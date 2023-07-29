IND (India) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction WI 14 % Chance of Winning IND 86 % Bet Now! West Indies continued their poor performance in the white ball format as well. In the commencement match of the ODI series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados caribbean team just bowled out on 114 runs in 23 overs. Skipper Shai Hope was the top scorer with 47 runs. In the 50 overs game the team failed to play till 30 overs. After the test series Ravindra Jadeja again impressed with the ball as he picked 3 wickets and his partner Kuldeep Yadav was outstanding with 4 for 6. Thanks to 52 runs inning from Opener Ishan Kishan, India achieved the target in just 22.5 overs having 5 wickets in hand. Now both the teams will encounter in the second match of the series on Saturday at the same Bridgetown venue. Hosts would like to win the match to keep alive the series and have a 1-1 level, Whereas Men in Blue would love to take an unbeaten 2-0 lead.

India vs West Indies Chance of winning

Team India is in amazing form as we have seen in tests and 1st ODI. On the other hand West has an inexperienced team that has failed in both the formats.They had a poor show in both batting and bowling. Despite playing at the home ground, Shai Hope’s team is not in a good shape. India have 85% winning chances on the other hand West Indies have only 15% victory prediction.

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India vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kuldeep Yadav was the top bowler in the last game with 4 wickets, we expect the same with this spinner. Gamblers may count on him. Ishan Kishan had a brilliant fifty in the last game. From WI side Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie are few players on which team will depend for a crucial victory. Despite playing at the home conditions, we predict a complete whitewash of the Caribbean team.

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

There are tough betting conditions at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Ball is not properly coming on the bat as we have seen in the previous low scoring match. A 250+ score will have a good chase. Team winning the toss would like to bat first because conditions will be more challenging in the second innings.

Weather Report

At Barbados forecast prediction on Saturday. Sky will be partially cloudy throughout the day. Temperature is expected to be around 30 degree celsius and humidity will be around 81%.

India Player List

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shubhman Gill Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Ishan Kishan (wk) Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All Rounder Hardik Pandya All Rounder Shardul Thakur All Rounder Mukesh Kumar Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the ODIs:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

India Team Form

Team India is in excellent shape, as evidenced by their tour of Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but they struggled against Australia. Players with incredible touch include Ishan Kishan, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubhman Gill.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shai Hope (Captain & WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Brandon King Batsman Shimron Hetmyer All Rounder Alick Athanaze Batsman Kyle Mayers Batsman Dominic Drakes All Rounder Yannic Cariah All Rounder Romario Shephard All Rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indiessquad for ODIs:Rovman Powell (VC), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Oshane Thomas

West Indies Team Form

Due to their recent test series defeat, the West Indies team lacks confidence. In ODIs the year before, they had only defeated the UAE and lost to both India and South Africa. Team also failed to earn a spot in the One Day International World Cup. In the previous match they have not touched the 30 overs mark in a 50 over match and bowled out in just 23 overs.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

India and West Indies have faced each other in 137 ODI matches in which India won 68 matches, on the other hand West Indies were the champions in 63. Two matches ended with a tie and one had no result.

Total ODI Matches played – 137

India won – 68

West Indies won - 63

Tie - 2

No Result - 1

India vs West Indies Betting odds

Looking at the current state of the game, West Indies cannot compete with India on all fronts. India is exceptional despite playing in unfamiliar settings, as we have witnessed in the test series. In contrast to the WI's 4.40 winning odds, Men in Blue are given odds of 1.23.

India to win @ 1.23

West Indies to win @ 7.00

India vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

The in-form players from the Indian side, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav are the key players to watch out for. Ishan had a fantastic fifty in the previous game. Surya Kumar Yadav can play wherever on the pitch and may cause a lot of problems for the West Indies players. He was outstanding in the recent ODIs and T20s he played.

Skipper Shai Hope is a big hope for the Caribbean at their home ground. When the whole team struggled at Kensington Oval’s slow pitch, he scored 43 runs on 45 balls. Looking at the current form Alick Athanaze will be another key batter for hosts.

India vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Indian Spin Duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive again at Caribbean pitches.They both showed the pavilion’s way to 4 and 3 West Indies players respectively in the previous match played at the same venue.

Gudakesh Motie had an economical and effective spell in the last match and grabbed 2 wickets with the expense of 26 runs in 6.5 overs with an economy of 3.80. The right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales will be another reliable player to watch out for.