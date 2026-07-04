India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

What a great start of the year for team India, after crashing Sri Lanka with 3-0 team India would like to secure another 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand as well. Men in blue are totally dominant in the series as they have an unbeaten 2-0 lead.

Bet on ODI

After winning the high scoring first match by 12 runs, team India invited the guests to bat first in the second ODI. This match was totally bowler's glory where New Zealand bowled out on just 108 runs while playing first. Star of the match was Mohammad Sami who picked 3 important wickets of New Zealand. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar also grabbed 2-2 wickets each. Top Kiwi Batsmen like Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell had disappointing performances throughout the series. Facing the target of 109 India won the game in just 20.1 overs with some good knocks of Rohit Sharma 51 and Shubhman Gill unbeaten 40.

In the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India is looking for another clean sweep of the guests at Holkar Stadium Indore on 24th January. Tom Latham led New Zealand in search of a single satisfactory victory at Indian soil.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

With players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill India can crush any bowling attack. India has the upper hand over the visiting team. On the other hand, with the New Zealand team performing poorly, no Kiwi batsmen got success in playing some impressive innings. They are missing their senior players in this series.

Our Prediction

We have a prediction of a clean sweep of New Zealand by India. The Indian team has a balanced squad and has the advantage of home conditions. Indian won back to back matches, first one as high scoring and second one as bowler’s dominating. Kiwis lost 7 consecutive series here at Indian Soil. We anticipate a match and series victory for team India.

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India vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

New Zealand have lost 7 ODI tournaments in India. In this series India has already 2-0 lead. Recently New Zealand defeated Pakistan on their tour to New Zealand, On the other hand India smashed Sri Lanka at Indian soil. India wants to take their winning momentum for their Australian tour as well. We predict New Zealand’s clean sweep by team India. New Zealand would like to get some physiological benefit by winning this match.

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Holkar Stadium is a batting paradise as the first batting average score is above 290 here. Team India’s highest score is 418 at Indore. Looking at the records, the team batting first have won 3 matches here out of 5 matches. Team winning the toss may like to bat first.

Weather Forecast

Temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius on 24th January. It would be a pleasant day for the game of cricket as there is sunshine and no chances of rain interruption. Humidity will take the test of players as it may be around 61 percent.

India Player List

Team India may play with the same squad that played the last match.

Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Shubman Gill Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Ishan Kishan (WC) Batsman Hardik Pandya Batsman Washington Sundar All Rounder Shardul Thakur All Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Shami Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler

India’s squad for the ODIs:Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill

India Form

Team India in an excellent form. They won all their ODI matches with a good start of the year. Shubhman Gill, the new batting sensation of the team, showed his class in the first match. Experienced Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli strengthening team India’s batting line up. Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav played some brilliant innings recentelly. In bowling Sirag, Thakur and Shami are doing fantastic jobs.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand is touring India in absence of the senior players like Kane Williams and Tim Southee. Team is expected to play with the same team.

Probable Playing XI:

Devon Conway Batsman Finn Allen Batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Tom Latham © (WK) Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Michael Bracewell Batsman Mitchell Santner All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler

New Zealand’s squad for the ODIs:Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham

New Zealand Form

After defeating Pakistan, the team was really confident but they had a disappointing tour in India. Their batsmen failed to put up any good total on the board except Bracewell who played a brilliant knock in the first match. Some senior players are also not with the team.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 115 ODI matches. Out of these 115 matches, India have won 57 matches on the other hand New Zealand has the upper hand in 50 matches. At India’s home ground New Zealand lost all 7 ODI series.

Total ODI played - 115

India won - 57

New Zealand won - 50

No result - 7

Tie - 1

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

There is a decent difference in the odds that both the teams have. India have winning odds of 1.36 on the other hand New Zealand is getting high odds of 3.16. Looking at New Zealand's recent performance, gamblers would avoid putting some money on them.

India to win @ 1.36

New Zealand to win @ 3.16

India vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

New batting sensation Shubhman Gill smashed a double ton in the first match and scored 40 not out in the second match. If we talk about the records, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have outstanding ODI records.

Michael Bracewell and Devon Conway are key players for the Kiwis. In the last match Bracewell scored 140 in just 78 balls. Devon Conway smashed 153 runs in the recent series against Pakistan.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami and Siraj bowled well throughout the series. Mohammad Siraj picked 4 wickets in the first match. Shami crushed Kiwis by grabbing 3 important wickets.

Lockie Ferguson and Henry Shipley would be key bowlers for New Zealand as they are bowling with excellent line and length, giving regular breakthroughs and also troubling the Indian batsmen.