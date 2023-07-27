India vs West Indies Match Prediction

WI

22%

Chance of Winning

IND

78%

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Odi

Kensington Oval

India defeated West Indies 1-0 in the two-match Test series when the second Test at Trinidad's Queen Park Oval was drawn on Tuesday with no action possible on the final day owing to rain. On day 5, the West Indies needed 289 runs to tie the series while India needed eight wickets to win. However, none did because of the venue's intense rain, which compelled both captains to end the game early.

Man of the match Mohammad Siraj did his career best performance by picking 5 wickets at the expense of 60 runs in 23.4 overs. With 16 points, India is now ranked second in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 points table, while West Indies is ranked fifth with 4 points.

Now both the teams will face each other in white ball cricket and action is shifted to Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados where first ODI will take place on 27th July. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in blue, Shai Hope will take the command of the Caribbean team in place of Kraigg Brathwaite.

Facts

  • India have the high momentum after grabbing the Test series with 1-0.
  • Men in blue whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand but they lost against Australia in the recent ODI series.
  • India have a physiological advantage as they have defeated the West Indies in back to back 8 ODI matches.
  • With in-form players like Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, Surya Kumar Yadav India has a strong batting line up.

India vs West Indies Chance of winning

Mein in blue will like to keep the same winning spirit alive in the white ball format as well. Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli are outstanding. Return of Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav will strengthen the middle order. In the bowling department Mohammad Siraj and Umran Malik will take the command of pace attack whereas Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal will get the turn to spin the game. On the other hand West Indies continue with their poor show in batting and bowling. Despite playing at the home ground, Shai Hope’s team is not in a good shape.

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India vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We predict this series with a result of 2-1 where Team India will have an upper hand. Players like Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas and Alzarri Joseph are key players to watch out for.

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados doesn’t have a good batting track as there is issue in ball coming on the bat. At a slow pitch like this it's always tough to bat on when you will have very less short pitch and half pitch deliveries. In the second inning it gets more tough so the team winning the toss would like to bat first and put 280+ runs on the board.

Weather Report

On 27th July forecast prediction there at Barbados. Sky will be partially cloudy throughout the day. Temperature is expected to be around 31 degree celsius and humidity will be around 79%.

India Player List

India Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Rohit Sharma (C)

Batsman

Virat Kohli

Batsman

Shubhman Gill

Batsman

Surya Kumar Yadav

Batsman

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Batsman

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batsman

Ravindra Jadeja

All Rounder

Hardik Pandya

All Rounder

Yajuvendra Chahal

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj

Bowler

Umran Malik

Bowler

India squad for the ODIs:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

India Team Form

Team India are in brilliant form as they whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand but they had a tough time against Australia. Players like Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill are in amazing touch.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Shai Hope (Captain & WK)

Batsman

Rovman Powell

Batsman

Brandon King

Batsman

Shimron Hetmyer

All Rounder

Alick Athanaze

Batsman

Kyle Mayers

Batsman

Jayden Seales

Batsman

Yannic Cariah

All Rounder

Alzarri Joseph

All Rounder

Oshane Thomas

Bowler

Romario Shephard

Bowler

West Indiessquad for ODIs:Rovman Powell (VC), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Oshane Thomas

West Indies Team Form

The West Indies team has low confidence as they lost the recent test series. If we talk about ODIs, they lost against India and South Africa the previous year and won only against UAE. Team failed to qualify for the One Day International World Cup as well.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 136 ODI matches in which India won 67 matches, on the other hand West Indies were the champion in 63. Two matches ended with a tie and one had no result.

  • Total ODI Matches played – 136
  • India won – 67
  • West Indies won - 63
  • Tie - 2
  • No Result - 1

India vs West Indies Betting odds

Having an eye on the current form West Indies does not match to India’s standard in every part of the game. Despite playing in the foreign conditions, India is outstanding as we have seen in the test series. So Men in blue are getting winning odds 1.23 in comparison to the WI’s 4.40 victory odds.

  • India to win @ 1.23
  • West Indies to win @ 4.40

India vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Looking at the recent form of Yashashvi Jaiswal, he will be the key player for India. After playing some brilliant knocks in the IPL, he smashed 171 runs in his debut test match and a fantastic fifty in the second test match. Another player to watch out for is Mr. 360 degree Surya Kumar Yadav who has the ability to play all around the ground and may trouble the West Indies players a lot.

West Indies team will rely on the opening batsmen Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. Team needs a good opening partnership with these two to put the challenging score on the board.

India vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Mohammad Siraj will take the command of the Indian pace attack, and the team will rely on him for some early breakthrough. Yajuvendra Chahal may trouble the opponents with his spin bowling in the middle overs

The West Indies team will depend on some good spells from Alzarri Joseph. He has picked 16 wickets against India in 10 ODI matches.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: India

Team India had an impressive performance in all formats of the game. They want to continue playing with a winning attitude in the white ball format as well. Outstanding players include Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The middle order will be strengthened by Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav's return. Mohammad Siraj, Umran Malik, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal have the ability to have control over Caribbean batters. West Indies, on the other hand, had a very disappointing season, even though they failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup. Having these in mind, Team India has several advantages over hosts and we predict an easy victory in this game.

  • India to win @ 1.23
  • West Indies to win @ 4.40
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Shankar Shekh

Sportscafe's author

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