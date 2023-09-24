India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Bet Now! India and Australia battle out in the 2nd ODI of Australia tour of India ODI series on Sunday, 24 September 2023. The match is slated at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

After a historical win in the Asia Cup, India started their preparation for the ODI World Cup with a win over Australia at Mohali in the first ODI.

After opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers were spot on with their line and lengths and Mohammad Shami struck early by dismissing Mitchell Marsh. David Warner (52) and Steve Smith (41) steadied the innings and the rest of the batsman unit got off to good starts but failed to convert them into big scores. A late flurry from Pat Cummins (21 runs off 9 balls) propelled Australia to 276/10, Mohammad Shami was highly impactful and finished with career-best figures of 5/51 in ODIs.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 runs of 77 balls) and Shubman Gill (74 runs of 63 balls)l added 142 runs for the first wicket. Adam Zampa then struck back by dismissing Gill and Gaikwad in quick succession. India were in a spot of bother after a good start, but KL Rahul (58 runs off 63 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 runs off 49 balls) ensured India reached the target comfortably as India won the match by five wickets.

Both teams look to find the right combination and get in the groove ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

India's chance of winning: 55%

Australia chance of winning: 45%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form, he scored a match-winning half-century in the first ODI and the surface at Indore is an excellent batting track. If you are looking for a winning bet then this might be the one. Shubman Gill to score over 46.5 runs @ 1.87 (Melbet).

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

The surface at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore is an excellent batting track and the short square boundaries are an added advantage to the batsman. Fast bowlers get some lateral movement early in the innings and spinners will be key in the outcome of the game. In the six ODI matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches and the team batting second won two matches and the average 1st innings score at Indore is 320 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first as the conditions are expected to be overcast and the bowlers can make use of the moisture on the surface.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday, 24 September is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 81% humidity, 40% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with a high probability of rain interruption during the match hours.

India Players List

Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubman Gill Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Ishan Kishan Batter KL Rahul Wicket Keeper Suryakumar Yadav Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Mohammad Shami Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Recent Form

India won four of the last five ODI matches which includes a historic Asia Cup triumph and when it comes to the Aussies they won three of the last five ODI matches.

Australia Players List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

Australia Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role David Warner Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Matthew Short All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia lost four of the last five ODI matches played which includes a series loss against South Africa. Australia won two and lost three of their last five head-to-head matches.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia clashed in 147 ODI matches and Australia won 82 matches, while India managed to win 55 matches and 10 matches ended in no result. India won three of the last five ODI matches played against Australia.

Matches Played: 147 matches

India Won: 55 matches

Australia Won: 82 matches

No Result: 10 matches

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to score over 53.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.85 (Melbet)

India scored 66 runs in the first 10 overs in the 1st ODI and the new opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill looked comfortable against the new ball bowling attack of the Aussies. Considering the surface at Indore, we predict India to score over 53.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.85 (Melbet).

India vs Australia Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be the top batter for India

Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form in One Day Internationals in recent times. He scored a match-winning half-century (74 runs) in the first ODI and he was also the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup scoring 302 runs in six matches. Considering his good run of form, we predict Subhman Gill to be the top batter for India.

David Warner to be the top batter for Australia

David Warner is back to his usual best and he was the top scorer (52 runs) for Australia in the first ODI. Warner scored 206 runs in the ODI series against South Africa. Warner has a phenomenal record against India (1065 runs in 23 matches and 466 runs in 10 matches in India). We believe Warner is the ideal player to bet on to be the top batter for Australia.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be the top bowler for India

Mohammad Shami registered his career-best figures (5/51) in the first ODI and he has a very good record against the Aussies (37 wickets in 22 matches) in One-Day Internationals. We predict Shami to produce another magical spell and be the top bowler for India.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Zampa was instrumental in Australia's series win over India earlier in the year. Zampa was the top bowler (2/57) for Australia in the first ODI. Zampa has picked up 33 wickets in 20 matches against India. Considering his record against India, we predict Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia.