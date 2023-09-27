India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Bet Now! India and Australia battle out in the 3rd ODI of Australia tour of India ODI series on Wednesday, 27 September 2023. The match is slated at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot and the match is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

After a dominant performance in the first ODI, India backed it up with another win in the second ODI at Indore and sealed the series (2-0). Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first and made key changes to the lineup. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early in the innings by Josh Hazlewood, Shubman Gill (104 runs) and Shreyas Iyer (105 runs) added 216 runs for the second wicket and quick fire half centuries from KL Rahul (52 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (72 runs) powered the score to 399/5 in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia fell on the backfoot early in the chase as Prashidh Krishna on his return dismissed Matthew Short (9 runs) and Steve Smith (0 runs) early in the innings. David Warner (53 runs) and Marnus Labuschagne (27 runs) steadied the innings before rain interruption. The target was then revised to 317 runs in 33 overs. Ravichandran Ahswin dismissed Labuschagne, Warner and Josh Inglis in quick succession and Jadeja backed it up with two more wickets. Sean Abbott (54 runs) and Josh Hazlewood (23 runs) added 77 runs for the 9th wicket but the target was way too much for the tail as India bundled out Australia (217/10 in 28.2 overs) and won the match by 99 runs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohi, Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Siraj are expected to return to the lineup, Jasprit Bumrah has been given some time off before the World Cup. On the other end, Australia are expected to bring back Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis in the final ODI in place of Matthew Short and Josh Inglis, while Pat Cummins is likely to be rested for the 3rd ODI.

India's chance of winning: 55%

Australia chance of winning: 45%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form, he scored a match-winning hundred (104 runs) in the last match and he is the leading run-scorer in the series (178 runs). The surface at Rajkot is an excellent batting track. If you are looking for a winning bet then this might be the one. Shubman Gill to score over 48.5 runs @ 1.88 (Melbet).

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

The surface at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot is an excellent batting track. Fast bowlers get some lateral movement early in the innings and spinners will be key in the outcome of the game. In the three ODI matches played at this venue, the team batting first won all the matches and the average 1st innings score at Indore is 311 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Wednesday, 27 September is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 68% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with a high probability of rain interruption during the match hours.

India Players List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubman Gill Batter Rohit Sharma Batter Virat Kohli Batter KL Rahul Wicket-Keeper Shreyas Iyer Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Mohammad Shami Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler

India Recent Form

India won three of the last five ODI matches played against Australia in India and the home team are undefeated in the last three One Day Internationals.

Australia Players List

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

Australia Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role David Warner Batter Mitchell Marsh Batter Steve Smith Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket Keeper Sean Abbott All-rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia lost the last five One Day International matches played (3 matches against South Africa and 2 matches against India) and lost three of the last five ODI matches played in India.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia clashed in 148 ODI matches and Australia won 82 matches, while India managed to win 56 matches and 10 matches ended in no result. India won three of the last five ODI matches played against Australia.

Matches Played: 148 matches

India Won: 56 matches

Australia Won: 82 matches

No Result: 10 matches

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to score over 56.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.85 (Melbet)

India scored 66 runs in the first 10 overs in the 1st ODI and in the 2d ODI the scoring rate was much better as they managed to score 80 runs in the powerplay overs. The surface at Rajkot is a good batting track and with both the Indian openers in top form, we predict India to score over 56.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.85 (Melbet).

India vs Australia Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be the top batter for India

Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form in One Day Internationals in recent times. He scored a match-winning half-century (74 runs) in the first ODI and backed it up with a classical hundred (104 runs) in the last match and he is the leading run-scorer in the series (178 runs). The surface at Rajkot is a flat batting track and with Gill in such good form, we predict Subhman Gill continue his good run of form and be the top batter for India.

David Warner to be the top batter for Australia

David Warner is back to his usual best and he was the top scorer (52 runs) for Australia in the first ODI and he continued his good form in the second ODI scoring another half century (53 runs). Warner has a phenomenal record against India (1118 runs in 24 matches and 519 runs in 11 matches in India). We believe Warner is the ideal player to bet on to be the top batter for Australia.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Mohammad Shami to be the top bowler for India

Mohammad Shami registered his career-best figures (5/51) in the first ODI and backed it up with another match winning spell in the second ODI (1/39). Shami has a very good record against the Aussies (38 wickets in 23 matches) in One-Day Internationals and the last time India played against Australia, Shami was the top bowler. We predict Shami to produce another magical spell and be the top bowler for India.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Zampa was the top bowler (2/57) for Australia in the first ODI and he was economical in the second match (1/67). Zampa has picked up 34 wickets in 21 matches against India. The surface at Rajkot has some turn of offer for the spinners and the conditions are ideal for Zampa. The last time Australia played at Rajkot against India, Zampa was the top bowler for Australia (3/50) and we back Zampa to produce a similar spell this time around and be the top bowler for Australia.