IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IND 34 % Chance of Winning AUS 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The ongoing Australia Women Tour of India will witness India Women and Australia Women lock horns for the final One Day International match of the series on January 2, 2024. The clash is going to be hosted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and is scheduled to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

The ongoing Australia Women Tour of India will witness India Women and Australia Women lock horns for the final One Day International match of the series on January 2, 2024. The clash is going to be hosted at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and is scheduled to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women have already brought home the One Day International series victory as they bested the India Women squad by a considerable margin. Australia made it look rather easy in the initial match as they showcased an impressive chase. India won the toss and opted to bat first, which seemed to be the right decision at the time as they went on to post a respectable total of 282/8. In their attempt to defend the score, things took a downturn as they found themselves unable to curtail the opposition’s scoring despite having captured four crucial wickets. Australia finished the match well within allotted time and emerged victorious by a margin of six wickets with 21 balls remaining.

In the following match, India slipped up once more and allowed Australia to walk away with the series without taking it to a tie-breaker. The latter won the toss this time around and tasked India with fielding first. Australia mustered a total of 258/8 by the end of 50 overs which seemed to be within reach for the Indian side. However, after an intense chase, India fell short by a razor thin margin of three runs with two wickets still in hand.

Australia Women chance of winning - 66%

India Women chance of winning - 34%

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India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

The first One Day International saw both teams struggle to establish a formidable opening partnership; India scored 12 runs before the loss of their first wicket in 2.2 overs, while Australia failed to achieve an opening partnership at all as their first wicket was taken on just the third ball of the innings. In the match that followed, India achieved a partnership of 37 runs between their openers before the fall of their initial wicket in 6.6 overs. Australia managed to outdo India with a collaboration of 40 runs in 9.1 overs. They are expected to do so again in the final match of the One Day International series.

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. A total of 36 ODI matches have been held at the venue in the past, out of which 19 matches were won by teams batting first and 17 by teams batting second. The average first innings score stands at 253. The pitch seems to offer assistance to batters, allowing them to go at it hammer and tongs. In both the matches during Australia’s current tour, the toss winners opted to bat first and set the target. It appears highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect a similar strategy and bat first.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected on the day of the match with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Harleen Deol Batter Shreyanka Patil Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

India is currently in a bind with three losses in their last five matches, with the remaining two fixtures ending in a victory and a tie.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia has enjoyed four wins in their last five encounters and is on a three-match winning streak at the moment. The remaining match ended with no result.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches against each other, Australia has been incredibly dominant given that they have won four of those matches. India won the remaining fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

India Women - 1

Australia Women - 4

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to score more runs than India in the first ten overs

In the first match of the series, India’s performance in the first ten overs of the match was lackluster in comparison to Australia, given that they scored 49 runs and lost two wickets. At the same stage, Australia managed to limit the damage and score 57 runs. Despite having lost an early wicket of their skipper, Alyssa Healy, on the third ball of the innings, they recuperated well and anchored the innings for the next 25 overs before they lost their second wicket. The second game saw India and Australia post a comparable score at the ten over mark as India scored 50/1 while Australia scored 49/1. However, Australia can be anticipated to outperform India during the powerplay overs in the upcoming match.

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India Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be India’s Best Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues has accumulated 126 runs in two innings so far. During the first ODI, she emerged as the top scorer of the entire match, having scored 82 runs from 77 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 106.49. In the following match, she scored 44 runs from 55 balls. She can be relied upon to be their standout batswoman.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield is currently the leading run scorer for Australia with 141 runs in two innings. She performed exceptionally well in both matches against India, considering she scored 78 runs from 89 deliveries in the first match and 63 runs from 98 balls in the second match. She was their top run-getter on both occasions and can be anticipated to remain their premier batswoman in the upcoming match.

India Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma delivered an incredible spell against Australia in their previous match against each other. In a full quota of ten overs, she conceded just 38 runs and captured a whopping five wickets, giving her an economy rate of 3.80. She has bagged a total of six wickets in two innings so far, making her a reliable player to bet on to emerge as the top bowler.

Annabel Sutherland to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Annabel Sutherland is tied as Australia’s top wicket-taker in the series thus far, having claimed four wickets in two innings. Her spell against India in their previous outing was particularly impressive, considering she delivered nine overs, allowed 47 runs and captured three wickets in the process, translating to an economy rate of 5.22. She can be expected to continue as their best bowler in the next game, too.