler to watch out for as far as the Kangaroos are concerned. He is a champion bowler and showed a swing bowling masterclass in the powerplay in the first match. He will expect support from other bowlers such as Sean Abbott who are playing in India for the first time.
India vs Australia Chance of Winning
The first match was a cracking contest between these teams and the second match is expected to be the same. The ground in Vizag is a flat track and the match is predicted to be a high-scoring one. Both the teams have really strong batting units and are capable of scoring a huge score. The better batting lineup has a better chance of winning on Sunday. We predict India to win the match and take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the MasterCard ODI series with a 70/30 chance of winning.
India vs Australia Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If India bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 310-320 runs considering the batting depth and experience India has.
- If Australia gets a chance to bat first in the second ODI as well, the score will be something around 260-270 runs.
- Final Prediction for the match – India to win the match.
India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
The venue in Vizag is a batting paradise and the ground is short compared to other stadiums in India. We should be in for a top match if the weather allows. The dew factor will be an important thing to keep in mind for the captains while deciding what to do. The team winning the toss will look forward to chasing the score at this ground, according to us.
Weather Report
The weather report for the second ODI between India and Australia is not good for fans and players of both teams. Thundershowers are expected during the match and there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Let us hope that the rain stays away tomorrow from Visakhapatnam and we get to witness a full 50-over thrilling encounter between these teams.
India Player List
India Squad –Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat.
India Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Rohit Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
K L Rahul (wk)
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
Team India is in the top form currently. They are coming on the back of a 2-1 win in the test series against Australia which they dominated. India also won the first ODI match between both these teams quite comfortably which was a collective team performance.
Australia Player List
Australia Squad –David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
Australia Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Steve Smith (c)
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Alex Carey (wk)
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia’s current form is a concern for them as they just lost the test series to India and now face the risk of losing the ODI series too. In the first ODI, the team started well but lost the plot in between which cost them the whole match and now they trail India 1-0 in the 3-match ODI series.
India vs Australia Betting Odds
The odds of India winning this match and taking a 2-0 lead in this series are 1.57 whereas the odds of Australia winning the match and staging a comeback are 2.52. The betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
India vs Australia Top Team Batters
Being a batting-heavy side, the Indian team depends a lot on its batters to take it over the line in the upcoming second ODI match between India and Australia. The top batters for the team in the next match could be Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Both of these batters got out cheaply in the previous match but we know what they are capable of and what they bring to the table.
- Top Batter Bets for Virat Kohli – 3.00
The Australian team will be once again dependent on Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith to make them win the match and level the series against India. Mitchell Marsh batted well in the first match and was the top scorer from both teams. It will be interesting to see if he continues his form or not.
- Top Batter Bets for Mitchell Marsh - 5.75
India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers
The Indian bowling performed well in the first ODI where Mohammed Shami breathed fire in his second spell of the match. He was supported by all the other bowlers and especially his pace counterpart Mohammed Siraj.
- Top Bowler Bets for Mohammed Siraj – 3.25
Mitchell Starc will be the bowler to watch out for as far as the Kangaroos are concerned. He is a champion bowler and showed a swing bowling masterclass in the powerplay in the first match. He will expect support from other bowlers such as Sean Abbott who are playing in India for the first time.
- Top Bowler Bets for Mitchell Starc – 4.00
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
India won the first match between both these teams rather comfortably. There were a few hiccups in the chase as they were reeling at 16/3 at one stage but K L Rahul’s innings ensured one end is safe and he made small partnerships with other players to take India over the line. We expect the same result in the upcoming second ODI and predict that India will take the ODI series as well.Bet Now!