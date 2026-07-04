India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

India will look for yet another series victory when they face New Zealand in the second ODI on 21 January at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Last match was a thrilling encounter where victory was decided in the last over. While playing first, team India put a high score of 349 runs on the board with a smashing double ton of young Shubhman Gill. In this magnificent game of cricket, opener Shubhman Gill smashed an amazing inning of 208 on 149 balls with 9 sixes and had an impressive strike rate of 139.60. This high scoring match reached to trill with 140 runs innings of Michael Bracewell who awakened New Zealand’s hope and took it to the last over. In the last over Shardul Thakur’s yorker length touched his shoes and the result came in India’s favor.

Bet on ODI

Men in blue are already on the front sheet by leading the series with 1-0. Hosts will look to level it by winning the second ODI at Raipur. So we anticipate yet another thrilling encounter between these two.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Without the key players like Kane Williamsan and Tim Southee New Zealand seems underrated over experienced team India. Looking at the records and squad, India is looking more powerful than the visitors. With players like

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill India can crush any bowling attack. India has the upper hand over the visiting team.

Our Prediction

In the last match India smashed a high total but Michael Bracewell almost pulled off the chance from team India but he just fell short in the last over. Good death over bowling by Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur. So we cannot underestimate the guests but looking at the home ground and in form players we anticipate a close victory again for the team India.

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India vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

As far as the upcoming ODI world cup is concerned, this tournament is crucial for both the teams. Recently New Zealand defeated Pakistan on their tour to New Zealand, On the other hand India smashed Sri Lanka at Indian soil. Both the teams would like to win the series to get the physiological benefit before the world cup starts. India wants to take their winning momentum for their Australian tour as well. We predict another series victory for team India.

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Initially this pitch will benefit the bowlers but in the middle overs the pitch tends to get slow. Looking at the records, the team batting second have won 4 matches here out of 6 matches. But overall it's a batting track where we can expect a score of 280+ again.

Weather Forecast

On 21st January there would be no rain obstacle in Raipur. Temperature would be around 31 degree celsius with a humidity of 51%. Wind speed is expected to be around 6 kmph. It looks like good match conditions here.

India Player List

Team India may play with the same squad that played the last match.

Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Ishan Kishan (WC) Batsman Hardik Pandya Batsman Washington Sundar All Rounder Shardul Thakur All Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler

India’s squad for the ODIs:Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill

India Form

Team India in an excellent form. They won all their ODI matches with a good start of the year. Shubhman Gill, the new batting sensation of the team, showed his class in the last match. Experienced Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli strengthening team India’s batting line up. Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav played some brilliant innings recentelly. In bowling Sirag, Thakur and Shami are doing fantastic job.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand is touring India in absence of the senior players like Kane Williams and Tim Southee. Team is expected to play with the same team.

Probable Playing XI:

Devon Conway Batsman Finn Allen Batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Tom Latham © (WK) Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Michael Bracewell Batsman Mitchell Santner All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand’s squad for the ODIs:Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

New Zealand Form

Before their tour to India New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the ODI series. They are playing without some senior players but players like Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen and all rounder Mitchell Santner are in excellent form and keeping the team's hopes alive.

Head to Head

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 114 ODI matches including the last match. Out of these 114 matches, India have won 56 whereas New Zealand have come out victorious on 50 occasions . 5 matches ended without a result. 1 match ended in a tie.

Total ODI played - 114

India won - 56

New Zealand won - 50

No result - 7

Tie - 1

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

India at their home ground are always favorites of bookies as they have outstanding records in the Indian Subcontinent. Most of the bookies gave India the winning odds of near about 1.37. If gamblers like to earn more money they have the option to go with New Zealand with a high odds of 3.18.

India to win @ 1.37

New Zealand to win @ 3.18

India vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Shubhman Gill played brilliantly in the last match as he smashed a double ton. If we talk about the records, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have outstanding ODI records. In the recent series against Sri Lanka Kohli was the highest scorer with 283 runs.

Michael Bracewell and Devon Conway are key players for the Keevies. In the last match Bracewell scored 140 in just 78 balls. Devon Conway smashed 153 runs in the recent series against Pakistan.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

For team India Mohammad Siraj picked 4 wickets in the last match. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav also bowling impressively.

Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson and Daryl Mitchell would be key bowlers for New Zealand as they are bowling with excellent line and length, giving regular breakthroughs and also troubling the Indian batsmen.