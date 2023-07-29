IND (India) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
WI
14%
Chance of Winning
IND
86%
Odi
Kensington Oval
Now both the teams will encounter in the second match of the series on Saturday at the same Bridgetown venue. Hosts would like to win the match to keep alive the series and have a 1-1 level, Whereas Men in Blue would love to take an unbeaten 2-0 lead.
Facts
- After diminishing the hosts in tests, Indian are ahead with 1-0 in ODIs as well.
- India continues their clinical performance against West Indies once as they have defeated them in 9 ODI matches in a row.
- West Indies won only one match against India in 13 matches they played at home conditions.
- India have also defeated Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series.
India vs West Indies Chance of winning
Team India is in amazing form as we have seen in tests and 1st ODI. On the other hand West has an inexperienced team that has failed in both the formats.They had a poor show in both batting and bowling. Despite playing at the home ground, Shai Hope’s team is not in a good shape. India have 85% winning chances on the other hand West Indies have only 15% victory prediction.
India vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Kuldeep Yadav was the top bowler in the last game with 4 wickets, we expect the same with this spinner. Gamblers may count on him. Ishan Kishan had a brilliant fifty in the last game. From WI side Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie are few players on which team will depend for a crucial victory. Despite playing at the home conditions, we predict a complete whitewash of the Caribbean team.
India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
There are tough betting conditions at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Ball is not properly coming on the bat as we have seen in the previous low scoring match. A 250+ score will have a good chase. Team winning the toss would like to bat first because conditions will be more challenging in the second innings.
Weather Report
At Barbados forecast prediction on Saturday. Sky will be partially cloudy throughout the day. Temperature is expected to be around 30 degree celsius and humidity will be around 81%.
India Player List
India Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Rohit Sharma (C)
|
Batsman
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batsman
|
Shubhman Gill
|
Batsman
|
Surya Kumar Yadav
|
Batsman
|
Ishan Kishan (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All Rounder
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All Rounder
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All Rounder
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
India squad for the ODIs:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
India Team Form
Team India is in excellent shape, as evidenced by their tour of Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but they struggled against Australia. Players with incredible touch include Ishan Kishan, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubhman Gill.
West Indies Player List
West Indies Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shai Hope (Captain & WK)
|
Batsman
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batsman
|
Brandon King
|
Batsman
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All Rounder
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batsman
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batsman
|
Dominic Drakes
|
All Rounder
|
Yannic Cariah
|
All Rounder
|
Romario Shephard
|
All Rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indiessquad for ODIs:Rovman Powell (VC), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Oshane Thomas
West Indies Team Form
Due to their recent test series defeat, the West Indies team lacks confidence. In ODIs the year before, they had only defeated the UAE and lost to both India and South Africa. Team also failed to earn a spot in the One Day International World Cup. In the previous match they have not touched the 30 overs mark in a 50 over match and bowled out in just 23 overs.
India vs West Indies Head to Head
India and West Indies have faced each other in 137 ODI matches in which India won 68 matches, on the other hand West Indies were the champions in 63. Two matches ended with a tie and one had no result.
- Total ODI Matches played – 137
- India won – 68
- West Indies won - 63
- Tie - 2
- No Result - 1
India vs West Indies Betting odds
Looking at the current state of the game, West Indies cannot compete with India on all fronts. India is exceptional despite playing in unfamiliar settings, as we have witnessed in the test series. In contrast to the WI's 4.40 winning odds, Men in Blue are given odds of 1.23.
- India to win @ 1.23
- West Indies to win @ 7.00
India vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen
The in-form players from the Indian side, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav are the key players to watch out for. Ishan had a fantastic fifty in the previous game. Surya Kumar Yadav can play wherever on the pitch and may cause a lot of problems for the West Indies players. He was outstanding in the recent ODIs and T20s he played.
Skipper Shai Hope is a big hope for the Caribbean at their home ground. When the whole team struggled at Kensington Oval’s slow pitch, he scored 43 runs on 45 balls. Looking at the current form Alick Athanaze will be another key batter for hosts.
India vs West Indies Top Team Bowler
Indian Spin Duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive again at Caribbean pitches.They both showed the pavilion’s way to 4 and 3 West Indies players respectively in the previous match played at the same venue.
Gudakesh Motie had an economical and effective spell in the last match and grabbed 2 wickets with the expense of 26 runs in 6.5 overs with an economy of 3.80. The right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales will be another reliable player to watch out for.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
India comprehensively outplayed West Indies in the initial stage of the series and West Indies never had a chance to win. India took control of the first ODI early on and never let West Indies get back into the game. Men in blue want to continue playing with a winning attitude to take an unbeaten lead very early. West Indies won only one match against India in 13 matches they played at home conditions. Careebians failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup as well. We anticipate an easy victory for the subcontinent team.
- India to win @ 1.23
- West Indies to win @ 7.00