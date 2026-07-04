India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The third and final ODI of the current series will take place at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on January 15, 2023, pitting India against Sri Lanka. Since allowing Sri Lanka to only win one game during the tour, the hosts have completely dominated the guests throughout the entire series.

Bet on ODI

When bowling first in the previous match, India was able to bowl out Sri Lanka in 39.4 overs while holding the opposition to just 215 runs. The top scorer for Sri Lanka's team was Nuwanidu Fernando, who totalled 50 runs. Kusal Mendis also contributed 34 runs to the score.

For India, the two bowlers of choice were Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj. In ten and five and a half overs, respectively, they each claimed three wickets.

The series' hosts struggled to bat against Sri Lankan bowlers while attempting to reach a modest target, but they were able to do so in 43.2 overs thanks to KL Rahul's shrewd 64 runs off of 103 balls.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

After winning two straight games against the guests, India has already won the series. In the T20 series, which they won by a score of 2-1, they also completely outclassed them. In the upcoming ODI series, India will try to completely destroy Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, the Indian team has been thrashing Sri Lanka throughout this tour. They had already lost the T20i series against India, and now they had also lost the ODI series. On January 15, 2023, Sri Lanka will attempt to win the final game of the series and secure their first ODI series victory.

We are placing our trust in India for the upcoming third ODI because of the country's ongoing winning trend. As a result, we forecast that India has a 90/10 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

According to the recent matches of the tour, India is unquestionably the stronger team than Sri Lanka in this situation. Sri Lanka is not able to score or defend on this Indian surface against this Indian side. Although they did some fighting for the hosts, it wasn't enough to put them on the winning side.

India will prevail, according to our prediction.

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India vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We can evidently see that India has higher odds of winning the final encounter against Sri Lanka as they are already in the winning position.

Furthermore, we noticed that Sri Lankan batsmen were able to score big runs in just one match, which they won throughout the tour.

Hence, if Sri Lanka bats first in the 3rd ODI, we expect them to score 250 runs. If India bats first, the expected first-innings score is 310 plus the 50-over quota.

In this match, Indian players KL Rahul and Mohammad Siraj should be kept an eye on.

In the current ODI series, KL Rahul has played two innings. With 103 runs at an average of 103, he ranks second in the series and for India in terms of run scoring. In the upcoming match, we predict he will score the most runs for India. We are going with Mohammad Siraj to be the top wicket-taker for India because he has five wickets for team India in this series.

With 110 runs, Dasun Shanaka has scored the most runs for Sri Lanka in this series, just 110 behind Virat Kohli in the list of players with the most runs. In the upcoming game, we hope he will once again lead Sri Lanka in runs scored. Our choice for Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker is Kasun Rajitha, who has four wickets in the last two games.

We choose KL Rahul for the Player of the Match honour because he has the highest average in the current ODI series.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

At the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the third and final meeting between the teams will take place. The second One Day International game at the venue will take place on January 15, 2023. West Indies and India played their first One Day International in 2018, and it was a low-scoring contest with West Indies being bowled out for just 104 runs. The playing surface supports both spins and bounces simultaneously, so we anticipate that spinners will enjoy playing here. In light of this, we can anticipate that the team that wins the toss will decide to bowl in the following game.

Weather Report

Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium is expected to experience weather with a maximum temperature of 28°c. A wind flow will be present, which may aid seamers in gaining some swing. The teams do not need to worry about DLS and par score because the chances of rain are extremely slim. This should be the perfect weather for a cricket match.

India Player List

India Squad - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma Captain KL Rahul Wicket Keeper Virat Kohli Batsman Mohammed Shami Bowler Shreyas Iyer Batsman Hardik Pandya Bowling All-rounder Axar Patel Bowling All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Shubman Gill Batsman Umran Malik Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

This Indian team has been dominating Sri Lanka at the beginning of the year, first winning a T20 series and now an ODI series. No one would be wrong if they declared India the best ODI team in the world.

The Indian team will be led by Rohit Sharma going forward. In the Indian squad, Virat Kohli is a player to keep an eye on. In the first ODI, he batted first and produced a strong 113-run innings. For his three wickets and outstanding bowling performance in the second ODI, Kuldeep Yadav was named Man of the Match.

Overall, India appears to be in excellent form and is well-positioned to win the third one-day international and sweep Sri Lanka in the series.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka squad - Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pathum Nissanka

With a half-century in his debut match against India, Nuwanidu Fernando had a spectacular debut. He must now perform against India in order to earn a spot on the team.

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Dasun Shanaka Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Charith Asalanka Batsman Avishka Fernando Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva Batting All-rounder Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Chamika Karunaratne Batting All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowling All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka's performance in this series has been appalling. Even though they had players like Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis on this tour, they were only able to win once. Their performance in the ODI matches is the same as it was in the T20i series after they were destroyed.

In order for Sri Lanka to succeed, both the bowlers and the batsmen must step up their game. The batsmen have not been successful in scoring enough runs. The Sri Lankan player who has scored the most runs in the ODI series has 110 runs to his name, but he has not yet recorded a victory. Additionally, bowlers were unable to secure wickets.

In the upcoming game against India, Sri Lanka needs both departments to come out firing if they want to win and record their first victory.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Matches between India vs Sri Lanka - 164 Matches

Won by India - 95 Matches

Won by Sri Lanka - 57 Matches

Tied - 1 Match

No Result - 11 Matches

India vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

After taking the team's performance and potential outcomes into account, India has 100% of the betting odds in their favour. Compared to India's 1.2% chance, Sri Lanka has a 4.5% chance of winning. The performance of the team in previous contests, player histories, the surface of the field, and other factors was taken into consideration when calculating these odds.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

In the ODI series, KL Rahul has scored the second-most runs for India. Additionally, he appeared to be in excellent form during the most recent ODI game, and we are confident that he will maintain this form during the third game.

In the second ODI, Nuwanidu Fernando displayed some resiliency against the Indian bowling attack. He will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs by opening for Sri Lanka.

In this series, Dasun Shanaka has scored the second-most runs, and he will likely continue to do so in the upcoming game against India.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga needs to step up to restrict the India batters. He is expected to take 1 or more wickets.

In the second ODI, Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj claimed three wickets. He's back on the Indian panel now, and he won't leave that position without a fight. At a bare minimum, we anticipate him to take two wickets.