IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IND 33 % Chance of Winning AUS 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Following a one-off Test match, India and Australia Women will kick off the limited overs leg with the first One-Day International on December 28th. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on Friday, with the contest scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance Winning

Australia Women and India women are set to collide in a three-match ODI series which counts towards the ICC Women's Championship. The two rivals faced off in a one-off Test in the past week, where the hosts India registered a historic victory.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the Test by eight wickets to register India's first ever victory over Australia in the longer format. After dismissing the visitors for 219, India went on to post 406 on the back of Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 70s. The hosts then bowled out the opponents for 261 before chasing down 75 with ease. Sneh Rana was the player of the match for her 3 for 56 and 4 for 63 in two innings.

Talking about the ICC Women's Championship, the top five teams on the table will qualify for the next Women's ODI World Cup directly. The world champions Australia are second with 18 points from 12 games, having won eight and lost two matches. India women are placed sixth with 15 points after nine matches. They have won seven games and have lost just once.

India's previous assignment in the fifty-over format came in July when they toured Bangladesh. They lost the opening game by 40 runs before winning the second by a comprehensive margin of 108 runs. The third game ended in a tie and the series was drawn. Australia women last played ODIs against West Indies in October at home. They won the first and third ODI by eight wickets while the second game was washed out.

Australia women may have lost the Test against India but they remain favourites heading into the first ODI. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the series opener.

India Women's chance of winning: 33%

Australia Women’s chance of winning: 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 129 runs in three ODIs she has played this year. She was excellent in both the Tests recently, scoring two fifties. You can bank on her to score over 20.5 runs in the first innings.

Ellyse Perry has been one of the most reliable players in the game. She has scored 340 runs in the last nine ODIs at an average of 68 and strike rate 87. Bet on Perry to score over 20.5 runs in the first innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Australia Women 2.22 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted just five women's ODIs. In men's cricket, the team batting first has won 16 out of 28 games. The pitch could get slower as the game goes on and that makes having runs on the board a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be partly sunny on Thursday afternoon and clear in the evening. The match should be unaffected as there is no forecast for rain. The temperature is likely to range between 26-35 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 24 kmph.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicketkeeper Jemimah Rodrigues All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) All-rounder Harleen Deol All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Renuka Singh Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

India Women Recent Form

The last ODI series India women played was a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh away from home. They were bowled out for 113 in the first game, losing by 40 runs. The second match had Jemimah Rodrigues score 86 and pick four wickets as they won by 108 runs. India were bowled out for 225 while chasing in the third game, with the match getting tied.

Australia Women Players List

Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alyssa Healy (capt) Wicket-keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Recent Form

Australia Women defeated West Indies by 2-0 in their previous ODI series. They bowled out the opponents for just 83 in the first game and chased it down by eight wickets. In the third game, they only had to chase 104, which they did in 15.3 overs.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between these two teams in ODIs is extremely lopsided. There have been 50 clashes between them, with Australia Women coming out victorious 40 times and India winning just 10.

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

India Women to hit score over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ XX (Parimatch)

India have a strong top order comprising Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues. Both the openers are quick scorers and Wankhede is a very good venue for batting. You can bet on India Women to score over 44.5 runs in the powerplay.

India Women vs Australia Women Odi Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.502 Bet Now!

India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women

Smriti Mandhana has an outstanding record in fifty-over cricket. She has scored over 3100 runs in the format at an average of 43 while striking at 83. She has five hundreds and 26 fifties in ODIs. Bet on Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Australia Women

Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent batters in the game and will be a key in this match. The left-hand batter has amassed 2137 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 53 and strike rate of 86. Mooney has three centuries and 14 half centuries in this format.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women

The right arm seamer, known for her ability to swing the ball upfront, has done well in white-ball cricket. Renuka Singh has taken 18 wickets in just seven ODIs at an average of 14.88, including three four-wicket hauls. Back her to be the top bowler for India Women.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Australia Women

The off-spin all-rounder Ash Gardner has a good record in the fifty-over format. She has 74 wickets from 56 innings at an economy of 4.10. She picked five wickets in the recent Test match. Back Gardner to be the top Australia bowler in this match.