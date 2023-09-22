India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Bet Now! Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to start next month, India and Australia will battle amongst each other in a three match long series, the first of which is scheduled to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

The Men in Blue arrive here after winning the 2023 Asia Cup by beating Sri Lanka in the final by 10 wickets in a contest which was expected to be an exciting final but turned out to be an anti-climax as Mohammed Siraj singlehandedly demolished Sri Lanka in the blink of an eye. The reigning Asia Cup champions will use this series as a preparation for the marquee event. KL Rahul has been appointed as the captain for the initial two ODIs, with Ravichandran Ashwin rejoining the squad for these ODIs. However, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been omitted from the lineup for the first two matches. Nonetheless, the Indian captain is slated to return for the concluding ODI of the three-game series.

While India is basking in the glory of their recent triumph as Asian champions, Australia may still be dealing with the lingering disappointment of losing all three ODIs to South Africa. Australia's white-ball squad for the South Africa tour was missing several key players due to injuries sustained during the challenging Ashes series and subsequent events. Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were in the recovery phase from wrist injuries, while Mitchell Starc was battling soreness in his groin and shoulder after returning from the UK. Additionally, Glenn Maxwell had aggravated his ankle injury during training before the T20I series in South Africa and had to return home for the birth of his child. In a significant positive development for Australia, Maxwell has now been cleared fit to participate in the India tour. All-rounder Cameron Green, who missed three ODIs against South Africa due to a concussion suffered in the first game, is also expected to be part of the squad against India. Notable absences from the squad include Travis Head and Ashton Agar. Agar had to leave South Africa to be present for the birth of his first child, while Head's participation in the World Cup remains uncertain due to a hand fracture sustained during the ODI series in South Africa.

India's chance of winning: 55%

Australia’s chance of winning: 45%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

KL Rahul, the stand-in captain for Team India in the first two games displayed some fantastic knocks in the 2023 Asia Cup, scoring 169 runs in four matches at 84.50. His unbeaten 111 run knock off 106 balls shut all the critics and cemented his place as India’s No.4. He is expected to hammer over 27.5 runs against Australia in the first ODI.

Travis Head boasts an average of 41.28 in the format. Head accumulated 152 runs in the ODI series against South Africa recently at an healthy average of 50.66. His scores in the four games read 33, 64, 38 & 17* respectively. Bet on Head to score over 31.5 runs against India in the upcoming fixture.

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

Green tracks are a common sight at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, and these pitches tend to offer significant assistance to fast bowlers. Among the 25 ODI matches held at this venue, 15 have concluded in favour of the team batting first, while the remaining 10 have seen victory for the side batting second. On average, teams batting first have posted a score of 272 runs in their first innings at this venue. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on Friday is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius and 81% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

India Player List

KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role KL Rahul (C) Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Tilak Varma Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Washington Sundar Bowler Mohammed Shami Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India beat Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup by 10 wickets to clinch their 8th title. They are riding on confidence at the moment, winning four of the last five games.

Australia Player List

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Aaron Hardie All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tim David Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia are arriving here after suffering three back-to-back losses against South Africa in the format.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia have faced off in 146 ODIs throughout their history. The Aussies have enjoyed the advantage in this contest, emerging victorious in 82 matches, while the Men in Blue have claimed victory in 54 encounters. So far, 10 matches between these two teams have been abandoned.

Total Matches Played: 146 matches

India Won: 54 matches

Australia Won: 82 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 10 match

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to score over 31.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

In the final of the Asia Cup, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill went out to open the innings and the duo stitched an unbroken 51 run stand for the opening wicket. Team India have rested Rohit Sharma for the first two games. Hence, it is likely that Ishan Kishan will replace him at the top. Team India in their last five ODIs registered scores of 147, 121, 80, 2 & 51 runs before suffering their first loss. In each of these five games, barring one, the Men in Blue managed to surpass the total of 31.5 runs before losing their first wicket. Additionally, Kishan and Gill have been in fantastic form and are averaging almost 47.66 & 75.50 currently. Hence, it's quite clear that placing your bet on India to achieve a score exceeding 31.5 runs before losing their initial wicket against Australia in the match is a wise choice.

India vs Australia Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be the top batter for India

Shubman Gill, the young 23-year-old opener emerged as the leading run-getter in the 2023 Asia Cup, scoring 302 runs at 75.50. Gill has been India’s best batter in each of the last two games. Gill is having a year to remember, scoring 1052 runs in 18 ODI innings at an average of 70.13. All that said, Gill is expected to be India’s best batter in the game.

Marnus Labuschagne to be the top batter for Australia

With 283 runs in five games, Marnus was Australia’s top run-getter in the ODI series against South Africa recently. With the help of a century and a fifty, Labuschagne maintained a stellar average of 70.75. Against India in the format, Labuschagne hammered 222 runs at an average of 31.71. Bet on Marnus to be the top batter for Australia in the upcoming contest.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mohammed Siraj to be the top bowler for India

Mohammed Siraj single handedly demolished Sri Lanka’s top-order in the last game, picking up his career best figures of 6 for 21 runs in his 7 over spell. Siraj picked up 10 wickets in four innings at the 2023 Asia Cup and ended the competition being team India’s best bowler. Hence, it would be fair to anticipate that Mohammed Siraj will emerge as Team India’s best bowler in the game.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa displayed an exceptional bowling performance against South Africa. He participated in four games, picking up 8 wickets, the most by an Australian at an economy of 7.00. In the last game, the leg spinner picked up three wickets for 70 runs. This makes him a top bowling prospect for Australia in the game.