India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 Second ODI Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning AUS 30 % Bet Now! India and Australia will again come up against each other in a high-voltage ODI match on Sunday 19th March 2023. The match is going to be played at the stadium in Visakhapatnam. This is going to be the second match in the three-match ODI series between these two cricketing giants. The first match was a low-scoring thriller where India got the better of Australia. Ravindra Jadeja and K L Rahul’s partnership saved India in the previous match. Rahul scored unbeaten 75 runs despite being in poor form lately. Jadeja once again starred in his comeback ODI match and became the player of the match just like his comeback in test cricket. Mohammed Shami was India’s star with the ball as he ended with the figures of 6-2-17-3. He was well-complemented by his counterpart Mohammed Siraj. It was a complete team performance by the host nation as Hardik Pandya registered a win captaining in the ODIs for the first time. Australia started the match well in both innings but lost the plot after a few overs. Mitchell Marsh was the top-scorer for Australia in the match as he batted brilliantly. He scored 81 runs in 65 balls opening for the first time in ODIs. The Kangaroos were once cruising toward a big score but then derailed from the track and were bundled out for 188. Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis also showed great fight with the ball and had India at 16/3 but then the Indians played well negotiating the new ball and attacking the spinners. Below are the match predictions and betting tips for India vs Australia's second ODI match on Sunday.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

The first match was a cracking contest between these teams and the second match is expected to be the same. The ground in Vizag is a flat track and the match is predicted to be a high-scoring one. Both the teams have really strong batting units and are capable of scoring a huge score. The better batting lineup has a better chance of winning on Sunday. We predict India to win the match and take an unbeatable lead of 2-0 in the MasterCard ODI series with a 70/30 chance of winning.

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India vs Australia Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If India bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 310-320 runs considering the batting depth and experience India has.

If Australia gets a chance to bat first in the second ODI as well, the score will be something around 260-270 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – India to win the match.

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The venue in Vizag is a batting paradise and the ground is short compared to other stadiums in India. We should be in for a top match if the weather allows. The dew factor will be an important thing to keep in mind for the captains while deciding what to do. The team winning the toss will look forward to chasing the score at this ground, according to us.

Weather Report

The weather report for the second ODI between India and Australia is not good for fans and players of both teams. Thundershowers are expected during the match and there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Let us hope that the rain stays away tomorrow from Visakhapatnam and we get to witness a full 50-over thrilling encounter between these teams.

India Player List

India Squad –Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, K L Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat.

India Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Rohit Sharma (c) Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter K L Rahul (wk) Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

Team India is in the top form currently. They are coming on the back of a 2-1 win in the test series against Australia which they dominated. India also won the first ODI match between both these teams quite comfortably which was a collective team performance.

Australia Player List

Australia Squad –David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Australia Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Steve Smith (c) Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Alex Carey (wk) Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s current form is a concern for them as they just lost the test series to India and now face the risk of losing the ODI series too. In the first ODI, the team started well but lost the plot in between which cost them the whole match and now they trail India 1-0 in the 3-match ODI series.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

The odds of India winning this match and taking a 2-0 lead in this series are 1.57 whereas the odds of Australia winning the match and staging a comeback are 2.52. The betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

India vs Australia Top Team Batters

Being a batting-heavy side, the Indian team depends a lot on its batters to take it over the line in the upcoming second ODI match between India and Australia. The top batters for the team in the next match could be Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Both of these batters got out cheaply in the previous match but we know what they are capable of and what they bring to the table.

Top Batter Bets for Virat Kohli – 3.00

The Australian team will be once again dependent on Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith to make them win the match and level the series against India. Mitchell Marsh batted well in the first match and was the top scorer from both teams. It will be interesting to see if he continues his form or not.

Top Batter Bets for Mitchell Marsh - 5.75

India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

The Indian bowling performed well in the first ODI where Mohammed Shami breathed fire in his second spell of the match. He was supported by all the other bowlers and especially his pace counterpart Mohammed Siraj.

Top Bowler Bets for Mohammed Siraj – 3.25

Mitchell Starc will be the bowler to watch out for as far as the Kangaroos are concerned. He is a champion bowler and showed a swing bowling masterclass in the powerplay in the first match. He will expect support from other bowlers such as Sean Abbott who are playing in India for the first time.

Top Bowler Bets for Mitchell Starc – 4.00