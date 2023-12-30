IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IND 29 % Chance of Winning AUS 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.446 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The second One-Day International between India and Australia Women will take place on Saturday, December 30th. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this match as well, with the action scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance Winning

Following a defeat in the one-off Test, Australia Women clinched the opening game of the ODI series to take the lead. Along with the ODI series, two crucial points towards the ICC Women's Championship will also be on the line when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Australia occupy the top spot on the table with 20 points from 13 games, winning nine and losing two. India Women are placed sixth with 15 points from 10 matches. They have won seven games and lost two.

The series opener saw Australia Women win comfortably by six wickets. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first but they lost three wickets for 57 runs, including Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Yastika Bhatia made 49 before top edging a full toss. Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent with the bat while wickets kept falling at the other end.

Australia had reduced the home side to 182/7 in 37.5 overs, with Ash Gardner and Georgia Wareham picking two wickets each. Pooja Vastrakar and Rodrigues provided a big finish to take India to 282/8. Rodrigues made a superb 82 off 77 while Vastrakar struck 62 not-out in 46 deliveries.

India Women had a great start to their defence as Renuka Singh removed Alyssa Healy for a three-ball duck. But Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry then added 148 runs for the second wicket. Perry smashed 75 off 72 whereas Litchfield scored 78 in 89 balls.

India had a couple of wickets in the middle overs before Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath killed their hopes with an 88-run stand. McGrath remained unbeaten on 68 off 55 to take her side over the line with 21 balls to spare.

Talking about the second ODI, Australia Women remain favourites due to their overall strengths. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

India Women's chance of winning: 29%

Australia Women’s chance of winning: 71%

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India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for just 9 in the last game but is one of the reliable batters in the side. She has scored 571 runs against India at an average of 47. Back her to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Phoebe Litchfield has had a great start to her ODI career, with 422 runs at an average of 53. She has three fifties and a hundred. Bet on Litchfield to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted six women's ODIs, of which four have been won by the chasing side. The pitch stayed the same throughout the first ODI of the series, where India batted first and lost. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is likely to be hazy on Saturday afternoon and evening. There could be some cloud cover but rain should not be an issue for the match. The temperature is expected to range between 26-35 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 26 kmph.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicketkeeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Sneh Rana All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Renuka Singh Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

India Women Recent Form

India Women's last series was against Bangladesh, which ended in a 1-1 draw with the third match getting tied. In the first game of this series, India were outplayed by six wickets after posting 282 on the board.

Australia Women Players List

Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alyssa Healy (capt) Wicket-keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Recent Form

Australia Women were terrific with the bat in the last game, where three of their batters scored fifties to chase down 283. In their previous ODI series, they defeated West Indies by 2-0 while one match was abandoned.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

Australia Women dominate the head to head record against India in ODIs. Of 51 clashes between the two rivals, Australia Women have won 41 games while India Women have been victorious only 10 times.

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to hit most fours @ 1.54 (Parimatch)

The visitors have a formidable batting line-up comprising the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath and Ash Gardner. They smashed 32 fours in the last game. You can bet on Australia Women to hit most fours in this game.

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India Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be the top batter for India Women

Jemimah Rodrigues was outstanding in the first game, where she made 82 off 77 coming in at number five. She has been in good form, scoring 211 runs in four ODIs this year with two fifties. Bet on Rodrigues to be the top batter for India Women.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Australia Women

The veteran star was magnificent in the series opener, smashing 75 off 72 and keeping her side on the right track. She has 3786 runs in ODI cricket at an excellent average of 52, with two hundreds and 33 fifties. Back Perry to be Australia's top batter in this game.

India Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women

Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India in the opening game. She bowled seven overs and picked 1 for 30, with one maiden. She has taken 19 wickets in eight ODIs at an average of 15.68, with three four-wicket hauls to her credit. Bet on her to be the top bowler for India Women.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Australia Women

Ash Gardner, the off-spin all-rounder, picked two wickets in the last game. She has taken 76 wickets from 57 innings in the fifty-over format at an economy of 4.11. Bet on Gardner to be the top Australia bowler in this match.