IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction
IND
33%
Chance of Winning
AUS
67%
Odi
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- In September 2021, India women became the team to end Australia's record 26-match winning streak.
- Beth Mooney has scored 386 runs in the last 10 ODI innings at an average of 96 and strike rate of 92.
India Women vs Australia Women Chance Winning
Australia Women and India women are set to collide in a three-match ODI series which counts towards the ICC Women's Championship. The two rivals faced off in a one-off Test in the past week, where the hosts India registered a historic victory.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the Test by eight wickets to register India's first ever victory over Australia in the longer format. After dismissing the visitors for 219, India went on to post 406 on the back of Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 70s. The hosts then bowled out the opponents for 261 before chasing down 75 with ease. Sneh Rana was the player of the match for her 3 for 56 and 4 for 63 in two innings.
Talking about the ICC Women's Championship, the top five teams on the table will qualify for the next Women's ODI World Cup directly. The world champions Australia are second with 18 points from 12 games, having won eight and lost two matches. India women are placed sixth with 15 points after nine matches. They have won seven games and have lost just once.
India's previous assignment in the fifty-over format came in July when they toured Bangladesh. They lost the opening game by 40 runs before winning the second by a comprehensive margin of 108 runs. The third game ended in a tie and the series was drawn. Australia women last played ODIs against West Indies in October at home. They won the first and third ODI by eight wickets while the second game was washed out.
Australia women may have lost the Test against India but they remain favourites heading into the first ODI. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the series opener.
- India Women's chance of winning: 33%
- Australia Women’s chance of winning: 67%
India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips
Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 129 runs in three ODIs she has played this year. She was excellent in both the Tests recently, scoring two fifties. You can bank on her to score over 20.5 runs in the first innings.
Ellyse Perry has been one of the most reliable players in the game. She has scored 340 runs in the last nine ODIs at an average of 68 and strike rate 87. Bet on Perry to score over 20.5 runs in the first innings.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs
Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs
Most Sixes: Australia Women
India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted just five women's ODIs. In men's cricket, the team batting first has won 16 out of 28 games. The pitch could get slower as the game goes on and that makes having runs on the board a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.
Weather Report
The weather in Mumbai is expected to be partly sunny on Thursday afternoon and clear in the evening. The match should be unaffected as there is no forecast for rain. The temperature is likely to range between 26-35 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 24 kmph.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
All-rounder
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Harleen Deol
|
All-rounder
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sneh Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
All-rounder
|
Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
|
Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
India Women Recent Form
The last ODI series India women played was a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh away from home. They were bowled out for 113 in the first game, losing by 40 runs. The second match had Jemimah Rodrigues score 86 and pick four wickets as they won by 108 runs. India were bowled out for 225 while chasing in the third game, with the match getting tied.
Australia Women Players List
Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Alyssa Healy (capt)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
Australia Women Recent Form
Australia Women defeated West Indies by 2-0 in their previous ODI series. They bowled out the opponents for just 83 in the first game and chased it down by eight wickets. In the third game, they only had to chase 104, which they did in 15.3 overs.
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record
The head to head record between these two teams in ODIs is extremely lopsided. There have been 50 clashes between them, with Australia Women coming out victorious 40 times and India winning just 10.
India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
India Women to hit score over 44.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ XX (Parimatch)
India have a strong top order comprising Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues. Both the openers are quick scorers and Wankhede is a very good venue for batting. You can bet on India Women to score over 44.5 runs in the powerplay.
India Women vs Australia Women
Odi
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women
Smriti Mandhana has an outstanding record in fifty-over cricket. She has scored over 3100 runs in the format at an average of 43 while striking at 83. She has five hundreds and 26 fifties in ODIs. Bet on Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women.
Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Australia Women
Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent batters in the game and will be a key in this match. The left-hand batter has amassed 2137 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 53 and strike rate of 86. Mooney has three centuries and 14 half centuries in this format.
India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers
Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women
The right arm seamer, known for her ability to swing the ball upfront, has done well in white-ball cricket. Renuka Singh has taken 18 wickets in just seven ODIs at an average of 14.88, including three four-wicket hauls. Back her to be the top bowler for India Women.
Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Australia Women
The off-spin all-rounder Ash Gardner has a good record in the fifty-over format. She has 74 wickets from 56 innings at an economy of 4.10. She picked five wickets in the recent Test match. Back Gardner to be the top Australia bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- India Women to win the match @ 2.50 PARIMATCH
- Australia Women to win the match @ 1.49 PARIMATCH
Parimatch