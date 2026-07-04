India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

After smashing Sri Lanka in the T20 series and winning the first series of 2023 India is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in ODI series. India played really well in the T20 series, after losing the 2nd match the team put up a big total of 228 runs in the third match. Surya Kumar Yadav played a brilliant smashing inning of 112 runs in just 51 deliveries with 9 sixes. Sri Lanka bowled out in just 137 runs. By winning the match with 91 runs Men in blue named the series with 2-1.

Bet on ODI

Now both the teams are ready to face each other in a crucial ODI series. First encounter will take place on 10th Jan 2023 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma coming back into the side and going to lead the team yet again. Sri Lanka will be led by Dasun Shanaka. The ODI world cup will also be scheduled this year so this series is crucial for both the teams as far as their practice and confidence is concerned. Team India is looking to seal yet another series victory at their home ground. Last time both the teams faced each other in 2021 when the Indian team won the series 2-1 at the tour to Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of winning

Sri Lanka has some trouble in Indian Spin friendly pitches. Sri Lanka did not look good in the recent series except the 2nd match. Team India is in amazing form and senior players also joined to strengthen the batting line and bowling attack. Keeping eyes on the upcoming ODI World Cup, this series is crucial for both the teams.

Now with senior players, home ground and looking at records against Sri Lanka, India has more advantages over the visitors. India has 84% chances of winning the game whereas guests have 21% chances of victory.

Our Prediction

We predict an easy victory for team India because the team has a very good and strong side, playing at home ground and confidence is really high with winning the T20 series victory as well as good performances against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

India to win - 1.25

Sri Lanka to win - 3.85

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs Sri Lanka Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This series is going to be a crucial one as far as the ODI world cup is concerned because that tournament will be played in the same conditions. This young brigade has the ability to beat Sri Lanka yet again in one more series. Surya Kumar Yadav is not an amazing knock. Shubhman Gill and Shreyash Ayyar have played some good innings in the previous matches. Mohammad Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur have bowled well recently. Washington Sunder did well with the bat and bowl against Bangladesh. Bumrah’s presence will also make the bowling attack sharpen. India may name this series 2-1 or whitewash 3-0.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Barsapara Cricket Stadium has a balanced track where both bowlers and batsmen will get equal opportunities. It is considered to be slow pitch so we expect 250-260 runs for the team playing first. It is a decent total here because slow outfield and little bit turn may trouble the team facing the target.

Weather Report

On Tuesday it will be a clear sky in Guwahati and good match conditions. Temperature is expected to be 27 degree celsius. No chance of raining but humidity may take a test for the players as the humidity will be near about 70%. Wind may blow with the speed of 5 KMPH.

India Player List

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer have been included in the team for the ODI series. Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan are not in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah came into the side after a long time. He will make the bowling attack stronger along with Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Sami and Washington Sunder.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma(c) Batsman Shubhman Gill Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Washington Sundar All Rounder Yajuvendra Chahal Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jaspreet Bumrah Bowler

India’s updated squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

India Team Form

Team India did well in the recent series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. They also grabbed the T20 series against Sri Lanka. So Men in blue had a fantastic year 2022 and started 2023 with a series victory. India played 24 ODIs in 2022, including a home series against West Indies and South Africa. India won 5 out of 6 home games. As far as batting is concerned Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Surya Kumar Yadav are in great form and in Bowling team consists of top players like Jaspreet Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Sami and Yujvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lankan team has no big change in T20 team for the ODIs. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Island team. Avishka Fernando may be included in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Avishka Fernando All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lankasquad for ODI series against India:Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Team Form

The Sri Lankan team looks out of form on their tour to India. They lost the T20 series 2-1. Their record at Indian pitches is not so well. They never combat team India except the 2nd T20 match. Team is more dependable on Captain Dasun Shanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

India has always been strong against Sri Lanka as men in blue won 93 ODI matches out of 162. Sri Lanka got success on 57 occasions, 11 matches ended with no result and 1 match ended with a tie.

Total ODI matches played – 162

India won – 93

Sri Lanka won – 57

No Result – 11

Tie - 1

India vs Sri Lanka Betting odds

Looking at Sri Lanka’s poor performance in recent years, team India is the favorite of bookies. The Sri Lankan team has struggled with the ODI format for the last few years. They managed to draw the ODI series played against Afghanistan recently. Bookies have given odds of 1.25 for team India’s victory, on the other hand Sri Lanka is getting high odds 3.85 as they had very little chance of winning the game.

India to win - 1.25

Sri Lanka to win - 3.85

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer, the leading run scorer for India in 2022, is looking forward to carrying that momentum in 2023. He has scored 429 runs in the last 9 ODI games. Former Captain Virat Kohli smashed 12344 runs in 262 One Day International matches with an average of 57.68. Ishan Kishan just made a double ton against Bangladesh.

Caption Dasun Shanaka is in brilliant form. In the last ODI series between both the teams, Avishka Fernando was the leading run scorer, with 159 runs in the 3 innings at an average of 53. Team also needs some good innings from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowler

Star pacer Jaspreet Bumrah came back into the side. Washington Sundar has been successful in the role of an all rounder. In the 8 One Day International matches Sundar took 8 wickets and also scored 94 runs. Mohammad Siraj, Sami and Chahal have the ability to make the batsmen trouble.

For Sri Lanka Dilshan Madushanka bowled well in the recent series. Wanindu Hasaranga has been looking in good form since last year and is constantly picking wickets in both T20s and ODIs. Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha are also countable bowlers as far as the Sri Lankan bowling attack is concerned.